The Sunday Papers

Sundays are for visiting family and returning home from visiting family. At least we can spend the travel time catching up on some reading, perhaps of fine articles about games.
At Kotaku, Jason Schreier writes up the story of Mass Effect: Andromeda’s troubled development, based on conversations with anonymous staff who worked on the game. There’s lots of interesting stuff in here.
“The goal was to go back to what Mass Effect 1 promised but failed to deliver, which was a game about exploration,” said one person who worked on the game. “Lots of people were like, ‘Hey, we never fully tapped the potential of the first Mass Effect. We figured out the combat, which is awesome. We figured out the narrative. Let’s focus on bringing back exploration.’”
I enjoyed greatly Chris Livingston’s attempts to ride a shopping cart down a hill, which begin with his attempts to get inside the shopping cart.
I quickly found that Cart Racer, while the ‘Cart’ part of the title is accurate, isn’t really a racing game. There’s no timer, and no opponents. Your biggest adversary is the shopping cart you’re supposed to be riding in, and the not-great controls, and the physics, and the fact that the moment you touch anything you become a floppy deceased ragdoll. I found that just jumping into the cart to start riding was about the toughest part of the game.
I could really just link everything Chris Livingston write’s in this column – and so I will. Here he is again on why it took him four hours and a dozen dead sheep to get his toilet working in Ark: Survival Evolved.
After eating a dozen chops and periodically pressing the defecate button, I finally take a shit. However, it appears to fall out of my ear and land on the toilet seat next to me. That’s the thing about plumbing: you’ve got to hook it up to something. Though it’s technically a chair with a hole in it, and the poop should just fall in regardless, it won’t: I need a water supply to make my toilet go.
At Eurogamer, Christian Donlan writes that nothing will ever compare to the first level of a new game.
At the same time, though, I am starting to understand another of gaming’s great pleasures – or rather I am increasingly aware of something I love that has always, reliably, made me very happy. And it’s the complete opposite of the feeling you get when you understand almost everything about a game except what your opponent is going to do. It is the glory of being lost, bewildered, majestically confused. It is the glory of fumbling through the first few moments – or the first level – of a brand new game.
At Gamasutra, Joel Couture talks to the developers of Oxygen Not Included about how its simulation informs its layered challenge. Oxygen Not Include being the gaseous asteroid survival game in early access from Klei, makers of Don’t Starve and Invisible, Inc.
The developers had seen that survival would be at its most tense should the player constantly have a flow of small challenges layered on top of one another, and at no point ever offering the player a sense they were completed. Hunger could be staved off for a while, but that need would crop up again soon. While players would be able to build systems that may be able to take care of air or heat problems in space, those solutions could never be final. There would always need to be a way in which they could go wrong.
Apologies for the brevity, but that’ll have to do for this week. Music is as always.
11/06/2017 at 11:57 Spacewalk says:
I used to trolley surf when I was a lad. I live near a shopping centre which had (past tense, they’ve redeveloped it long since) a carpark that was on a slope and at the bottom was a curb and a small bushland area and late in the afternoon I’d gather together with my group and we’d race trolleys to the bottom.
There wasn’t even the reward of pussy, we just did it because we got a rush from it. Once I leapt out of the trolley at the right time and launched myself into a tree which was impressed everyone. Then that became the future goal. It was pretty small time, we weren’t going across two lanes of traffic like they do in the big league but there was one or two times when we raced to beat a truck and that time when we had to run from police because the owners were sick of their trolleys getting dents.
11/06/2017 at 12:32 Universal Quitter says:
We did something similar growing up, but with one in the cart and one or two hanging on with stolen fast food trays as “surfboards,” as we lived in a place with plenty of large hills on major streets.
It worked better in the rain, of course.
11/06/2017 at 13:21 Spacewalk says:
We tried that too only we’d put the tray at the top of a grassy hill, run at it and slide most of the way down since that’s the best we could do.
So, when the first of us got his license we took take turns skitching his dad’s car. Some rope was acquired and we graduated to trailing along behind which meant we could spin around and go over ramps. Anyway, the whole thing ended when somebody hit the back of the car and faceplanted into the rear window cracking it, parents weren’t happy, (not very good) excuses were made and we all got busted.
To this day I still fail to see how stupid what we were doing was. It probably would’ve been stupid if we got really hurt, the worst was a nosebleed and one case of roadburn but you can get that skateboarding so it’s not like it’s a unique case or anything.
11/06/2017 at 11:58 Someoldguy says:
The Mass Effect read was very interesting. I’ve never worked in the games industry but the scenario of management starving their teams of needed resources then trying to get back on track later by throwing money at contractors, who then need to be managed and have everything explained by the already under-resourced teams, is all too familiar.
11/06/2017 at 12:06 ooshp says:
It was indeed a very interesting read. A “knuckle burner” of a read. I was so engrossed in the article I didn’t notice my morning cigarette had burned all the way up to my fingers, and my delayed pain response from years of cooking did the rest.
11/06/2017 at 12:16 Ninja Dodo says:
I haven’t played Andromeda yet (busy playing other things and may as well wait for some more patches and DLC)… but holy shit with that development process it’s a miracle they managed to ship *any game at all* and everyone on that team should get a medal.
Switching your entire art pipeline from Max to Maya mid-production? Trying to make 100+ planet No Man’s Sky but with the narrative detail of Mass Effect? Trying to retrofit an engine apparently completely unsuited to the genre to do what you want? Completely changing direction 18 months before ship? Understaffing? Inter-studio politics? A year-and-a-half of crunch? Any of those things would be enough to sink a project on its own.
It sounds like a perfect storm of bad decisions (some self-inflicted, some forced on them) plus extremely ambitious goals that would be difficult under the best of circumstances. And then your reward is backlash and your team getting more or less disbanded.
I hope they get a chance to reform as a team and make another game with the lessons they’ve learned from this one.
11/06/2017 at 14:25 malkav11 says:
And for all the shit it’s gotten on the internet, it’s actually a really good game in most respects. Not perfect, by any means, but far better than it has any right to be considering.
11/06/2017 at 13:35 KDR_11k says:
The old saying is “more developers make a late project later”.