Dirt 4 screeches out

Parp parp! Codemasters released Dirt 4 [official site] on Friday night, continuing the adventures of those naughty cars who like driving in the mud. If you’ve not played the series before, I’ll explain that it’s basically the teen companion to Pixar’s Cars. Can Dirty Denise, Big Barry, Mudflap Mahendra, Tailpipe Tam, and Pete the Puddles win the race, save the day, and discover the true meaning of teamwork – and friendship? Watch the launch trailer for a few hints (note: no spoilers, though plenty of spoilers):
Dirt 4 continues the rally racing and has buggies and trucks too. One shiny new feature this year is the option for procedurally-generated tracks, based on parameters you can tweak. Please sir mister video game, make me one with serpentine twists through a vast forest with a 10mph speed limit.
Look at the initial Steam player reviews, arcade racing fans seem pretty pleased by and large but some Dirty Boys (as I’m sure they call themselves) who want sim racing consider it a step down from Dirt Rally, even on Dirt 4’s simmiest setting.
Dirt 4 is £44.99/54,99€/$59.99 on Steam.
Be sure to stick around for the post-credits sequence. I won’t give anything away, but I hear Codemasters are teasing something very big in the Dirtiverse which involves a certain tow truck last seen skidding down a ravine…
10/06/2017 at 13:43 ColonelFlanders says:
Weirdly with the Steam reviews, most of the negatives the complain about the physics have only an hour or so on record. In my opinion that’s barely enough time to set your wheel up.
Also most of the people reviewing the handling talk like they’ve never driven a car in these conditions in their lives. Complaining about AWD drifts suddenly being difficult to execute, or that braking doesn’t work how it used to only demonstrates that you notice the change in the physics, not that you have any understanding of how cars actually work.
10/06/2017 at 13:55 Slazia says:
Scientific video analysis –
0:24s – Very strange flip. The car is moving to the left and suddenly starts going right.
0:36s – The car didn’t flip. Looks odd to me.
Conclusion: Console physics.
10/06/2017 at 14:00 Grizzly says:
As a dirty bear, I don’t see any particular issues with the handling on sim mode. I had a lot of fun driving the Hyundai R5 in Spain in the founder’s event, and I’m not picking up any particular quirks with the historic rally cars as opposed to how they were in Dirt Rally. If anything, they feel more refined and require a more cautious approach.
To me, Dirt 4 is a game that incorperates all the critiques people had of Dirt 3 and learns a lot of lessons from their outing in Dirt Rally. It’s all I wanted, and I do feel codemasters delivered here. And, if you were a fan of Dirt 2 and Dirt 3 but bounced off Dirt Rally, chances are you’ll enjoy this one: The game offers a similar handling mode to Dirt 3 in it’s “Gamer” mode, and even if you want to try out simulation mode the game eases you in a lot better then Dirt Rally did.
10/06/2017 at 14:08 ColonelFlanders says:
Glad this is the case. Thank you Mr Bear for the report, I was a big fan of the ‘sim’ aspect of Dirt Rally, and am glad this is as good if not better in places. Dirt Rally was by no means perfect, but as someone who DEFINITELY DOESN’T participate in illegal night rally events, I’ll be picking this up and dusting off my wheel for a bit for some slidey slidey crashy crashy.
10/06/2017 at 14:37 Grizzly says:
I would like to note that I have not driven any of the vehicles depicted in Dirt 4 offroad.
I did once drive a trike on a rallycross stage when I was a lot younger, but sadly that is not an option here.
10/06/2017 at 14:41 Grizzly says:
Thank you for this hot scoop, alice :-P
And yes, the serpentine twists through a vast forest with a 10mph speed limit are definitely possible. Just go to Wales or Michigan and crank up the complexity and length to the highest level :-)