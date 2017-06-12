The Last Night gets new trailer and the creator apologises for old tweets

The Last Night [official site] was revealed at Microsoft’s conference yesterday. It looked great, but that first trailer was focused on showing how the game’s world looked more than how it played. Now there’s a second “gameplay” trailer of sorts which… Mostly focuses on how the world looks, rather than how it plays. It is longer however, and it does give a better sense of how you move through the game’s stunning pixel art cyberpunk spaces. You can watch it below.
Perhaps more importantly though, the game’s appearance at the PC Gaming Show gave creative director Tim Soret the chance to address the anger attracted by some of his old tweets.
This is B-roll more than an actual reflection of playing the game and it leaves plenty left unanswered about what you do in those spaces, what control you have over the character, and a lot more. It’s a shame that they didn’t take the opportunity to show the game’s story, for example, which is in part powered by the Ink engine developed by 80 Days’ developers.
It’s particularly a shame they didn’t show the story more in light of concerns raised last night. I wrote this all up earlier today if you want all the background, but to briefly recap: three years ago Tim Soret tweeted comments which were pro-GamerGate, anti-feminist, and which suggested that The Last Night reflected these worldviews. Those tweets resurfaced naturally after The Last Night trailer was first aired. During the PC Gaming Show however, Soret addressed them directly: “I am embarrassed by some tweets I made in the past. I want to apologize for those. They do not in any way represent who I am today, or what The Last Night is about.” Then host Day9 then quickly moved things along.
It’s anyone’s guess whether that apology is sincere or whether it’s driven by a need to end the growing controversy now that his game is growing in notoriety. I’m going to choose to believe the former, however: people can change and people need to be allowed to be wrong and then change.
Whether that apology is enough to make you want to buy the game one day is a different matter entirely. I’ll continue to reserve judgement until we’ve seen much more of it and had the chance to try it out.
12/06/2017 at 22:47 OddJuniper says:
This “apology” claiming the tweets were old and not representative of his beliefs anymore might be more believable if the game’s Steam description didn’t make it clear that the game is grounded in the same far right-wing ideology as the “outdated” tweets. That description also undercuts all the “judge the game on its merits” stuff I’m seeing from this dude’s apologists.
12/06/2017 at 22:55 Clavus says:
Are we reading the same Steam page? Seems like a normal sci-fi background for a game to me.
12/06/2017 at 23:06 Author X says:
Saying that eliminating poverty/work with universal income will make humans lazy and without identity is pretty right-wing (and contrary to most anti-corporate “standard” cyberpunk).
12/06/2017 at 23:20 quotidian says:
It’s also the plot of Wall-E, which is not exactly a rightwing propaganda piece.
12/06/2017 at 23:30 Nauallis says:
Good old boy Wall-E, fighting the good fight every day. That’s a man with a purpose, right there. Bully for you, robot!
Too bad he got brainwashed by that filthy liberal cockroach, living off of his sweat, crashing on his couch, and stealing from the gubmint.
12/06/2017 at 23:20 OddJuniper says:
Exactly. He made a “cyberpunk” game in which the capitalist megacorps are the good guys. A world in which working yourself to death for the corporation is what gives life meaning. A world in which our white male protagonist takes a brave stand against lazy brown people and women and their government handouts.
Aesthetically it might be cyberpunk, but ideologically it’s the exact opposite. This game is blatant fascist propaganda. And in a world where fascism is resurgent, it’s dangerous to dismiss this as just a game.
12/06/2017 at 23:28 USER47 says:
Yeah, let’s make every game about brave revolutionary with Che Guevara on his t-shirt, fighting evil corporations. Because there certainly isn’t enough games or movies like that.
Telling any other stories is dangerous fascist propaganda. Let’s ban it!
12/06/2017 at 23:32 Mousetrap says:
‘fascist propaganda’ – ‘far right-wing ideology’ – you must have read a completely different description than the rest of us.
Your extreme views are showing.
12/06/2017 at 23:32 Jerkzilla says:
To be honest, I’m not getting any of this stuff about being pro mega corps and white people from the game’s steam page. It’s also not like issues with a post-scarcity society are difficult to imagine either, in addition to Wall-E which quotidian mentioned above, you can probably count aspects of Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World in there.
12/06/2017 at 23:34 wonboodoo says:
Dude, hyperbole much? Nowhere in the description does it mention a corporation let alone the fascism you seem to be reaching for. Reading the Steam description it seems to be about individual empowerment, not working for any dictator or boss.
12/06/2017 at 23:54 OddJuniper says:
For those of you confused about my references to the Steam description- I just double-checked and they appear to have rewritten the Steam description sometime today.
12/06/2017 at 23:23 wonboodoo says:
You seem to be conflating conservative capitalist beliefs with his anti-feminist speech. You can believe in one without the other. Provided the game doesn’t contain the the sexist GamerGate hatred it might be an interesting, different take on a cyberpunk story.
12/06/2017 at 23:25 TheCrimsonPumba says:
It’s hard to see how that makes someone right wing, let alone their creation right-wing propaganda.
I have to say, it’s very odd that you seem to be judging a game based on its stance towards an economic policy of the future.
12/06/2017 at 22:57 Tafdolphin says:
Completely agree. His initial reaction after the reveal at the MS conference doesn’t show any contrition at all. The statement from the publishes, Raw Story, is even worse and only calls his horrible comments “naive.” A quick “soz” is not enough here.
Links to the statements:
link to twitlonger.com
link to twitter.com
12/06/2017 at 23:20 Jerkzilla says:
Horrible comments? I think this is overreacting a little. Did he ever actually argue for anything other than equal rights for everyone and good journalistic practices?
12/06/2017 at 23:30 USER47 says:
It seems he didn’t, but nowadays this is enough for people to get offended, and either seek out their safe places or get the pitchforks and prepare some good old online lynch.
12/06/2017 at 23:55 Tafdolphin says:
Yep, he did. Collection of his tweets here:
http://grcade.co.uk/t:the-last-night—mac-pc-xbox—2018?p=4150615#p4150615
Scroll down for another post with more content
12/06/2017 at 22:58 thenevernow says:
Clavus preceded me, but the Steam description looks like standard cyberpunk stuff now. Could you sum up what you read there?
12/06/2017 at 23:01 Tafdolphin says:
The issue is summed up very eloquently here:
link to twitter.com
tl;dr Cyberpunk is generally about the little guy fighting against the big bad corps and/or oppressors (it’s the codifying trope of the genre) . This story is about everyone having everything they’ve ever wanted and why this is a Very Bad Thing. At best it’s an uninformed world view, at worst it’s defensive of far-right ideals. Bear in mind too the guy has specifically said it is set in a world where “feminism won.”
12/06/2017 at 23:33 TheCrimsonPumba says:
Can you provide anything for the “feminism won” claim? That would be a pretty stupid thing to say.
Other than that, it’s cool to see a game take a different direction with the genre and I can’t really see an issue.
12/06/2017 at 23:52 Tafdolphin says:
http://grcade.co.uk/t:the-last-night—mac-pc-xbox—2018?p=4150615#p4150615
This forum post has a collection of most of the offending tweets. The “feminism won” one is a few from the top.
12/06/2017 at 23:38 thenevernow says:
Got it, thanks. The bit about universal income has indeed been changed.
12/06/2017 at 23:03 JarinArenos says:
Basically “you are defined by the work you do, and in absence of wage slaving, life is pointless” capitalism screed. I’ll reserve judgement like others are, but the framework is definately there.
12/06/2017 at 23:53 reiniat says:
He does not need to apologize for having a different opinion, nor making a game about it, it does not matter that you do not agree with his point of view (I disagree too, but the game is not even out yet, so who knows at this point). Its a free world, and he has the right for it.
Nothing that I have seen from him could be remotely labeled as hate speech or anything that would make him genuinely need to apologize.
12/06/2017 at 22:53 Saarlaender39 says:
What’s with his right hand?
Is there a reason, why he keeps it in his pocket for the first half of the trailer?
I find that somewhat irritating.
12/06/2017 at 23:08 USER47 says:
Oh my god! He dared to say such a blasphemous things as “I’m against feminism, because it’s getting more and more skewed. I am for egalitariasm. I don’t care, boy, girl, alien.”
Let’s stone him and make sure he will have to humbly apologize for such an offensive statement every time he appears in public for next 20 years. And then stone him anyway!
12/06/2017 at 23:20 Mousetrap says:
Haha, this. Glad there is some sanity here out there.
12/06/2017 at 23:21 Defenestrate_My_Style says:
Except feminism isn’t about making women superior over men, it’s about egalitarianism
12/06/2017 at 23:21 Nauallis says:
Okay, but only if the second stoning is free. I’m not putting up with paid DLC teasers the same day a game is announced.
12/06/2017 at 23:30 OddJuniper says:
Nazis are killing people. Not in videogames, in real life. Maybe you missed the last few years, but the Gamergate/MRA dudes slipped right on into the “alt-right”, and are full on Nazis today. And they are out here killing real people, in real life.
These aren’t simply offensive statements, his game is a propaganda effort.
12/06/2017 at 23:54 Mousetrap says:
You need help bud.
12/06/2017 at 23:59 USER47 says:
To be honest, with ridiculous posts like these you are just making clearer that there may be something on the views of guys like Soret.