Gasp! Surprise! Assassin’s Creed Origins announced

Oh, would you Adam and Eve it! Ubisoft are bringing murder simulator Assassin’s Creed back from sabbatical with a trip to Ancient Egypt for a prequel named Assassin’s Creed: Origins [official site]. Ubi announced Ass Origins during Microsoft’s E3 announce-o-rama, seventeen months after word of a prequel leaked and one month since we heard its name. But you must act surprised, as this is E3 and we have to be polite. Here, check out the announcement trailer and some gameplay from the demo:

Yup, as we knew, it’s a prequel story about the early days of the order of Asses. It looks like an Assassin’s Creed game, though this time we will get to use an eagle as a drone. Ubisoft call this one an action-RPG, and in the gameplay video you can see there’s levelling and all that jazz. Observe:

Ubisoft’s announcement blurb says:

“Journey into Ancient Egypt, the most mysterious place in history, during a crucial period that will shape the world. Discover the secrets behind the Great Pyramids, forgotten myths, the last pharaohs, and – engraved in long-lost hieroglyphics – the origin story of the Assassin’s Brotherhood. “For the last four years, the team behind the acclaimed Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag has been focused on crafting a new beginning for the franchise. Fight in a completely new way where you transition seamlessly between unique ranged and melee weapons, and take on multiple enemies at once. Choose your Assassin skills while exploring the full country of Ancient Egypt, engaging in multiple quests and gripping stories along a journey that will change civilization.”

Black Flag was a goodun. I’m glad to see this has boats too. And crocodiles. I can think of more mysterious places in history, though.

Assassin’s Creed Origins is due on October 27th. Well, Ubisoft say October 27th but don’t get into platform specifics. Given Ubisoft’s history with Ass Creed delays, I wouldn’t be remotely surprised if it’s delayed a fortnight on PC. They have had a few years to get this right, though.