Minecraft Win 10 getting a new(er) look

The most recognisable game of the modern era is getting a new look. Sorta. Mojang have announced some graphics upgrades for Minecraft [official site], which will keep those old blocks but fancy everything up with new lighting including fancier shadows and god rays. This is Microsoft’s own Windows 10-only version of Minecraft, mind – the one which started as the Pocket Edition. The original Java version, which is developed as separate game, will keep its old look. Mojang are also adding cross-platform multiplayer between the Winton, console, pocket telephone, and VR versions. Here, check out the new look in this trailer:

Some time this autumn, Mojang will release an update they say will bring “4K HDR graphics which include improved lighting, shadows, [and] water effects.” That update is technically separate to the Super Duper Graphics Pack, which will bring “dynamic shadows, lighting that streams through fog, movement in leaves and grass, new textures for mobs and villagers, directional lighting, edge highlighting and more!” And they do say that’s all entirely optional, so players will be able to keep the old look if they’d prefer.

Before then, this summer, the ‘Better Together’ update will bring cross-platform multiplayer. Mojang say:

“Anyone playing the game on Windows 10, iOS, Android, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and VR devices will be able to play online together. If you own Minecraft for your mobile or VR device, you’ll get this as a free update this summer. If you own Minecraft: Xbox One Edition or Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition, you’ll receive the brand new version of Minecraft for free, and your existing worlds and DLC will come along to the new version with you. What’s more, any DLC you purchase will be accessible amongst the various devices at no extra charge.”

Busy times in Minecraftia. Unless you’re on the Java version, in which case it’s business as usual.