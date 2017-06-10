What are we all playing this weekend

E3 is upon us! The huge trade show doesn’t officially begin until Tuesday but a lot of the big and exciting stuff will happen this weekend in livestreamed pre-show presentation. It’s a game-o-rama. Our Adam is out there in Los Angeles and we’ll be covering things from afar too.
But first, what are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on.
Adam:
This weekend I will be playing the Bran Van 3000 track Drinking in LA
on a loop.
Alec:
I’m between games at the moment, so I suspect I’ll stare blankly at Steam for half an hour waiting for inspiration to strike, until my kid suddenly barges in and demands that I pretend to be a lion for the rest of the day. Actually, what I should do is go through RPS’s lovely round-up of our bestest best games from 2017
so far, and start making my through m’esteemed colleagues’ recommendations that I’ve not yet tried. I trust their expertise entirely, apart from [redacted].
Alice:
Between a late-night watching the election results and several upcoming late-nights covering E3 presentations, I’ll probably try to sleep as much as possible. E3 will give me more games than I get get my mind around anyway. Yes, I would very much like to sleep until the E3 jazz starts. So of course I’ll be playing Plunkbat
and the Binding of Isaac daily runs.
Brendan:
I’m going to El Salvador at the weekend, so I’ll probably just be playing Jaipur on my phone and reading Zealot by Reza Aslan, which is a book about Jesus of Nazareth being a TERRORIST. That isn’t as bad as it sounds. There were no videogames back then, so people had to do some terroristing just to pass the time.
Graham:
This weekend I’m going to be up north visiting family, and so will likely not have time to play much of anything. If there is time, I will do my very best to squeeze in the Caveblazers daily, which continues to tempt me back despite my myriad of problems
with the game. I don’t think I’m getting any better, but I do keep finding cool new weapons.
John:
It’s the Saltford festival this weekend! Stalls in the streets, the marching band parade, a strong sense you’ve stumbled into Royston Vasey. I’m also hoping to get some Caveblazers played, to see if there’s any fun to be had by someone utterly inept at Spelunky.
Philippa:
This weekend I will be playing Fresh Hits ’96 with the top down and the sound up. I should also visit the seaside. If there’s time I will try to fit in a spot of assessing some ellipses.
But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?
10/06/2017 at 10:16 Massenstein says:
Do you have a folder where those storybook illustrations are coming from?
But to answer to the question, I am probably playing the pants-stealing simulator, also known as Hitman, as I just recently discovered the joy of player-submitted contracts.
10/06/2017 at 12:21 TheAngriestHobo says:
I’d like to know this too. They look like Sir John Tenniel’s illustrations, but the signature, while similar, isn’t his. It’s been driving me crazy.
10/06/2017 at 12:52 shocked says:
This is originally from a childrens book with nursery rhymes by Christina Rossetti. (Direct link to page 112.)
10/06/2017 at 13:19 TheAngriestHobo says:
Thank you! I have some perusing to do. :)
10/06/2017 at 10:29 Mud says:
Dirt4, dunno where those negative waves come from but as a sim buff myself I love it.
10/06/2017 at 12:14 Grizzly says:
Chalk up another one for the Dirt4 wagon. I’ve been enjoying it immensely these past few days inbetween studying for exams (learn a chapter, drive a stage, learn a chapter, drive a stage). The handling feels better then Dirt Rally did, the procedurally generated stages are an extremely nice change of pace (although I’ll probably go back to Dirt Rally a few times because Dirt Rally had such iconic setpieces), and the career mode eases you in and never gets in your way, which was my biggest issue with both Dirt 3 and Dirt Rally (for completely different reasons).
10/06/2017 at 13:13 Legion1183 says:
I’d love to try it but really on the fence about this one after seeing all those negative reviews on Steam from “sim veterans”. I consider myself one so its making the decision to purchase Dirt 4 rather difficult.
10/06/2017 at 10:31 Aetylus says:
A good ole chunk of Atlas Reactor, sprinkled with a bit of EU4 and Cities Skylines… and possibly a smattering of Qvadriga thanks to the latest Flare Path.
10/06/2017 at 10:38 second_hand_virgin says:
Awfuly RPS dictated playlist: Brigador, Tokyo 42, Night in the woods, Untold Stories. I need another gaming site to read.
10/06/2017 at 10:53 zinzan says:
Well I’m laying a lawn!! :( OTOH family is all away sooooooo some gaming is in order later along with recreational eating and drinking. :)
Playing.
Combat Mission – all varieties PBeM turns.
Doorkickers
GTA V – the game not MP
Slither.io
10/06/2017 at 11:01 elvirais says:
The Witcher 3, again :) Finally gave up resisting, started a fresh new game. Running through the forests watching the sunrise. God I want another Witcher game, or a remake of the old ones with the new engine and combat.
10/06/2017 at 13:11 Legion1183 says:
Same here :) I don’t get much gaming time at the moment but when I do I tend to keep going back to The Witcher 3. I’ve been playing a new game plus with higher difficulty and taking it really slowly – no fast travels, just horseback – and just love wondering around as the sun sets and rises, coming across enemies along the way to my next quest.
10/06/2017 at 11:07 SBLux says:
Bioshock 2 and Skyrim. I bought the Bioshock collection for a friend on PS3 and enjoyed them so much I’m retracing our steps on the (superior, of course!) PC versions.
10/06/2017 at 11:09 Pich says:
Borderlands THe Pre-Sequel was already making me mad, but after the Skipper/Felicity storyline i pretty much dropped it in disgust. So now i’m playing Black Mesa and just bought Bloodborne for PS4 since it was 30 bucks.
10/06/2017 at 11:11 Darth Gangrel says:
That header picture is such a rip-off of Five Nights at Freddy’s.
I probably won’t play anything, just home for the weekend and then back to my rented room that I got for my summer job, where I have a laptop which is a mystery.
Its fans are supposedly not working it says on startup, but I can go online and do stuff just like I always did without trouble. It’s completely silent all the time, but does get a bit warm after like 10 minutes, so I’m afraid to play games on it or other demanding stuff. Replacing fans is about as expensive as buying a new laptop, but I just need it to pay bills and google stuff, so I’m reluctant to buy a new one when I’m only gonna be there a couple months.
10/06/2017 at 11:18 Spacewalk says:
I’m playing hard to get.
10/06/2017 at 11:32 obscured says:
Sounds like as challange…
10/06/2017 at 11:33 obscured says:
but I will be playing rising storm2 vietnam, prey and payday2 it was number 3 in the most played steam charts last night and it’s free
10/06/2017 at 11:38 Vandelay says:
Games I mentioned here last weekend are probably the things I should be playing, but I picked up a couple of bits from the GoG sale, so likely those.
Grim Dawn is the first. I’m enjoying the mindless smashing of foes, but it seems rather easy. I’m an Occultist and using that eye ability, as well as having been able to upgrade one of the hammers I’m duel wielding with a fireball ability. It seems I’m kind of unstoppable. Just reached the quest to go kill the warden and I haven’t really been threatened with death once.
Normally with these games I invest heavily in skills that seem great early on and become terrible when I get beyond halfway, so maybe the same will happen here, but it seems slightly more than that and may just well be that the game itself is pitched as quite easy, until you start playing at higher levels. Which is a pain, as it makes the first play through not that interesting and I may not be bothered with going through the game again.
It does have some cool ideas going on though. The faction mechanic is interesting and I hope that the game plays on that more later on, forcing you to pick sides. There is also a huge amount of character customisation, as you would expect from the developers of Titan Quest. It seems a little less than that game, but still plenty to be going with. Just a pity it doesn’t come anywhere near as interesting to look at as TQ, with a rather generic gothic horror vibe.
Other games I picked up were The Vanishing of Ethan Carter and Stories Untold. Not tried the former yet and only briefly dropped into the latter, before being summoned to a Dota game. I actual don’t know too much about it, beyond it being, on the whole, a good time. Seems pretty cool at the moment. Will be interesting to see how far they can stretch the basic idea.
10/06/2017 at 15:20 Ghostwise says:
The Normal difficulty setting in Grim Dawn is intended for beginners. People who played AARPGs before should play on Veteran.
10/06/2017 at 11:42 Mister eX says:
Still Prey, still Doom. I think I’m just about a couple of levels before the end of the latter, and it still surprises me how it just ups the intensity constantly. I love it.
A little XCOM and Pillars of Eternity are on the menu too. And I still haven’t played What Remains of Edith Finch, but still want to. :D
P.s.: Oh, and had a big ol’ session of The Banner Saga yesterday… And a bit of Everspace… & NFS: Carbon. Yeah, I’m kinda swamped. :D
P.s.: And how could I forget? I’ve played Ep. 2 of Telltale’s Guardians of The Galaxy last night, and I think it was their most enjoyable and longest episode since… I dunno’. :)
10/06/2017 at 11:53 coldvvvave says:
DayZ probably. There was an update… wind and trees were buffed, now its Happening: the game.
10/06/2017 at 11:57 Knorth says:
Oh hey, Zealot is next on my to-read list. There’s an episode of Slate’s author q&a podcast about it and it sounded really interesting
Er, game-wise I’m gunna play some of the new Guilty Gear with my brother and maybe some Rain World, Brigador or Samorost 3, haven’t decided yet
10/06/2017 at 12:05 Herzog says:
Rising Storm 2
Started playing this week. It’s so damn good. Sure the release is still a bit wonky, but so was Red Orchestra 2. Have to learn the maps now first, so maybe after 20 or 30 hours I get really useful for the team.
Quake Champions
New round this weekend. I know it is still a beta, but I hope the technical issues will be fixed soon. Will play some rounds of FFA and TDM though.
Reflex Arena
On the road to Platin level in duel mode. If QC would had the engine of Reflex, that would be a good thing. Loving the game, only problem is the low player base.
Online fps binge at the moment.
10/06/2017 at 12:24 A Gentleman and a Taffer says:
Steamworld Heist, been keen to play since it came out (a perfect venn diagram of love for Steamworld games and turn based combat) and it was rather cheap on Humble lately.
And I need to push through a slightly fiddly part of Technobabylon to see more of the awesome cyberpunk world and story. Loving it up to now.
10/06/2017 at 12:28 TheAngriestHobo says:
Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap, which has been one hell of a trip down memory lane. The nostalgia trip is ending, though, since I’m now officially further into the game than I ever got as a kid.
Still, I’m surprised how well the core mechanics have aged. It’s a solid little metroidvania/RPG hybrid, and with its new coat of paint, it feels like it can compete with all the young whippersnappers running around on Steam.
10/06/2017 at 12:31 Lumière says:
Don’t Starve: Shipwreck and RollerCoaster Tycoon, if any luck, cause I should be writing my master teesis.
10/06/2017 at 12:46 Rizlar says:
Adam and Pip 90s roadtrip podcast pls.
10/06/2017 at 12:47 Vacuity729 says:
I’m playing modded Age of Wonders 3. Currently working through a humungous map and fighting off a wave of phoenixes which I swear only spawned in my corner of the map.
Realistically, I’m working, studying, and going hiking all weekend, but with any luck I’ll get a more than negligible amount of game-time in.
10/06/2017 at 12:52 NetharSpinos says:
Still stomping through Brigador a couple of missions at a time-the later levels have definitely reached a point where completing them successfully is actually a challenge, which is nice.
Stellaris is still going strong; I’ve had to put my original game on hold as it’s started crashing at a specific date, so I’m playing ironman mode with my devouring swarm plantoid hivemind. It’s good fun, but being on the brink of war with everyone I meet is a bit stressful.
Fallout 4…ugh. Completed it again, this time with the BoS. Siding with them could not have left a more sour taste in my mouth overall, though there were a couple of minor highlights. No doubt I’ll struggle through Far Harbour next, before relaxing with Nuka World, all the while daydreaming about What Could Have Been if Obsidian had been in charge…
10/06/2017 at 14:22 pfooti says:
Assuming I can get them working on my teevee via steam link and either steam or Xbox controller, dark souls or Arkham asylum. I’m in the mood for some living room, controller based gaming, as Factorio has once again bored me. I flirted with a fresh fallout 4 game, mostly because I have a shiny new mouse, but it’s still the same fallout 4. I guess I can mostly ignore the main plot. It is a Bethesda game after all.
10/06/2017 at 14:31 Kaeoschassis says:
Alvora Tactics, recently released on steam. If you derive any joy from tactical rpgs at all, please go play it immediately (or if you haven’t yet, play its predecessor Voidspire Tactics, which is also absolutely terrific, though quite different).
10/06/2017 at 15:12 Dorga says:
wooo thanks for that, it seems right up my alley.
10/06/2017 at 14:50 Carra says:
Shadow Tactics. The last mission is a bitch. But I should be able to complete it this weekend.
Great game, if you have the patience for it.