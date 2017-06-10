Star Wars Battlefront 2 post-launch maps, modes, and characters will be free

Oh thank goodness, EA might be learning. After years of DLC packs and season passes which empty pockets and split playerbases, they are slowly (or partially, at least) turning away from that. Following the example of Titanfall 2, Star Wars Battlefront II [official site] will release new maps, modes, heroes, weapons, and vehicles free for all players. EA announced that during their E3 presentation-o-rama today, also showing off some swish action spanning all the Wars in a new trailer as well as hosting a lengthy live demo of actual gameplay. First, the fancy E3 2017 trailer:

To break the good news about content updates, DICE drafted Janina Gavankar, who plays the protagonist of Battlefront II’s singleplayer campaign.

“The team at DICE heard our feedback loud and clear on the previous Battlefront, and are committed to keeping this community together with themed seasons of content post-launch for all players at no additional charge,” she said.

The first free update will arrive this holiday season, adding bits including Finn and Captain Phasma as playable characters.

“The first season, inspired by Star Wars: The Last Jedi, is only the beginning of the additional content coming to this game,” Gavankar continued. “All post-launch heroes, maps, weapons, and vehicles will be free for everyone who owns Star Wars Battlefront II.”

That sounds good. EA did release some Battlefront maps and bits free but so much more was in £12 DLC packs. In a remarkably petty move, they released DLC packs two weeks late for people buying ’em separately rather than in the season pass. Ending that is sensible.

After that, the presentation broke into a half-hour live gameplay demo. Assuming EA archive that video, I’ll whack it in here later.