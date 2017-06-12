Dragon Ball FighterZ coming from BlazBlue devs

Dragon Ball, the anime/manga which launched a thousand AOL screen names, is becoming a new fighting game made by Arc System Works. I’ve not been interested in the many Dragon Ball games Bandai Namco have made before, but their decision to draft Arc to make Dragon Ball FighterZ [official site] has me interested. Arc are the studio behind BlazBlue, Guilty Gear, Persona 4 Arena, and other respectable face-punchers, y’see. The 3v3 fighting game’s announcement trailer includes a great many explosions, including a handblast so powerful it zaps out into space. I’m certainly onboard with colours and lights and shouting. Here, have a look yourself:
Thanks to the weird cultural osmosis of the Internet, I know who half of those people are and which moves they’re doing even though I have never watched Dragon Ball. I also know that if I made an “Over 9000” joke I’d be duty-bound to jellify my own hands with a hammer.
Bandai Namco’s announcement explains what’s going on:
“Dragon Ball FighterZ gives fans of all skill levels the opportunity to feel like their favorite Dragon Ball character. Featuring 3 vs. 3 battle mechanics, new and seasoned players are sure to experience the epic scope of Dragon Ball as they select their three-character team to take into battle. The game also encourages players to train and master more than one fighter and style, delivering richer gameplay and motivation to take down the competition.”
Dragon Ball FighterZ is coming in “early 2018” via Steam. Bamco’s last Dragon Ball game sold well enough to pop into the top ten at launch, so I’d expect this to sell well over nine thousand copies.
Don’t worry, I have my own hammer.
12/06/2017 at 17:56 geldonyetich says:
I sort of think that the MMORPG formula suits DBZ better. It more or less popularized the formula of grinding for more power in order to beat up bigger baddies.
I think it is sort of interesting how the Dragonball series takes great pains to keep most of the characters around, even long after their use for a story arc is over. You want to know how Launch from the original series is getting along? Power of level of 18, but she’ll still occasionally show up in a cameo or even as a playable character.
12/06/2017 at 18:25 Syrion says:
The games really look like the series now, huh?
They have sure come a long way from those weird japanese SNES brawlers I played on my first emulator, over the crude Half-Life mod Earth’s Special Forces (with the really good-looking final version in development since.. 10 years or so?) and the lovely Bid for Power on Quake 3, to this. Looking good!
Alas, my interest for Dragon Ball has left me after my teenage years. But, it’s kinda cool seeing how popular it still is after all these years.
12/06/2017 at 18:39 Kaeoschassis says:
To be honest that’s mostly this one. While the recent-ish dragonball games are very pretty, this is the one, by far, that most resembles “the anime, but a game”. That’s arcsys for you. When they switched from sprites to 3D they actually took the time to put back in the little pauses and gaps between frames that have no real place in 3D, just to keep it looking as close to their original style as possible. Even to this day I look at footage of the new Guilty Gear and find it hard to tell that these are models and not sprites. I have to say, I’m very excited to see how they tackle a dragonball game, it’s likely to be quite different from the, honestly, ridiculous number already out there (many of which are fun, but all of which are building on a similar base).
Also P4A was awesome, so there’s that.