Have You Played… HORSE MASTER?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day of the year, perhaps for all time.
Remembering my playthrough of HORSE MASTER [itch site] is like recalling the details of a vivid night terror. You are training and raising your horse to take part in a mysterious but renowned contest of some sort. But this is not the horse world as you horse know it. This is a throbbing contortionist of a tale, equal parts underdog sports story and disturbing dystopian body horror, all with some gamey stats and a management system thrown into its Twiney heart.
It’s also our 30th best free game and we don’t muck about with those list features. It’s good. Even the names of the breeds of horses inspires concern. Maybe you’ll take care of a “Carolina Coffinbreath” or a “Furioso-Hellfist”, whose huge frame is “not outside the scope of the theoretical musculature load” according to the horse salesman. There are so many instances of writing like this: unsettling, curious, scary.
One thing you should know if you do intend to become a Horse Master: don’t let that picture up there fool you. You should never EVER ride a horse.
12/06/2017 at 15:41 Kreeth says:
I did enjoy attempting to bring up my (Horse, definitely NOT hellbeast) from what I remember. One of them did something to me in my sleep though. The Tentacles! The TENTACLES!
12/06/2017 at 15:44 GreetingsEarthling says:
Oh goodness, is that man wearing anything besides his hat?
12/06/2017 at 15:47 escooler says:
My favorite writing in any game, exactly the kind of writing I enjoy, kind of reminded me of the monologes in blue jam. Did anyone get any suggestions of Horsemaster esq games? (the other twine games by the same man are equally great).
Adam
12/06/2017 at 16:13 GeoX says:
I did indeed. Deeply unpleasant–as, of course, it was meant to be.