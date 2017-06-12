Bethesda jack in for Doom VFR and Fallout 4 VR this year

The promised VR version of Fallout 4 [official site] will arrive in October for Vive cybergoggs, Bethesda announced during last night’s E3-o-rama. Curiously, Fallout 4 VR [official site] is a separate game rather than an update or add-on – one which will cost twice as much as regular Fallout 4 does.
Bethesda also formally announced Doom VFR [official site], a standalone Doom game made expressly for VR. This is a new game rather than a refit of 206’s game, a new Doom first-person monster-mash. Have a look in this trailer:
Made by the Doomlords at id Software, Doom VFR is a new story about someone killed in the demonic invasion then resurrected as a robosoldier. As is common in VR first-person shooters, movement is with teleporting, though here we also get a “jet-strafe” which looks like a dash with a melee smash – most acceptable.
Doom VFR (what does the VFR stand for? given that a middle initial of ‘F’ in Doom names tends to mean ‘Flipping’, I’m going to say Very Flipping Randy) is due some time later in 2017. It’ll cost £19.99/29,99€/$29.99 on Steam.
As for Fallout 4 VR, that’s due some time in October. Bethesda say, “Fallout 4 VR includes the complete core game with all-new combat, crafting, and building systems fully reimagined for virtual reality.” It’s more handsy, as you can see in this trailer:
Fallout 4 VR will cost £39.99/59,99€/$59.99 on Steam, which is double the price of Fallout 4 nowadays. Hey, I guess if you own goggs and a PC that can use them, you also bathe in molten gold, wipe your bum with £50 notes, eat endangered animals for breakfast, and employ a butler to do a paper round for you to earn a little extra pocket money.
Unsurprisingly, given that Bethesda’s parent company Zenimax have been fighting in court with Oculus and their partners, neither game is currently headed to Oculus Rift goggs. It’s Vive or bust (or PlayStation VR), baby.
12/06/2017 at 15:02 Drib says:
As much as I don’t see VR gaming becoming a real and powerful force in games in general, these look neat.
I wish the cost of entry was lower, so I could test out this kind of thing without being out $1000 for goggles and $2000 for upgrading my PC to handle it.
Still though. Looks neat.
12/06/2017 at 15:16 Thirith says:
Not sure the entry cost is that steep. I got a new PC specifically for VR in late 2014 (at that point it looked like Oculus Rift would come out in 2015), and while I’ve put in a GTX 1080, it’s still a machine that was top-ish of the line in 2014. It runs everything I’ve thrown at it in VR without any problems. Concretely, it’s got an i7-4790k processor. I’ve also got friends who have similar CPUs and who use an 1060 or 1070 GPU, so you can definitely get away with less. Don’t get me wrong: you can’t do VR on a budget PC, but neither do you need an absolute monster.
12/06/2017 at 15:19 Thirith says:
In addition, you’ll get an Oculus Rift + Touch controllers for under $600; if you go for three sensors (which I don’t have), it’s under $800. Again, not cheap, but you’re not talking about an entry cost of $3000.
12/06/2017 at 15:44 Drib says:
These aren’t Rift compatible, as the article states.
But yeah, I was inflating the costs a bit. I’m just sour that there’s no real way to demo aside from having a rich friend.
12/06/2017 at 15:50 Thirith says:
Re: these being Vive-exclusive: True, but I’d be very surprised if there won’t be workarounds to this. In any case, my main point was that you don’t have to be Mr Potter from It’s a Wonderful Life to be able to afford VR. Having said that, as much as I enjoy VR, I’d definitely only recommend it to those who are already excited by its potential. There’s barely anything out that I’d call AAA, and while I’ve enjoyed a lot of the games I’ve played, most of them made me think, “This is so cool – just imagine if anyone *really good* developed for this!”
Except SUPERHOT VR. That one’s definitely in my Top 5 gaming experiences of the last decade or so.
12/06/2017 at 16:19 Sakkura says:
They’re SteamVR and thus will work on the Rift. It isn’t possible to make a piece of content that in itself will work on a Vive but not on a Rift.
The only thing you can do is add a headset check to block people, but that’s easily circumvented (as we saw with Google Earth VR).
12/06/2017 at 16:20 Sakkura says:
You can run VR on a $200 graphics card stuffed into an old gaming PC. You’re exaggerating the cost by a full order of magnitude.
12/06/2017 at 15:42 DoomBroom says:
Bloody hell! Doom looks very fun with that kind of dash teleport and slow motion movement! I’ll be all over this when it’s out!
And Fallout 4 VR. That game will keep the autumn blues and winter chills away for sure. So glad I saved this game for VR.
12/06/2017 at 15:44 pH101 says:
I’m interested in fallout 4 VR, but the trailer answers nothing. How do you move? Is it just as usual, and hope that VR sickness does not strike? (but conversely doom vr uses teleprt?) Also, VATS seems tailor made for a kind of SUPERHOT style, ghost mode where you pause time, walk up to the target and manually target where you want to shoot. To me that seemed an obvious win for fallout vr but again nothing in the trailer. I don’t have any cybergoggs but fallout 4 was the title that was tempting me, from what I see, not yet tempted. Hopefully will be some hands on impressions soon, apparently was available to try at the “event”.
12/06/2017 at 15:47 Plake says:
Alice, you’re sure its fallout that gets a new game and not Doom? looking at both trailers F4 seems to be that: F4 in VR…
12/06/2017 at 16:17 Sakkura says:
Think you misread something, she didn’t say it was a new game under the hood, just that it’s sold as a separate full-price game.
And she explicitly said the Doom VFR game is new.