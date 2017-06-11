Bioware’s Anthem is an action-RPG shooter looking a fair bit like Destiny

BioWare’s Anthem [official site], the mysterious new game they announced last night but forgot to say anything about, is a Destiny-lookin’ action-RPG. It’s a “shared-world” shooter with cooperative multiplayer, questing, levelling, looting, and all that. That’s the news out of Microsoft’s E3 press conference tonight, where BioWare showed the game off in a seven-minute gameplay trailer. Observe:
Electronic Arts note that the trailer shows pre-alpha footage, so the game could change for better and worse by the time it launches. And obviously E3 demos are all sorts of staged.
But I like that lush world and I like the big monsters and I do like jetpacks and I guess I like my friends just fine.
Electronic Arts explain Anthem with this blurb:
“In this shared-world action-RPG, you and your friends are Freelancers–the bold few with the courage to leave civilziation behind, explore a landscape of primeval beauty, and confort the dangers you find.
“Up to four players band together to take on whatever perils you discover as a heroic team. as your friends support you in your journey, so do your victories and rewards benefit your friends.
“Wield an aresenal of Javelin exosuits, each equipped with unique weapons and abilities. Customize them with gear you earn and craft, then use them to fly, leap, and climb through a contiguous open world.
“Experience massive, world-altering occurences like Shaper Storms. Fight savage beasts and ruthless marauders. Delve forgotten ruins as you seek to defeat the forces plotting to conquer humanity.
“Your power grows with every step into the unknown. Whether plunder, revenge, or glory lures you onward, your choices will irrevocably change you—and the world around you.”
In short, you shoot things to make your numbers go up.
Anthem is due to launch in autumn 2018.
Destiny 2, the sequel to the game which seems to have been a big influence on Anthem, is due on September 8th this year – though its PC version may (or may not) be late. I won’t go rhetorically asking which will win, as if one game must triumph and one must be beaten to a cyberpulp and ritually humiliated. No, I want to know: can Destiny’s dad beat up Anthem’s dad?
12/06/2017 at 00:11 LearningToSmile says:
Well there goes any chance I’ll ever play this. Looks nice on a technical level, I guess. Not like I ever was a big fan of Bioware… but still, a shame.
Also, does anyone actually think this horrible scripted player dialogue was good idea? It made the whole video painful to watch.
12/06/2017 at 00:33 DevilishEggs says:
See you on the other side
12/06/2017 at 00:41 Turkey says:
We’ll never know if Kim got the xp he needed :(
12/06/2017 at 00:17 Wulfram says:
Dispiriting to see Bioware reduced to this sort of genericness. Mass Effect Andromeda could be 10 times jankier and still more interesting.
12/06/2017 at 00:17 Stevostin says:
I don’t understand that it’s not common knowledge that there is no such thing as a good 3rd person view shooter. It’s like a 1st person view shooter but with the massive issuer of an off aim, your own butt hiding what you’re looking at, no weapon feel and no immersion whatsoever (the game scream at you at all time “your not there, you’re just looking someone there”).
Now of course the 3rd person view as advantages like: you see how cool you look (as if this doesn’t gets old fast) and people who get sick with FPV can tank it better. And if it’s tactical, it kinds of help too. And… and that’s all. All side things compared to the massive loss in feel, responsiveness and immersion.
In that case even more as it’s not tactical and it’s a detailed fictional world that’s a big part of the hook, so immersion is badly needed. I was genuinely impressed and excited at the video until “bang, 3rd person view gameplay”. This immediately drive the game from “I want it” to “out of my radar”.
12/06/2017 at 00:42 Frank says:
The fact that these games get made suggests the “how cool you look” factor outweighs shitty immersion for enough monied gamers.
Fwiw, I can imagine them having the option to switch perspectives, like Bethesda does. Also, you know, VR is the hot new thing, and it demands first-person. (I haven’t played any Bioware games from this century apart from DA:O, so my optimism may be misguided.)
12/06/2017 at 00:58 Tigris says:
VR does not need 1st person. There are several 3rd person games out there allready, and it may even be the case, that in 3rd person the motion sickness might be less of a problem.
About 3rd Person: if done well (good camera and aiming cross) it has quite some advantage over 3rd person, since you see, what is behind you or below.
It is less about looking cool, but more about having better vision. This is also a reason why most “3D Jump and run” games are 3rd person, since it is a lot easier to jump precisely.
12/06/2017 at 00:37 racccoon says:
I thought the game was unbelievably brilliant in all its structures, the dialog was slightly on the lines on the division introduction into its game, which to the player, can become, where you are saying please stop let me play. I also think it will be a great game to play.
I find it all too crazy that lord british had this idea years ago with that Tabula Rasa game, not many actually believed in it or saw what it could of advanced into with today’s technology in gaming structures & brilliance, which I may say, is now all being taken for granted.
I on the other hand see these things and will always know the hard the work that is done in big shop gaming.
This game in question by the video is a very brilliantly modeled game & looks very adventurous to play. Top marks
12/06/2017 at 00:40 Freud says:
If it was a single player game, I might look into it but I’m not a fan of games that more or less force co-op to experience it fully.
Looks heavily influenced by The Division and Destiny so I guess co-op loot ’em ups are a genre now.
12/06/2017 at 01:13 Klayz0r says:
To be fair, I sank around 300 hours into The Division and around 150 into Destiny and I played 99% of both solo. It’s perfectly viable to get to the highest gearscore in The Division solo and very nearly so in Destiny (unless you raid). So if Anthem sticks to that formula, it’ll be just fine for the resolute solo gamers among us, too.