BioWare tease new sci-fi IP Anthem – full reveal tomorrow

BioWare have teased their new IP, Anthem [official site], at EA’s E3 press conference. We know very little about it, but it’ll use the Frostbite engine, it’s sci-fi and it involves POWER ARMOUR. Here’s the plot, based on what I know from the teaser trailer: Humanity lives behind a great big wall, hiding from MONSTERS, and occasionally nipping out in their supersuits to biff those monsters.
Let’s call it Attack On Titanfall then, eh?
This, presumably, is the long-rumoured Project Dylan. There will be a full reveal at the Microsoft conference tomorrow, which means it’ll almost certainly be coming to PC. I’ll bring you all the news as it happens.
10/06/2017 at 20:59 GernauMorat says:
Looks derivative. Admittedly that’s from the 3 seconds of teaser, so we shall see.
10/06/2017 at 21:08 jellydonut says:
Premise: like Pacific Rim, but boring this time.
Not inclined to give Bioware the benefit of the doubt after they hung their newbie studio out to dry with ME:A and then released that cowpile regardless.
10/06/2017 at 21:11 KvP says:
Definitely just the thing to get me excited about a promising new IP is an extremely tepid version of the Hans Zimmer Inception soundtrack that we all got sick of eight fuckin years ago
10/06/2017 at 21:20 TechnicalBen says:
That and every single cliche one liner! :D
10/06/2017 at 22:13 Rumpelstiltskin says:
It really crescendos on the last line though. That’s some heavy-duty cliche powerhouse, hard to beat that one.
10/06/2017 at 22:46 April March says:
I didn’t even know you could change drab one-liners to make them even worse.
10/06/2017 at 21:19 Blasg says:
haha glad i installed the Immense Penis mod.
10/06/2017 at 21:27 Zenicetus says:
I want to give it a chance because we don’t have enough sci-fi themed games like this. But it sure has a lot to prove now, after the mess that was Andromeda. Not the same studio, I know, but the same overlords.
10/06/2017 at 21:34 Pich says:
They all got power armour and helmets so they don’t have to do facial animation.
10/06/2017 at 21:34 Nasarius says:
I can only assume this is based on the Rush song / Ayn Rand novel, and is therefore a pro-objectivist response to BioShock.
10/06/2017 at 23:08 goettel says:
I enjoyed this comment.
10/06/2017 at 21:49 Captain Loco says:
This is what I would expect with a name like that. I want to storm the Temple of Syrinx!
10/06/2017 at 22:08 Freud says:
Hopefully they are inspired by Xenoblade Chronicles X. True exploration of an alien world and alien ecology done right.
10/06/2017 at 23:15 DinoSteak says:
Right? We’re so close to the perfect sci-fi game I can feel it in the air…or something. XCX was a demonstration of frustration, reveling in what could have been with that excellent world design was maddening. Most games have nailed aspects of sci-fi but never get the world to be ‘livable’ in any real sense. I’m just waiting for a game that takes the best of like Xenogears and Red Dead Redemption, plops you in an amazing and dangerous world and lets go of the reigns. Solid gameplay and self-motivated discovery with tight well scripted story bits. Mass Effect is probably the closest so far, but still felt ‘video-gamey’ in every sense. Corridors and no repercussions for choice has been too much of a mainstay in today’s market.
10/06/2017 at 22:28 coldvvvave says:
Biowhat?
10/06/2017 at 23:22 JohnnyJustice91 says:
“It protects us from what lies beyond: a bunch of things you shouldn’t have too much trouble shooting in the face”
This team couldn’t write their way out of a paper bag.
Cool robosuits, jackasses
11/06/2017 at 00:19 Aerothorn says:
Given Kotaku’s recently look into “what happened with Andromeda” layed a lot of the blame on Frostbite being terrible for anything other than FPS games…the engine announcement doesn’t inspire a lot of confidence.