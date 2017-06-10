BioWare tease new sci-fi IP Anthem – full reveal tomorrow

BioWare have teased their new IP, Anthem [official site], at EA’s E3 press conference. We know very little about it, but it’ll use the Frostbite engine, it’s sci-fi and it involves POWER ARMOUR. Here’s the plot, based on what I know from the teaser trailer: Humanity lives behind a great big wall, hiding from MONSTERS, and occasionally nipping out in their supersuits to biff those monsters.

Let’s call it Attack On Titanfall then, eh?

This, presumably, is the long-rumoured Project Dylan. There will be a full reveal at the Microsoft conference tomorrow, which means it’ll almost certainly be coming to PC. I’ll bring you all the news as it happens.

  1. 10/06/2017 at 20:59 GernauMorat says:

    Looks derivative. Admittedly that’s from the 3 seconds of teaser, so we shall see.

  2. 10/06/2017 at 21:08 jellydonut says:

    Premise: like Pacific Rim, but boring this time.

    Not inclined to give Bioware the benefit of the doubt after they hung their newbie studio out to dry with ME:A and then released that cowpile regardless.

  3. 10/06/2017 at 21:11 KvP says:

    Definitely just the thing to get me excited about a promising new IP is an extremely tepid version of the Hans Zimmer Inception soundtrack that we all got sick of eight fuckin years ago

  4. 10/06/2017 at 21:19 Blasg says:

    haha glad i installed the Immense Penis mod.

  5. 10/06/2017 at 21:27 Zenicetus says:

    I want to give it a chance because we don’t have enough sci-fi themed games like this. But it sure has a lot to prove now, after the mess that was Andromeda. Not the same studio, I know, but the same overlords.

  6. 10/06/2017 at 21:34 Pich says:

    They all got power armour and helmets so they don’t have to do facial animation.

  7. 10/06/2017 at 21:34 Nasarius says:

    I can only assume this is based on the Rush song / Ayn Rand novel, and is therefore a pro-objectivist response to BioShock.

  8. 10/06/2017 at 21:49 Captain Loco says:

    This is what I would expect with a name like that. I want to storm the Temple of Syrinx!

  9. 10/06/2017 at 22:08 Freud says:

    Hopefully they are inspired by Xenoblade Chronicles X. True exploration of an alien world and alien ecology done right.

    • 10/06/2017 at 23:15 DinoSteak says:

      Right? We’re so close to the perfect sci-fi game I can feel it in the air…or something. XCX was a demonstration of frustration, reveling in what could have been with that excellent world design was maddening. Most games have nailed aspects of sci-fi but never get the world to be ‘livable’ in any real sense. I’m just waiting for a game that takes the best of like Xenogears and Red Dead Redemption, plops you in an amazing and dangerous world and lets go of the reigns. Solid gameplay and self-motivated discovery with tight well scripted story bits. Mass Effect is probably the closest so far, but still felt ‘video-gamey’ in every sense. Corridors and no repercussions for choice has been too much of a mainstay in today’s market.

  10. 10/06/2017 at 22:28 coldvvvave says:

    Biowhat?

  11. 10/06/2017 at 23:22 JohnnyJustice91 says:

    “It protects us from what lies beyond: a bunch of things you shouldn’t have too much trouble shooting in the face”

    This team couldn’t write their way out of a paper bag.

    Cool robosuits, jackasses

  12. Premium User Badge

    11/06/2017 at 00:19 Aerothorn says:

    Given Kotaku’s recently look into “what happened with Andromeda” layed a lot of the blame on Frostbite being terrible for anything other than FPS games…the engine announcement doesn’t inspire a lot of confidence.

