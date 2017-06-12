Cuphead runneth over and releases Sept 29th

On September 29th, Cuphead [official site] will cease to be the game that I most look forward to seeing at E3 every year because it’ll actually be released. Even though I’m looking forward to playing it, this makes me sad. Since its first appearance, it has become a reassuring presence, a cheeky wink from a place and time far removed from the regular trailer diet of sound and fury.

It’s all very cupsetting.

It’s goodbye to Cuphead’s E3 appearances and we can only hope that the experience of playing Cuphead – of being Cuphead – will soften the blow. And, of course, let us hope that one of the big conferences next year will introduce us to a new hero. Gobletbum, perhaps, or Mugheart.

Cuphead is coming to the Windows 10 Store and Steam.