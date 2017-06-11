Metro Exodus announced for 2018

4A Games will continue their fun/grim post-apocalyptic adventures with Metro Exodus [official site] in 2018, publishers Deep Silver have announced during E3. It’ll continue from Metro 2033 and Last Light and apparently get out into some lovely sunshine. Here, check out the announcement trailer, which has a good chunk of demo gameplay:
Deep Silver’s blurb say:
“Flee the shattered ruins of dead Moscow and embark on an epic, continent-spanning journey across post-apocalyptic Russia in the greatest Metro adventure yet. Explore the Russian wilderness in vast, non-linear levels and follow a thrilling story-line inspired by the novels of Dmitry Glukhovsky that spans an entire year through spring, summer and autumn to the depths of nuclear winter.”
Word of a new Metro leaked in 2016 through the website of the novels the games are based on, which listed a new game for 2017. Deep Silver responded that, though they had “ambitious plans” for the Metro series, “releasing the next Metro game in 2017 is not one of them.” Yeah, cos it’s coming in 2018.
11/06/2017 at 23:30 RichUncleSkeleton says:
I hope this is more Stalker 4 than Metro 3. The Metro games were perfectly competent scripted FPS’s in the Half-Life tradition but I miss the unforgiving, weird ecology of the Stalker games.
11/06/2017 at 23:35 haldolium says:
I’d wish the same, but the trailer really doesn’t give much of the impression to be anything more as we know from 2033 and Last Light except for setting, a few new weapons to toy around with.
Seems refreshing though to be able to see the environment without that claustrophobia inducing mask.
12/06/2017 at 00:29 Stevostin says:
It liked the previous game and this looks really great, but I don’t have it in me to play any corridor shooter any more, no matter how good it is. It’s open world or nothing. I’ll climb stupid tower every hour if I have to but please, please, please, remember it’s 2017 and corridor shooter are not a thing anymore.
12/06/2017 at 00:46 racccoon says:
Unbelievably good work on this one too the game is uplifted by a massive notch! its crazy stuff and very imaginative work, the follow through was amazing, I just wanted to stay to kick that beast off the cliff! :). You got to get out for a breath of fresh air!
Brilliant so far :)
12/06/2017 at 00:51 Turkey says:
Hey. That’s the theme from 28 days later.