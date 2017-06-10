BioWare tease new sci-fi IP Anthem – full reveal tomorrow

BioWare have teased their new IP, Anthem [official site], at EA’s E3 press conference. We know very little about it, but it’ll use the Frostbite engine, it’s sci-fi and it involves POWER ARMOUR. Here’s the plot, based on what I know from the teaser trailer: Humanity lives behind a great big wall, hiding from MONSTERS, and occasionally nipping out in their supersuits to biff those monsters.

Let’s call it Attack On Titanfall then, eh?

This, presumably, is the long-rumoured Project Dylan. There will be a full reveal at the Microsoft conference tomorrow, which means it’ll almost certainly be coming to PC. I’ll bring you all the news as it happens.