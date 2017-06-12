THQ Nordic help Wreckfest cross the finish line this year

After three years (and counting) in early access, smashbash racing game Wreckfest should finally launch in full this year. Publishers THQ Nordic today announced their “cooperation” with developers Bugbear Entertainment, joining forces to help give the game a shove across the finish line later this year. Wreckfest, to refresh your memory, is the new smash-o-racer from the creators of Flatout, who Kickstarted it in 2013 under the codename ‘Next Car Game’. How’s it looking now? Check out this new trailer:
Wreckfest’s development has dragged but THQ Nordic (who aren’t THQ but rather Nordic Games, who bought the name) are now on the scene to encourage it with supportive maxims and chants.
“Come on, video game!” they’ll say. “You can do it, video game!”
THQ Nordic say a string of updates are due in the coming months, with features including:
- The career mode: By achieving victories, players can get access to more and better cars and upgrade them with various parts
- Car customization: A complex system, allowing the players to fully customize their cars for their individual needs, like more armor to withstand the competitors or more powerful engines
- More cars, more tracks: THQ Nordic and Bugbear Entertainment will make sure a constant flow of additional content will be added on a regular basis for the remaining months of the Early Access program
- New multiplayer server: To guarantee an outstanding racing and wrecking experience, an Official Wreckfest Server will be opened
I do enjoy smashing but not crashing so I’ve not touched Wreckfest in its early access days. If you’re a Wrecker, what do you make of it?
12/06/2017 at 18:50 SenorRoboto says:
I’d be delighted if this actually materializes and gets some momentum for a release, their slow-ass dev cycle has killed most of the player base.
12/06/2017 at 19:05 Neurotic says:
It’s absolutely brilliant, and has been for a very, very long time now anyway. As a dedicated Flatout fan since the first preview of it in PC Gamer 14 years ago, it absolutely feels like a proper next-gen 3-quel to the series. Yes, they’ve taken their time developing it, but they’ve used that time to get it RIGHT.
12/06/2017 at 19:10 Nauallis says:
The developers have at least one thing right: all of those cars seem to be based on real-world models that entirely deserve to be wrecked, by dint of being implausibly ugly, one and all. Amen.