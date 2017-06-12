Far Cry 5’s E3 trailer shows yup, it is still goofy fun

Good news: yes, Far Cry 5 [official site] is still totally a game to goof off and dick about with a pal in co-op. It inevitably would be a goofy playground, as much as Ubisoft played up their boring satire about a cult in Montana, but I’m glad to see an E3 trailer leaning more on the goof. Along with a wee bit of gameplay, this video fresh out of Ubisoft’s E3 presentation has your dog fetching guns, a co-op pal smashing around in a huge truck, and generally loads of big explosions and loud noises.
That is the Far Cry 5 I want. This other trailer from Ubi’s E3 show is focused more on the Far Cry 5 I will tolerate to get that dog friend and those explosions:
Yeah, yeah, you can do one.
Far Cry 2 is my favourite of the series but I do also enjoy the goof fest Far Cry has become. Far Cry 5 will have cooperative multiplayer in its campaign, not just for certain side activities like before, and that sounds smashing. Wanted: a loud jackass to complement my stealth style.
Far Cry 5 is due on February 27th, 2018.
12/06/2017 at 22:34 Pilgore says:
How is that good news? I don’t want them to half-ass this, get fucking deep into this premise and show some balls I’de say.
12/06/2017 at 22:37 Ejia says:
Oh no another dog in danger
Please don’t let the doggy die
12/06/2017 at 23:24 Nauallis says:
Let me just mark your map….
12/06/2017 at 22:47 RichUncleSkeleton says:
I don’t object to the self-consciously silly approach to story and characters because that beats the hell out of ham-handed political and moral posturing (Watch Dogs 2 vs. Watch Dogs 1), but the gameplay looks like ass. If you can’t make a big loud gun like a revolver look fun to use then you’ve got a problem.
12/06/2017 at 22:50 MushyWaffle says:
the game (FC5) looks fantastic… pretty much looks like Wildlands but a more controlled scripted experience.. I’m good with that. Can’t wait.