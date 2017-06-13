Destiny 2 on PC October 24, seven weeks after consoles

After umming and ahhing, Bungie have confirmed a PC release date of October 24th for Destiny 2 [official site] – seven weeks after its console release. They had said before that they might delay their online looter-shooter on PC, explaining that “we want to make sure that this version of the game has the time it needs to bake in the oven so it’s a delicious piece of bread when it comes out,” and I guess that’s what has happened. Seeing as the first Destiny skipped PC, it is a shame that the second is being held up. Ah, phooey. Here’s a new trailer from E3 to introduce Destiny 2’s villain:

That generic sci-fi monster fella is Dominus Ghaul, a Muton out XCOM who has wandered into a different game to start his own company for freelance galactic domination.

The console release date of September 6th is actually a new one, two days earlier than the date originally announced. Those lucky consoleers. About the later PC release, Activision CEO Eric Hirshberg said “We are also hard at work with our friends at Bungie optimising Destiny 2 for the PC” in last night’s announcement. And while consoles are getting an open beta in July, the PC beta won’t be until August.

I’d rather they release Destiny 2 all shiny and polished rather than half-arsed and hastily-patched but this is frustrating. Especially in MMO-ish games like Destiny, the launch weeks are an exciting time to play. Everyone is jazzed about the new game, they’re keen to discover new things, and they’re gabbing away happily. By the time Destiny 2 hits PC, almost all of its secrets and quirks will be known, documented on fan wikis, and treated as old news. It is a shame to miss that period, especially after we missed the first game entirely.

Oh well, perhaps Bungie and Activision will get it right for Destiny 3.

Destiny 2 PC will only be available through Battle.net, or whatever it is Activision will be calling Blizzard’s online store-o-service by the time the game arrives. This name change is dragging out. And no, it won’t support dedicated servers, though I never expected it to.

Our Pip, who pursued her destiny on console, has whipped up an introduction to Destiny for PC folk and also written about what she wants from Destiny 2. Me, I am mostly interested in the show-off gunslinger class armed with huge revolvers. My list of desires is: big revolvers; bigger revolvers; and double-jumping. I believe that’s all already in there. Splendid.