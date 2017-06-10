Star Wars Battlefront 2 post-launch maps, modes, and characters will be free

Oh thank goodness, EA might be learning. After years of DLC packs and season passes which empty pockets and split playerbases, they are slowly (or partially, at least) turning away from that. Following the example of Titanfall 2, Star Wars Battlefront II [official site] will release new maps, modes, heroes, weapons, and vehicles free for all players. EA announced that during their E3 presentation-o-rama today, also showing off some swish action spanning all the Wars in a new trailer as well as hosting a lengthy live demo of actual gameplay. First, the fancy E3 2017 trailer:
To break the good news about content updates, DICE drafted Janina Gavankar, who plays the protagonist of Battlefront II’s singleplayer campaign.
“The team at DICE heard our feedback loud and clear on the previous Battlefront, and are committed to keeping this community together with themed seasons of content post-launch for all players at no additional charge,” she said.
The first free update will arrive this holiday season, adding bits including Finn and Captain Phasma as playable characters.
“The first season, inspired by Star Wars: The Last Jedi, is only the beginning of the additional content coming to this game,” Gavankar continued. “All post-launch heroes, maps, weapons, and vehicles will be free for everyone who owns Star Wars Battlefront II.”
That sounds good. EA did release some Battlefront maps and bits free but so much more was in £12 DLC packs. In a remarkably petty move, they released DLC packs two weeks late for people buying ’em separately rather than in the season pass. Ending that is sensible.
After that, the presentation broke into a half-hour live gameplay demo. Assuming EA archive that video, I’ll whack it in here later.
10/06/2017 at 21:29 Celestial says:
Nice troll.
The number one way to make Trekkers at a Star Trek convention fly into a homicidal rage is to loudly yell in a crowded area, “Star Trek? Isn’t that the one with Luke Skywalker?”
10/06/2017 at 22:01 Drakesden says:
Which episode/movie has Picard and Worf hiking through mountains, with Picard in a leather jacket and Worf carrying a shoulder-mounted grenade launcher? That looks AMAZING. Also as close to Star Wars as they probably would ever get.
10/06/2017 at 22:11 RLacey says:
That’s Star Trek Insurrection.
10/06/2017 at 22:13 Vandelay says:
That would be Insurrection, I believe… It wasn’t amazing.
Edit: As they say on Star Trek, frak! You beat me to it.
10/06/2017 at 23:10 ogopogo says:
can Alice take over that weekly steam top ten column pleas? thnx
10/06/2017 at 21:35 Mumbles says:
“…they are slowly (or partially, at least) be turning away from that.”
Talk about mangled English.
10/06/2017 at 21:47 aircool says:
Makes you wonder what you will get charged for beyond the cost of the core game itself?
10/06/2017 at 21:51 Binho says:
I know it’s just me, but I feel those gorgeous environments are wasted on multiplayer games like this. How I long for an RPG that lets me wander around and actually explore them :(
10/06/2017 at 22:00 Scare Tactics says:
EA dropping their DLC policy? I call fake news. Someone must’ve tampered with the press release. Probably russian hackers.
10/06/2017 at 22:07 Marclev says:
Does anybody know from what episode or movie of Star Trek that image is actually from? I don’t remember them ever showing a 24th century rocket launcher?
10/06/2017 at 22:15 Thirdrail says:
The thing about Star Wars is that you don’t even need to con those people into DLC packs. They’re nostalgia addicts on par with any crack fiend who’s ever walked the Earth. Offer them cosmetic Boba Fett armour or the ability to change their lightsaber color for $5 a pop, and they’ll fall all over themselves racing for the BUY NOW button.
10/06/2017 at 22:16 notprotonated says:
Star Trek: Insurrection, for those wondering. I wouldn’t bother. Watch First Contact, instead.
Edit: Sorry for repetition. My recommendation still stands, though :)
11/06/2017 at 00:10 causticnl says:
Insurrection is still pretty good, specially compared to the hot mess that was Nemesis.
10/06/2017 at 22:48 Nouser says:
Has anybody commented yet on the apparent removal of the armadillo-like drones from the drone army?
11/06/2017 at 00:00 Koozer says:
Destroyer droids! I love those guys. They’re probably too fiddly for them to implement as player-controlled entities; too unique for normal troops, too weak for a special class. They’d have to turn like tanks and move slower than normal troops, they’d need their shields, and they’d have to let you use the funky roll deploy or else what’s the point?
11/06/2017 at 00:11 Kaeoschassis says:
They were in the OLD Battlefront 2 though, and yes, you could roll with them, and use their shields.
11/06/2017 at 00:15 Hawkseraph says:
Yeah, they were great. If they add them I’m actually going to view the game cautiously optimistically!
11/06/2017 at 00:09 causticnl says:
alice I love you.
11/06/2017 at 00:12 Mr Bismarck says:
The article mentions Star Wars but the picture is clearly from the second season of Firefly.