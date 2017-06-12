Skull and Bones is Ubisoft’s open-seas pirate ’em up

The splendid ship combat of Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag is returning, in a way, reworked and expanded to become a standalone game. Ubisoft today announced Skull and Bones [official site], an online pirate ’em up with players pootling around the ocean scrapping and looting. A crude analogy: like like Black Flag meets World of Warships and maybe The Division. Here, see some salty action in this multiplayer gameplay trailer fresh out of E3:

Ubisoft say this about Yves Guillemot’s Pirates!:

“It is the Golden Age of Piracy. Renegade captains command the most powerful weapons on Earth: warships. In Skull & Bones, you are an insatiable, upstart pirate captain who has refused the king’s pardon. Having nothing to lose, you sailed from the Caribbean to the Indian Ocean, an exotic and untamed frontier full of lavish riches. “However, these rich and idyllic waters are also a battleground where far-reaching colonial empires, powerful trading corporations, and ruthless pirate gangs are fiercely competing for their share of these valuable treasures. “During your journey to become the ultimate pirate kingpin, you will build a fleet of ships you can customize, prey upon lucrative trade routes, and take down rival pirate captains, memorable characters, or other players. In order to survive in this ruthless ocean, you will have to ally with other pirate captains to form the most influential pirate gang, becoming too big to fail and joining the endless struggle for supremacy of the Indian Ocean.”

Interesting! Skull and Bones is due in autumn 2018. It’s being made by Ubisoft Singapore together with help from their Chengdu and Blue Byte studios.

Here’s some cinematic announcement doodad: