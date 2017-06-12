Beyond Good and Evil 2 is online world of space pirates

Oh look at that, Beyond Good and Evil 2 [official site] has been shown off at E3 (sans ampersand), featuring anthropomorphic monkeys, criminal pigs, Hindu and Buddhist temples projecting neon lights, angry space police with silly missiles, steering wheels in the shape of skulls and quite a lot more. It’s an explosive trailer and you should probably see it for yourself so get down there and SORT IT OUT.
Woof. It’s a pity there’s only a cinematic and no in-game footage. Lest we forget, we’ve been offered a cinematic trailer for this very title 9 years ago as well as some brief not-very-real “gameplay” footage. But it looks like the story has radically changed since then. It now takes place in a “profoundly multicultural world” before Jade, the hero from the first game, has been born and follows a group of space pirates in “System 3”. Here’s what Ubisoft are saying:
System 3, as it turns out, is a place where limited resources are viciously warred over by various private enterprises. The struggle for survival amid a rich milieu of evolved species and diverse cultures from Old Earth creates an ideal environment for space piracy, as a new generation of captains rise up to carve out a piece of the galaxy for themselves.
As you rise from lowly pirate to legendary captain, you’ll traverse System 3 at light speed to explore freely on your own or with friends. Presenting its solar system as a massive, seamless online environment, Beyond Good and Evil 2 gives players the chance to dive into the foundations of the franchise’s universe while traveling between diverse planets and moons in search of adventure.
So, multiplayer!? I suppose so. But it is still unclear how that will function, or how anything will function for that matter, or how much of the actual game has even been made – where are the moving parts? What do you do? Creator Michel Ancel has asked fans to sign up to a “Space Monkey Program” so they can “help by sharing ideas and feedback” – but feedback on what exactly? A single CGI trailer? Even if the trailer does present a wonderfully created world, at this stage I would have expected at least something more concrete. But others will likely be satisfied by sci-fi explosions and grappling-hook hands.
You can see more about the characters and story on the official site, including some pics of Knox the “Punk-ass hybrid monkey who is always looking for trouble” and Shani, who’s described as “Badass biker and ingenious mechanic of Somalian ancestry”. There’s also some bits on the cityscapes of the game including the huge Ganesha statue complete with holographic headband.
It’s been a long wait for fans of the original, regardless, which was released 14 years ago. And this industry has taught us that we should be naturally cautious about any game that long in the pipes. But let’s just hope Ubisoft doesn’t turn it into an icon-clearing open world, eh? LET’S HOPE.
12/06/2017 at 23:06 Pich says:
Once you strip out the marketing-speak, it just means the game has co-op.
12/06/2017 at 23:10 Ejia says:
My computer crashed in the middle of the trailer which I am going to put down to the horrible sweary monkey.
But oh my, I don’t like this online bit, not at all. I DO like space pirates, though. Hopefully this turns out more like The Last Guardian (good, but flawed) than DNF (why did we wait for this?).
12/06/2017 at 23:11 Paradukes says:
I really wish I could have played the original, but even after repeated attempts over the years, I just cannot get the damned thing to work on a modern system…
12/06/2017 at 23:24 Andrew says:
You can do it, I believe in you! I replayed it last year on Win 10.
As an alternative, you can play GameCube version on Dolphin, if you OK with that sort of stuff.
12/06/2017 at 23:18 turth says:
Looks dope fam
12/06/2017 at 23:21 Stijn says:
I am very happy that there’s a good chance this will actually be released now, but I’m not really getting the same magical feeling that I got from the first game from this trailer. On the other hand, Michel Ancel makes nice things. I’m giving it the benefit of the doubt, but I do hope future trailers/info have more of the original’s strengths in them.
12/06/2017 at 23:27 kud13 says:
oh no. I missed the online bit in the conference. I guess I should not be surprised, Ubi is all about multi-player.
Still, perhaps it might be possible to play offline? If the game is actually story-focused, that should be the case, right?
12/06/2017 at 23:40 LeBob says:
Ubisoft has been slowly moving towards online-only through multiplayer games. Main reason being their fear of piracy.
At the conference, they kept using the words “seamless multiplayer”. I don’t expect it to be any different for BGE2. Seamless is just another term for “always online” singleplayer experience that can easily translate to multiplayer.
Just my guess though.
12/06/2017 at 23:42 Jstn says:
I feel like this was A Different Game (TM) that Ubisoft took and said, “Let’s make it Beyond Good and Evil 2! I mean, pigs, right?”
And since when is a 2 appended to a prequel? BG&E2 is set long before BG&E1? And I guess the 14-year cliffhanger is destined to never be answered?
I feel as though we were given family-friendly, fun, full of heart and humor The Empire Strikes Back in 2003, and we’ve all waited for 14 years to find out what happened to Han, only to have Return of the Jedi skipped in favor of a tangentially-related gritty prequel where the characters must meet a quota of swear words in every line because this is a “serious” story.
:(
12/06/2017 at 23:45 Nauallis says:
Hmm, I’d watch that. Sounds better from you than the drivel that was Episode 7.
12/06/2017 at 23:52 Turkey says:
Best trailer of E3 so far. Too bad they couldn’t just make another Zelda-like.