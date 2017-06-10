E3 is upon us! The huge trade show doesn’t officially begin until Tuesday but a lot of the big and exciting stuff will happen this weekend in livestreamed pre-show presentation. It’s a game-o-rama. Our Adam is out there in Los Angeles and we’ll be covering things from afar too.

But first, what are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on.

Adam: This weekend I will be playing the Bran Van 3000 track This weekend I will be playing the Bran Van 3000 track Drinking in LA on a loop.

Alec: I’m between games at the moment, so I suspect I’ll stare blankly at Steam for half an hour waiting for inspiration to strike, until my kid suddenly barges in and demands that I pretend to be a lion for the rest of the day. Actually, what I should do is go through RPS’s lovely round-up of I’m between games at the moment, so I suspect I’ll stare blankly at Steam for half an hour waiting for inspiration to strike, until my kid suddenly barges in and demands that I pretend to be a lion for the rest of the day. Actually, what I should do is go through RPS’s lovely round-up of our bestest best games from 2017 so far, and start making my through m’esteemed colleagues’ recommendations that I’ve not yet tried. I trust their expertise entirely, apart from [redacted].

Alice: Between a late-night watching the election results and several upcoming late-nights covering E3 presentations, I’ll probably try to sleep as much as possible. E3 will give me more games than I get get my mind around anyway. Yes, I would very much like to sleep until the E3 jazz starts. So of course I’ll be playing Between a late-night watching the election results and several upcoming late-nights covering E3 presentations, I’ll probably try to sleep as much as possible. E3 will give me more games than I get get my mind around anyway. Yes, I would very much like to sleep until the E3 jazz starts. So of course I’ll be playing Plunkbat and the Binding of Isaac daily runs.

Brendan: I’m going to El Salvador at the weekend, so I’ll probably just be playing Jaipur on my phone and reading Zealot by Reza Aslan, which is a book about Jesus of Nazareth being a TERRORIST. That isn’t as bad as it sounds. There were no videogames back then, so people had to do some terroristing just to pass the time. I’m going to El Salvador at the weekend, so I’ll probably just be playing Jaipur on my phone and reading Zealot by Reza Aslan, which is a book about Jesus of Nazareth being a TERRORIST. That isn’t as bad as it sounds. There were no videogames back then, so people had to do some terroristing just to pass the time.

Graham: This weekend I’m going to be up north visiting family, and so will likely not have time to play much of anything. If there is time, I will do my very best to squeeze in the Caveblazers daily, which continues to tempt me back despite my This weekend I’m going to be up north visiting family, and so will likely not have time to play much of anything. If there is time, I will do my very best to squeeze in the Caveblazers daily, which continues to tempt me back despite my myriad of problems with the game. I don’t think I’m getting any better, but I do keep finding cool new weapons.

John: It’s the Saltford festival this weekend! Stalls in the streets, the marching band parade, a strong sense you’ve stumbled into Royston Vasey. I’m also hoping to get some Caveblazers played, to see if there’s any fun to be had by someone utterly inept at Spelunky. It’s the Saltford festival this weekend! Stalls in the streets, the marching band parade, a strong sense you’ve stumbled into Royston Vasey. I’m also hoping to get some Caveblazers played, to see if there’s any fun to be had by someone utterly inept at Spelunky.

Philippa: This weekend I will be playing Fresh Hits ’96 with the top down and the sound up. I should also visit the seaside. If there’s time I will try to fit in a spot of assessing some ellipses. This weekend I will be playing Fresh Hits ’96 with the top down and the sound up. I should also visit the seaside. If there’s time I will try to fit in a spot of assessing some ellipses.

But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?