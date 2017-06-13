Destiny 2 on PC October 24, seven weeks after consoles

After umming and ahhing, Bungie have confirmed a PC release date of October 24th for Destiny 2 [official site] – seven weeks after its console release. They had said before that they might delay their online looter-shooter on PC, explaining that “we want to make sure that this version of the game has the time it needs to bake in the oven so it’s a delicious piece of bread when it comes out,” and I guess that’s what has happened. Seeing as the first Destiny skipped PC, it is a shame that the second is being held up. Ah, phooey. Here’s a new trailer from E3 to introduce Destiny 2’s villain:
That generic sci-fi monster fella is Dominus Ghaul, a Muton out XCOM who has wandered into a different game to start his own company for freelance galactic domination.
The console release date of September 6th is actually a new one, two days earlier than the date originally announced. Those lucky consoleers. About the later PC release, Activision CEO Eric Hirshberg said “We are also hard at work with our friends at Bungie optimising Destiny 2 for the PC” in last night’s announcement. And while consoles are getting an open beta in July, the PC beta won’t be until August.
I’d rather they release Destiny 2 all shiny and polished rather than half-arsed and hastily-patched but this is frustrating. Especially in MMO-ish games like Destiny, the launch weeks are an exciting time to play. Everyone is jazzed about the new game, they’re keen to discover new things, and they’re gabbing away happily. By the time Destiny 2 hits PC, almost all of its secrets and quirks will be known, documented on fan wikis, and treated as old news. It is a shame to miss that period, especially after we missed the first game entirely.
Oh well, perhaps Bungie and Activision will get it right for Destiny 3.
Destiny 2 PC will only be available through Battle.net, or whatever it is Activision will be calling Blizzard’s online store-o-service by the time the game arrives. This name change is dragging out. And no, it won’t support dedicated servers, though I never expected it to.
Our Pip, who pursued her destiny on console, has whipped up an introduction to Destiny for PC folk and also written about what she wants from Destiny 2. Me, I am mostly interested in the show-off gunslinger class armed with huge revolvers. My list of desires is: big revolvers; bigger revolvers; and double-jumping. I believe that’s all already in there. Splendid.
13/06/2017 at 13:52 MetaSynapse says:
It’s also a shame about the massive amount of content that’s exclusive to Playstation (though I’m not sure if it’s limited or permanent exclusivity). They mentioned gear, an exotic weapon, a ship, an entire strike mission and a PvP map…
13/06/2017 at 14:27 LXM says:
Very disappointed they did this again. If it’s like Destiny 1 it will be a year of exclusivity (at least in terms of the pvp map and strike).
Hopefully there’s more content in the base game this time around as 1 strike in the first game was a sizeable portion of what was available. Missing out on content because of Sony’s dealings sucks, but not enough to forego 60+fps and mouse/keyboard support.
13/06/2017 at 16:22 Janichsan says:
If it’s similar to the PS exclusive content in Destiny 1, I wouldn’t call it “massive”. The vast majority of content (of D1) is available on Xbox as well, and what’s PS exclusive is often not that great (the PS exclusive Iron Banner armour for instance is usually quite ugly).
13/06/2017 at 13:59 Icarus239 says:
If it means it’ll play properly, with no funky texture ripping or unexplained crashes – I don’t mind waiting.
Too often we get big budget games just ported to PC, containing bugs and ‘patch out later’ stability issues.
A few that immediately spring to mind:
Dishonored 2
Batman Arkham City
Just Cause 3
13/06/2017 at 16:13 Jenuall says:
Of those I would say only Arkham City really fits the bill in terms of PC getting shafted, JC3 and Dishonored were pretty much a shit show on consoles as well.
Either way we do seem to be in a rather troubling period in terms of the quality of some high profile releases.
13/06/2017 at 15:03 PiiSmith says:
I am OK with a delay. Then I will have solid reports from the console users, if it is worth it or not.