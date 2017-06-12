Code Vein deffo coming to PC, says Namco Bandai

When we last saw Code Vein [official site] – the anime soulslike from Bando Namcai – we didn’t know for certain whether it was destined for a PC release or not, even though we were definitely betting that way. It looks like we won our wager. The vampirific post-apocalyptic action RPG is coming to PC alongside our console brethren, according to the latest info from E3. Here’s a trailer in which almost all the images we already saw in the last trailer. Hooray?



The world in which you’re fighting is a dead earth, and you’ve forgotten your own place in it. Protagonists Code and Vein are searching for answers. “They only know one thing for certain… their thirst for BLOOD!” I’m not joking, that’s a real line from the YouTube video description. Somebody wrote that and I don’t know if it’s wonderful or awful, but there it is. As for the fighty-fighting, here’s how Combo Namdai are describing it:

“In this challenging action-RPG, Code Vein finds players assuming the role of a Revenant. After stumbling into Vein, players are tasked to embark into the world with a companion picked from the various residents of Vein to uncover lost memories and an exit out of this new demented reality. The world of Code Vein is dangerous, full of vicious enemies and monstrous bosses to put players’ combat skills to the test.”

It sure looks slashy and tough then, but I find the bright anime faces plastered on top of the dark, twisted husk bodies of the player characters a little out-of-place. As if Ash Ketchum accidentally arrived in Yarnham after taking a wrong turn on his way to the next gym. BUT WHAT DO I KNOW.

Code Vein is due out some unknown time in 2018.