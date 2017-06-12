Crackdown 3 trailer brings the boom, Terry Crews

Confession: I haven’t played any of the open world action-adventure Crackdown series and the Crackdown 3 trailer (which you can watch after the jump) left me none the wiser on a lot of different fronts. That’s why I went to Wikipedia. However that was about 7 minutes ago so obviously I’m now reading about the ancient belief in swan songs being this beautiful song a swan sings before death.

Here’s Crackdown 3 [official site] which is approx 50% being shouted at by Terry Crews and 50% destructive running:

“They killed the power around the world,” sez Crews, surveying a cityscape which appears absolutely unaffected by any lack of power, with lights and holograms shining all over the place. Perhaps it’s a comment on how humans seek to justify aggression.

Anyway, according to my research:

“The whooper swan’s nearest relatives, the trumpeter and tundra swans, share its musical tracheal loop. Zoologist D.G. Elliot reported in 1898 that a tundra swan he had shot and wounded in flight began a long glide down whilst issuing a series of “plaintive and musical” notes that “sounded at times like the soft running of the notes of an octave”.”

Oh wait, I mean:

“Time to step up your boom and stop crime as a super-powered Agent in Crackdown 3’s sandbox of mayhem and destruction. Explore the heights of a futuristic city, race through the streets in a transforming vehicle and use your powerful abilities to stop a ruthless criminal empire. Crackdown 3 delivers cooperative mayhem and an all-new multiplayer mode where destruction is your ultimate weapon powered by Microsoft Cloud.”

Crackdown lore nerds might be interested to note that the trailer trumpets the game as definitely being called Crackdown 3. This was a matter of some debate a few years back as the game is a sequel to the original Crackdown but is set in an alternate universe to Crackdown 2 so I guess it’s more Crackdown 2 (AU) or maybe if you start using co-ordinates to work out where the timelines might branch you’d have Crackdown (0,0) be the first one, then Crackdown (1,0) be the second one and Crackdown (0,1) be this one.

But although that’s pleasing to me on a sort of temporal geography level AND opens up some interesting gaming possibilities based around scalar multiplication of vectors it’s also the kind of thinking that gives you a console called the Xbox One X, so.

Also of note is that Terry Crews is yelling about dropping buildings and throwing cars which sounds very Wonder Woman. That said, my internet sleuthing tells me that the large-scale environmental destruction is restricted to the multiplayer (“join with up to 10 agents online to tear the city apart piece by piece in a 100% destructible multiplayer arena” – from the official site) and not the single-player stuff.

Crackdown 3 will arrive on PC via Windows 10 on 7 November.