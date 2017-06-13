Every PC game announced or trailered at E3 2017

Each year E3 rolls around like a giant evil worm, crushing all that’s good and pure. BUT that worm also announces lots of exciting gaming news as it wreaks its carnage upon the Earth. Here we have gathered every announcement, reveal, and exciting new trailer that emerged from the barrage of screamed press conferences over the last few days. And lots of it looks rather spiffy.
A rather enormous 47 PC games were either announced, revealed, or updated upon, with new trailers, information, and released dates that will all be missed by at least three months. We’ve collected the lot, with trailers, in alphabetical order, into one neat place, just for you.
13/06/2017 at 21:11 Carra says:
Assassin’s Creed
Egypt Origins Oranges
13/06/2017 at 22:08 Nauallis says:
It’s all the proof we need that Ubisoft (Ass Creed Oranges), Blizzard (Overwatch Oranges), and Bioware (Dragon Age Oranges) are actually the same company controlled by an unholy alliance composed of an underground developer cabal and warmth-loving orchardists.
That or people just like oranges. And today I learned that orchardist is a real word. And if you study fruit it’s called pomology.
13/06/2017 at 21:12 Drib says:
Am I the only one that liked Fallout 4? I don’t plan on re-buying it in VR, but still.
13/06/2017 at 21:31 Quite So says:
I liked it as well, and everyone I know that played it liked it. I think not liking it is mostly an internet thing.
Also not buying the VR version though…
13/06/2017 at 21:41 LexW1 says:
It isn’t an “internet thing”.
One of my friends who has probably never posted on a forum in his goddamn life, and certainly doesn’t read anything gaming-related, was expressing his disappointment in FO4 only recently.
No in the usual vitrolic internet terms, but words like “boring” and “silly” and phrases like “It’s no Skyrim” were used.
I note that as soon as Skyrim SE came out, Fallout 4 vanished from his PS4, never to be seen again.
13/06/2017 at 21:41 SaintAn says:
Fallout 4 is a great Far Cry game, but a terrible Fallout game. That’s why it’s both hated and loved. Make sure to pirate it if you plan to buy it in VR though. Do not give any money to Bethesda.
13/06/2017 at 21:45 Drib says:
“Do not give any money to Bethesda.”
Any particular reason why, other than you don’t like them?
I like the Elder Scrolls series. I have since Daggerfall. The new Doom was extraordinarily good. What makes you want to never give Bethesda money again?
13/06/2017 at 21:51 Hartford688 says:
General elitist jackassery one suspects.
Admits it is a good game, then advises to pirate an upgrade so as to “stick it to da man”.
First World problem made out to be a moral stand.
13/06/2017 at 21:55 LexW1 says:
Whilst you are probably correct, I suspect the fact that they are selling the same game over and over and over again, at full price in many cases, might be the cause of his nerd rage. Skyrim, Skyrim SE, Skyrim Switch, Skyrim VR. Fallout 4, Fallout 4 VR. Doom, Doom VFR. Etc.
Without even fixing some of the large bugs that have been in Skyrim since 2011, either, I might add! :)
Though Doom VFR does at least appear to technically be a different game.
13/06/2017 at 21:52 Carra says:
I liked it a lot, enough that i have 103 hours played with it.
Its biggest problem is that it is quite similar to Fallout 3/New Vegas. But there are 5 years in between Vegas & Fallout 4 so I don’t mind that much.
13/06/2017 at 21:59 LexW1 says:
Personally, the huge explorable world, and relatively good combat/crafting, got me 40 hours in before, total, overwhelming boredom and ennui overcame me. By contrast I have over 400 hours on Skyrim/SE.
Personally I felt like the central problem with FO4 was that it wasn’t enough like NV in the ways that mattered. It didn’t have compelling characters, or much of a story, it didn’t manage to trick me into caring, and so on. I was just “Uh-huh, yep, whatever” to everyone all game. I can’t think of anyone who I cared about at all, save maybe Nick Valentine (a coincidence his initials are NV? I think not!). Whereas with FO:NV, I was seriously angry with Caesar and his Legion, and had beefs or friendships with a lot of other characters, at least in my mind!
13/06/2017 at 22:08 LewdPenguin says:
You’re not the only one, I’m finding it enjoyable enough having picked it up a couple of weeks ago after the free weekend when it was cheapo.
That said I can see where much of the hating stems from, so far in my few hours with it it’s at best not that great as a Fallout game, and at times (ie anything story related) utterly bonkers, which I can appreciate being something of an issue for those that bought it wanting a good Fallout game. Things like occasional random performance issues, a lack of polish in parts and that the whole thing still fails to resolve the long standing issue that melding a RPG into a FPS ends up with core gameplay that’s never quite felt right the last 2 times and still doesn’t now all fail to help the games cause much.
Instead it’s a perfectly enjoyable apocalypse-themed ubilike, and at ~£14 both a bargain to me and something I’m a bit more willing to ignore the many flaws with, but yeah I’d probably have rioted a bit too if I’d shelled out £40-50 on it at launch expecting something that contined in the same vein as New Vegas.
13/06/2017 at 21:37 Kreeth says:
I’ve just read all of this and already have zero recollection of any of it. How on earth did you manage to write the thing?
13/06/2017 at 21:50 Jeremy says:
I’m mostly excited for Wolfenstein 2 because a bunch of real life Nazis think it’s racist. Just writing that sentence made me happy.
13/06/2017 at 21:50 DoomBroom says:
As one of the seven owners of a VR kit and PC powerful enough to play Doom VFR and Fallout 4 VR, I’m very exited!
13/06/2017 at 21:53 LexW1 says:
Normally I am bored rigid by everything at E3, particularly the AAA stuff, but I did see some things which looked interesting, at least.
Anthem – has potential, remains to be seen whether Bioware will really make it story-heavy with decisions and fully-playable in SP, as they claim. If it is a good game with a Bioware-ish story and drop-in-drop-out co-op, though, that could be fantastic.
FarCry 5 – Looks utterly tasteless and like the first FarCry game I may buy since Blood Dragon.
Shadow of War – Utterly bonkers, and looks like a massive upgrade on the already-insane Mordor, so I am going to have to work not to pre-order this one.
TW:Warhammer 2 – I see no reason why I wouldn’t get this, given how fun the first was.
Sea of Thieves – Looks great. Windows 10 store only. So… yeah not getting that.
Monster Hunter World – I love MH, and official one on PC would be great, but this looks dubious. Tons of sneaking around. Reality is brown colour-palette is a normally very-bright game series. No blood, in a very bloody game series. Strange.
Indie-wise, Griftlands, M&B II and Wargroove look pretty great.
13/06/2017 at 21:56 Nauallis says:
Geez, John. I realize that the comments have been predominantly a trashfire for the last two days, but those blurb snippets were rather bitter, even for your regularly dour journalistic outlook.
13/06/2017 at 21:56 Kingseeker Camargo says:
So no one saw the trailer for Ashen? Did I dream it?
13/06/2017 at 22:01 Nauallis says:
You must’ve. First I’ve heard of it, but it sounds interesting. Thanks for that link.
13/06/2017 at 22:02 LexW1 says:
Please tell me it’s not Windows Store only…
Looks great and is on PC and was at E3 so yeah they did miss it.
13/06/2017 at 22:03 lancelot says:
“By John Walker”
“Previously Tunic was called Secret Legend and John played it back in 2015.”
I knew it was only a matter of time before JW started to refer to himself in third person.
13/06/2017 at 22:21 gou says:
hmm, focus promised to be there showing off bloodbowl 2 legendary edition’s various features, were they a noshow?