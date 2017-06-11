Forza Motorsport 7 announced for Windows 10

Forza Motorsport 7 [official site] is racing to Windows 10 on October 3rd, Microsoft have announced during their E3 announcement blowout. This time around, we’ll be the actual full and proper version of the racing game, not a cut-down freebie like Forza 6 Apex. They’re making it to take advantage of the fancy new Xbox model, the Xbox One X, so it’s looking a right pretty one. Here, check out the announcement trailer:

The announcement blurb says:

“Experience the danger and beauty of competitive racing at the limit in Forza Motorsport 7. Enjoy gorgeous graphics at 60fps and true 4K resolution in HDR. Collect over 700 Forzavista cars, including the largest assortment of Ferraris, Porsches, and Lamborghinis ever. Master over 30 famous environments with race conditions that change every time you race.”

Also, they have a deal with Porsche for the debut of their new megacar or summat.

Forza Motorsport 7 is coming to Windows 10 via the Windows Store on October 3rd. It’ll be an Xbox Play Anywhere game, meaning folks who buy it digitally on Xbox or Winton (as I’ve just realised we should have been calling Windows 10 all along) will be able to play it on both systems.