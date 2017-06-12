Creation Club is Bethesda’s alternative to paid mods

In among the game announcements at E3 2017 Bethesda also announced Creation Club, “a collection of new game content for Skyrim and Fallout 4.” That content includes new weapons, armour, crafting and housing features, and changes to core systems, and you buy all of it in-game with ‘credits’ purchased for real money through Steam. Is this a new paid mods system? No, says the FAQ, “Mods will remain a free and open system where anyone can create and share what they’d like.”
And here’s the full answer, re: paid mods.
No. Mods will remain a free and open system where anyone can create and share what they’d like. Also, we won’t allow any existing mods to be retrofitted into Creation Club, it must all be original content. Most of the Creation Club content is created internally, some with external partners who have worked on our games, and some by external Creators. All the content is approved, curated, and taken through the full internal dev cycle; including localization, polishing, and testing. This also guarantees that all content works together. We’ve looked at many ways to do “paid mods”, and the problems outweigh the benefits. We’ve encountered many of those issues before. But, there’s a constant demand from our fans to add more official high quality content to our games, and while we are able to create a lot of it, we think many in our community have the talent to work directly with us and create some amazing new things.
In short: yes, this is paid; but no, they aren’t mods in the traditional sense, since Bethesda approve and work with the creators of this new stuff in order to test and localise it. That seems fair to me. Creation Club essentially sounds like a way to create an ecosystem of paid DLC at a scale that Bethesda alone can’t operate. Heck, the above trailer includes Mudcrab armour, which was a PC Gamer backpage joke designed to take the piss out of Oblivion’s infamous horse armour DLC. It also sounds like the old idea of monetising the existing mod community is dead – ie. they’ve tried, but decided “the problems outweigh the benefits.”
The new system does raise more questions, though. If Bethesda and a partner make a new weapon, for example, and release it for money through Creation Club, what’s to stop someone in the modding community recreating that weapon and releasing it as a free item? Aside from morals, obviously. The Creation Club is either going to have to compete on quality and/or they’re going to get into the messy situation of trying to cease-and-desist modders and get things taken down from the Steam Workshop or TESNexus.
Although not anyone can release their work through the Creation Club, anyone will be able to submit a pitch through the system. It goes through an approval process, with Bethesda picking what gets accepted and what doesn’t.
“Paid mods”, if you don’t know, refers to Bethesda and Valve’s disastrous attempts to monetise the Skyrim modding community in 2015. They launched a system whereby creators could get paid for their work, there was a great deal of anger from the existing modding community, and the system was promptly shut down. You can read our take on the pros and cons here, and the views of some of the existing community here.
12/06/2017 at 11:36 Panicintrinsica says:
Look, I’m not counter to the idea of paid mods in general. But this seems like a terrible idea. Bethesda has a long-established habit now of releasing staggeringly subpar and sometimes spectacularly broken games, using only the most buggy and outdated game engine known to mankind. For over a decade now, literally the only thing that has made any of their games playable has been the work of skilled modders who come in and fix/completely redo everything.
Presumably, Bethesda will take a cut of any mod published on this platform, thus basically encouraging them to continue making horrifically broken garbage so they can not only get your $60 upfront for the game, and your $30 for a season pass, but then further nickel-and-dime you for essentially necessary community fixes.
If this was coming from almost any other studio, I’d shrug it off, but from almost any other studio, the base game is playable sans-mods. This is setting up a situation where Bethesda games will basically cost $100 to $200 for the same quality as a $60 game from virtually anyone else.
I mean, FFS, this is a studio that has spent six years re-releasing literally the same game over and over again. How many times do they honestly expect people to buy Skyrim? Bethesda doesn’t deserve any more money until they learn to actually make a playable game without having to fall back on an army of vastly more talented modders to fix everything for them.
If they want to go the paid mod route, they should give the modder an 80-95% margin, and charge no more than $20 for the base game. Anything else is absurd.
12/06/2017 at 11:46 Panicintrinsica says:
Addendum:
Before someone says “It’s not paid mods, look, they said so in the press release! ” – Yes, I saw that, and it changes nothing.
They’re still trying to charge you extra for other people’s work to enhance their own inferior products. Going forward, why would they bother adding more than a handful of basic weapons if they can just get “creators” to make dozens of paid “optional” addons.
All this is is an excuse for them to be even lazier than they already are, and demand more money for it.
12/06/2017 at 11:53 Stevostin says:
I finished my first play through of each of their games without any mod (except the frost mod in Skyrim because mods were available from day one in that one). You’re speaking nonsense.
Also Bethesda are more or less the only one going for that Open World / each prop is really something you can grab / character do travel the map etc. setting. IMO this render the criticism on their ability to make it work weak. Clearly it does work well enough (see above) and clearly we don’t have comparison on whether it can be done substantially better.
12/06/2017 at 12:13 Archonsod says:
Can’t think of any mod that was required to make Bethesda’s games playable. Unless you define unplayable as ‘unable to see elf breasts’ anyway.
12/06/2017 at 12:20 Horg says:
Examples would include fixes to the 64hz micro-stutter bug, present in every creation engine game except 64 bit Skyrim, and fixes to the RAM limitations / memory leak problems the 32 bit games have all suffered from, which caused regular crashes.
12/06/2017 at 12:45 Harlaw says:
Claims of Bethesda games being unplayable without mods are slightly exaggerated, but Bethesda games are still pretty much guaranteed to ship with a sh*tton of bugs which can severely decrease enjoyment. In the case of Skyrim, that mods like the [Unofficial Patches](link to nexusmods.com?) and separate fixes for the lip sync bug, enchantment reload bug, brawl bug, etc. exist and are considered necessary by the wider modding community proves that.
12/06/2017 at 12:42 LANCERZzZz says:
But you’re wrong. Bethesda has been making critically acclaimed games that a vocal minority of gamers who are too obtuse to upgrade their PCs have bashed because it isn’t exactly like the original game in the series. It doesn’t matter what a game company does, unless they’re handing out free shit gamers are going to always complain. Hell, even when they hand out free shit gamers still don’t bite, just look at Titanfall 2’s dead servers.
12/06/2017 at 12:59 ohminus says:
Right, quality control is for sissies and every company out there doing it is manned by a bunch of ignorant losers.
How about you grow up and get a mature relationship with money instead?
12/06/2017 at 11:39 BobbyDylan says:
Hmmm… I’m starting to really dislike the need for game makes to have all the money. Is selling a $60 game, and a $60 expansion pass not enough?
Anywhew, whatever. I doubt I’ll ever use this.
12/06/2017 at 11:55 Stevostin says:
OTOH each of their game I register between 200 and 400 hours in the counter. I don’t really have to think a lot to know if I am buying their stuff.
12/06/2017 at 11:50 Jane Doe says:
The question is not if they are paid mods or who who makes them. The question is, will Bethesda ensure compatibility or at least create a warning system when faced with a Skyrim installation of 200+ mods?
Or will this thing end up to be like Steam, for players who have no interest in actually “modding” their game, but are just looking for a few minor add-ons?
I’m currently running 317 Skyrim mods with over 2000 new animations, perfectly sorted, cleaned, compatibility patched, and made to play nice together with Mod Organizer.
I don’t see how yet another mod source fits into my game, and I’m pretty sure this will end up a stillbirth like paid modding, or–more likely–an attempt to make the console players pay for some fancy bling.
P.S.: The promise to keep them “achievement friendly” made me laugh. That makes it all better, no?
12/06/2017 at 12:32 Archonsod says:
From the sound of it it’s going to be a micro-DLC factory rather than anything else.
I’m not sure if a compatibility warning or the like would really be feasible. You could probably chuck up an alert if something later in the load order was trying to modify something that had already been modified, but given the number of mods (and for that matter official content) that rely on doing this that’s going to happen a lot, and you’re still kinda dependent on the end user knowing enough to be able to say which ones are a problem and which ones can be safely ignored.
12/06/2017 at 12:45 LexW1 says:
That’s exactly what it sounds like. That they’ll use this to churn out tons of small-scale DLC for their games – new weapons, new spells, new mounts, new armour, new houses, etc. – new anything that’s small-scale and entirely modular.
My worry is that it puts them in a sort of “conflict of interest” with allowing more serious modding.
Say TES6 comes out. Normally we’d expect the mod tools to follow as soon as it was viable, because they help sell copies of the game. But with this, wouldn’t it make more sense to just release a limited version of the mod tools to members of the “club” for them to make stuff for the “club”, whilst they “work on” the more serious mod tools (possibly forever)? That way they have a window where the only mods are monetized mods, and no-one can get that mad, if a few months or a year later, they release the full tools – but long after the “club” content has utterly colonized many of the game-spaces mods normally would (like collections of new weapons or armour).
12/06/2017 at 11:52 Oakreef says:
How dare people demand compensation for their labour I deserve free stuff etc. etc.
12/06/2017 at 12:39 LexW1 says:
Who are you even responding to?
Literally no-one has said that.
People paying for mods could be fine. A mod my wife has had something like a million downloads, so even at 10 cents a pop that could have been amazing. The problem is the implementation, every time. And this sounds like it has problematic implementation.
Specifically it doesn’t sound like it’ll actually allow for large-scale overhaul mods or the like, effectively operate as a sort of “bling shop” like for TF2 or CSGO, and it’s single-player-bling, so it even sadder, with only modular content being able to be added this way.
12/06/2017 at 13:02 ohminus says:
If you had any idea about business, you would grasp that people don’t get compensated for labour, but for the value they provide to other people. Your belief that you deserve to be compensated for plucking lint out of your navel is cute, but that’s not how the world works. People decide for themselves what value they attribute to what product how much they are willing to pay for it, and no immature stomping your feet that you have a god-given right to other people’s wallet is going to change that. Get a grip and buy a marketing textbook.
12/06/2017 at 13:11 upupup says:
Hard day’s work propping up those strawmen, ay?
12/06/2017 at 12:51 MajorLag says:
The should never have mentioned the term “mods”, not even in the FAQ. This is licensed third party DLC. Bringing up mods just makes everyone think of all their free fan-produced content being locked behind a pay wall, but everyone knows what DLC is and knows free is the exception, not the rule.