Gasp! Surprise! Assassin’s Creed Origins announced

Oh, would you Adam and Eve it! Ubisoft are bringing murder simulator Assassin’s Creed back from sabbatical with a trip to Ancient Egypt for a prequel named Assassin’s Creed: Origins [official site]. Ubi announced Ass Origins during Microsoft’s E3 announce-o-rama, seventeen months after word of a prequel leaked and one month since we heard its name. But you must act surprised, as this is E3 and we have to be polite. Here, check out the announcement trailer and some gameplay from the demo:
Yup, as we knew, it’s a prequel story about the early days of the order of Asses. It looks like an Assassin’s Creed game, though this time we will get to use an eagle as a drone. Ubisoft call this one an action-RPG, and in the gameplay video you can see there’s levelling and all that jazz. Observe:
Ubisoft’s announcement blurb says:
“Journey into Ancient Egypt, the most mysterious place in history, during a crucial period that will shape the world. Discover the secrets behind the Great Pyramids, forgotten myths, the last pharaohs, and – engraved in long-lost hieroglyphics – the origin story of the Assassin’s Brotherhood.
“For the last four years, the team behind the acclaimed Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag has been focused on crafting a new beginning for the franchise. Fight in a completely new way where you transition seamlessly between unique ranged and melee weapons, and take on multiple enemies at once. Choose your Assassin skills while exploring the full country of Ancient Egypt, engaging in multiple quests and gripping stories along a journey that will change civilization.”
Black Flag was a goodun. I’m glad to see this has boats too. And crocodiles. I can think of more mysterious places in history, though.
Assassin’s Creed Origins is due on October 27th. Well, Ubisoft say October 27th but don’t get into platform specifics. Given Ubisoft’s history with Ass Creed delays, I wouldn’t be remotely surprised if it’s delayed a fortnight on PC. They have had a few years to get this right, though.
11/06/2017 at 22:58 Zenicetus says:
So is this the one where they finally drop the animus gimmick?
11/06/2017 at 23:09 criskywalker says:
I certainly hope so!
12/06/2017 at 00:56 Frank says:
Same.
The UI magic, particularly from that bird, suggests it won’t be, though… Dude’s got augmented reality, a drone and manually-guided missiles. Oh, and he can see behind himself. Pretty sure the only standard futuristic video game feature missing in the trailer is quest-giver-voice-in-ear tech.
11/06/2017 at 23:08 criskywalker says:
Could this be the best Ass ever?
12/06/2017 at 00:24 Ninja Dodo says:
I really wonder why RPS insists on the “Ass” moniker like it’s a style-guide. I know you guys are partial to the occasional wordplay but consistently referring to a series with that Ass abbreviation seems just kind of mean-spirited and juvenile. We get it: assassin has the word “ass” in it.
It’s just below the level of quality punning that this site is capable of.
12/06/2017 at 00:56 CrackedMandible says:
I always like to get behind butt humor.
12/06/2017 at 00:58 Frank says:
CODBLOPS
11/06/2017 at 23:37 RichUncleSkeleton says:
Huh… slow-motion mid-air arrow aiming. I wonder where that got that from. (2:20 in gameplay video)
12/06/2017 at 01:00 Tigris says:
Zelda also had the possibility to hide the minimap ;)
11/06/2017 at 23:54 Shadow says:
*yawn*
So when the plausibility of flamboyant hooded outfits as disguises is stretched (Syndicate+), it’s time to go back in time in the search for a viable reskin.
I guess they pondered a modern AssCreed, regardless, and scratched the idea but kept the personal UAV mechanic despite going 4,000 years into the past. Beyond pure magic, I can’t see how a hawk could be remotely like a precision spotter drone.
11/06/2017 at 23:59 RichUncleSkeleton says:
The recon hawk is lifted straight out of Far Cry Primal. Its function seems nearly identical (except it probably can’t drop bee bombs on people).
12/06/2017 at 00:18 Binho says:
I actually liked the new setting. Antiquity as an RPG/Action setting is underused in my book.
Although I’ve always disliked the flamboyant outfits for the AssCreed protagonists.
12/06/2017 at 00:32 Turkey says:
I’m only buying this if it has a sequence where your character breaks off the sphinx’s nose in a high-speed cart chase. Also if there are random NPC barks about denial not just being a river in Egypt.
12/06/2017 at 00:53 Ninja Dodo says:
I’ve been pretty burnt out on the series, but ancient Egypt might be enough to tempt me back. Looks gorgeous. The fact that it’s specifically the Black Flag team also has me more interested. The giant snake at the end almost suggests a more mythological route, though I imagine they’re keeping it semi-historical.
One thing I would like to see out of this series though is for them to respect not just the *settings* of history but also the people and events involved. They have always had this enormous reverence for the places, the art and architecture of the cultures they depict but then when it comes to historical figures and events they seem to just kind of mix and match stuff at random into a big old crazy conspiracy and the player gets to Forrest Gump around and do all the important things.
Any event of significance happened not because real people did extraordinary things but because they had a magic apple, and wars were fought not for complicated myriad reasons but because those pesky Templars and Assassins were at it again (this is especially apparent in the more modern entries… though in a period that we know much less about it might less of an issue)… It just kind of cheapens the history a bit.
I would love to see a historical game with this kind of scope played a 100% straight. No precursor ancestor aliens, no globe-spanning perfect conspiracy that involves absolutely everyone… just people trying to live their lives in another time and place. That would be neat.
12/06/2017 at 00:59 racccoon says:
This game is worse than playing the violin badly, I mean I do not mind a violin now & then, this is one game that’s gone so overboard, overdone, overreached, and stupidity dizzy repeating itself always trying to get to new heights to look & jump from, which are now very unnecessary for it have in a constant fashion of next game releases. been there done that! The devs do not know how to stare away from their addiction of the same old plot set in another time. Devs..either crash this game idea, or changed your direction, as its far to……..<–like those dots.