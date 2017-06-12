Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord’s horse archers are mean

We’ve seen much of the swords ‘n’ shields of medieval strat-RPG Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord [official site] over the past year. But you know what we haven’t seen much of? Horse archers. Angry hordes of arrow-launching Steppe nomads who absolutely hate using their own legs to walk places but absolutely love using their hands to kill you. Oh look, here they come now.
Thanks to the E3 overload, there’s also a trailer showing off a different type of cavalry but I like the harassing Mongol-style jerks much better. We’ve seen many other details of Bannerlord up until now, including siege defence, talk of new political mechanics, and claims that it will be friendlier to new players. But we still don’t know a release date. Booooo.
Never mind. As long as TaleWorlds bring even a little of the same silliness of previous Mount & Blades, I will be happy. I can’t wait to see if I can still manage to land in prison mutliple times.
12/06/2017 at 19:42 Cvnk says:
Well doesn’t that just look purty. Can’t wait.
12/06/2017 at 20:05 Chalky says:
Looks really impressive, but I pray they’ve improved the UI from their previous game. The fact that they’re still using that bizarre font doesn’t bode well, but fingers crossed!
12/06/2017 at 20:06 Hyena Grin says:
I worry that M&B2 is going to look a little too much like M&B for people to see a difference. A lot of the changes being introduced are polished/integrated versions of mods which existed for Warband.
As someone who has been following the development (as best as is possible) and who has played a lot of M&B, I know that there are a number of game-changing changes coming, and that excites me, but these videos for example are probably going to look an awful lot like modded Warband footage to a lot of people.
12/06/2017 at 20:12 smeaa mario says:
That really doesn’t bother me. I will only be disappointed if they somehow end up devolving things, which sometimes happens with sequeşs. Otherwise I’ll be perfectly fine with a nicer looking Warband in another setting.
12/06/2017 at 20:09 smeaa mario says:
If anyone has played Warband, they will know that horse archers are the pure incarnation of devil. They are probably the most annoying troops, closely followed by regular archers and crossbowmen in terms of scale of annoyance. Unsurprisingly, the tradition will continue in Bannerlord.
12/06/2017 at 20:17 Mungrul says:
Can’t wait for this, just wish we had even a rough estimate of when it’s likely to be here.
12/06/2017 at 20:18 teije says:
Looks fun, and as quirky as the first, so that bodes well. Too bad I’m shit at this game, effective horse archery is far beyond my pathetic skill level. Hacking away with a sword it is then.