Battlefield trailer shows the Eastern Front

In The Name of the Tsar is the title of September’s Battlefield 1 [official site] expansion, which producer Andrew Gulotta says will bring “a revolution” to the game. It’s bringing eight new maps, the Hussar cavalry, the 1st Russian Women’s Battalion of Death, and new forms of player progression to help with specialisation. It’s coming September and you can see a little glimpse below.
The Eastern Front could have a very different feel to the existing Battlefield 1 maps, but it’s hard to say what it’ll bring to the game until we have a proper play. Other upcoming changes include night maps, taking place across a “massive network of trenches”, and that is an enticing prospect.
10/06/2017 at 21:42 coldvvvave says:
I’m not sure I understand. Provisional government formed those Women Batallions if I’m not mistaken. People who actually removed Nicholas 2 out of power. Why is this dlc called “in the name of the Tsar”?
10/06/2017 at 22:35 wodin says:
BF1 was the first BF game I bought as I’m obsessed with WWI. So I’m not aware of what they include in DLC. So I was abut miffed the Verdun DLC didn’t include a mini SP campaign. Some times I want a break from MP so a quick blast on SP is welcome (Played the first part of the original SP game many times now, though some of the others stories aren’t memorable). I’d be happy to play a kind of never ending battle along the lines of the first mini campaign where you jump into another soldier each time you died and soldiers just kept on spawning to replace the dead either and keep running until say a time limit is up you can set yourself or when all the land is taken (which could take many hours lets say)each time you quit the game saves. That would satisfy me for a quick blast once in awhile.
10/06/2017 at 22:50 Hunchback says:
Being a huge BF fan that’s been completely alienated by the game for the last couple of iterations because of shitty business models, i still wonder if BF1 is actually worth buying… ?
I am interested in the gameplay, multiplayer aspect of the game, not really in the historical correctness of it all…
10/06/2017 at 23:50 Koozer says:
For what it’s worth BF1 is much more entertaining for me than BF3 and 4. It’s gone back (slightly) towards the silliness of 1942 and Vietnam which is great – cavalry, bayonet charges and behemoths are great additions.