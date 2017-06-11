Techland delay Pure Farming 17 long enough to become Pure Farming 2018

Pure Farming 17 has been delayed for so long that it’s now got a new name: Pure Farming 2018 [official site]. Publishers Techland (the same gang who made Dead Island and published Torment: Tides of Numenera) say it will arrive early next year, not this year as expected, because they’re keen “to make it as good as it needs to be”.

Techland first announced Pure Farming 17, which is made by Polish studio Ice Flames, back in in August 2016. They planned to release it in “early 2017”. Techland now say:

“We know that many of you were expecting to get your hands on the game in 2017 and we are sorry for any disappointment. Pure Farming is our first farming sim and a very ambitious project, bringing a deep level of simulation across four diverse locations, a diverse stable of state-of-the-art, licensed machinery, unique activities for each region and much more. “Rest assured the only reason we’ve delayed the game is to make it as good as it needs to be – and we’ll have lots more to show you in the weeks and months ahead.”

There’s more here from producer Krzysztof Czulec:

“We have spent the last few months really stepping up our game – we listened to our fans, to farm sim players, and the farming community, and they gave us sage advice. We took notes, learned a lot, and managed to get even more great brands involved. We know the exact direction we are taking, and plan on bringing the best ever farming experience simultaneously to PC and consoles.”

The Farming Simulator series has proved that there’s a large fan base for this kind of stuff – its 2017 entry sold a million copies in its first month.

For now, here’s a new Pure Farming 2018 trailer to watch: