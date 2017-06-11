Minecraft Win 10 getting a new(er) look

The most recognisable game of the modern era is getting a new look. Sorta. Mojang have announced some graphics upgrades for Minecraft [official site], which will keep those old blocks but fancy everything up with new lighting including fancier shadows and god rays. This is Microsoft’s own Windows 10-only version of Minecraft, mind – the one which started as the Pocket Edition. The original Java version, which is developed as separate game, will keep its old look. Mojang are also adding cross-platform multiplayer between the Winton, console, pocket telephone, and VR versions. Here, check out the new look in this trailer:
Some time this autumn, Mojang will release an update they say will bring “4K HDR graphics which include improved lighting, shadows, [and] water effects.” That update is technically separate to the Super Duper Graphics Pack, which will bring “dynamic shadows, lighting that streams through fog, movement in leaves and grass, new textures for mobs and villagers, directional lighting, edge highlighting and more!” And they do say that’s all entirely optional, so players will be able to keep the old look if they’d prefer.
Before then, this summer, the ‘Better Together’ update will bring cross-platform multiplayer. Mojang say:
“Anyone playing the game on Windows 10, iOS, Android, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and VR devices will be able to play online together. If you own Minecraft for your mobile or VR device, you’ll get this as a free update this summer. If you own Minecraft: Xbox One Edition or Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition, you’ll receive the brand new version of Minecraft for free, and your existing worlds and DLC will come along to the new version with you. What’s more, any DLC you purchase will be accessible amongst the various devices at no extra charge.”
Busy times in Minecraftia. Unless you’re on the Java version, in which case it’s business as usual.
11/06/2017 at 23:12 geldonyetich says:
I wonder if they’re aware the mod community, which mostly develops on the JAVA end, is mostly responsible for Minecraft’s ongoing appeal
11/06/2017 at 23:38 Rob Lang says:
If only Microsoft had access to an open source, cross platform “Java like” language that could interop with native C++ through a defined API. If they had access to that, it would be really handy for allowing mods on the windows 10 version through an API rate than package hacking through third party tools.
12/06/2017 at 00:09 TillEulenspiegel says:
I promise you 98% of the people who bought Minecraft have never installed a single mod.
Like it’s cool that those things exist, but the vanilla game is a huge exciting world that you can spend hundreds of hours in, especially for kids.
11/06/2017 at 23:41 Rob Lang says:
It’s about time they get feature parity with Java so that us vanilla realms players could all play together. Not to mention using the hulking enormity of my PC through a proper near to tin engine rather than through the Java sandbox. Come on Mojang, you’ve been promising it forever!
11/06/2017 at 23:52 JarinArenos says:
So… a major update for the version of the game that has no mods and thus very few people actually play?
Seriously though, what DO player statistics look like for the vanilla-only mobile/win10 version?
12/06/2017 at 00:49 racccoon says:
Its about bloody time..you just can’t stagnate a game forever. Good job! :)