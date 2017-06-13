Have You Played… Slayaway Camp?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game recommendations. One a day, every day of the year, perhaps for all time.
It’s me, the person who cannot understand how anyone can enjoy playing puzzle games because they feel like maths exams. Hello. Did you know that of all the puzzle games the ones I hate the most involve pushing crates around a warehouse? They suck and I would ban them.
I’ve been playing Slayaway Camp quite a lot. It’s a brilliant game about oldschool slasher films and it doesn’t even vaguely resemble those puzzle games that I loathe so much.
Except it does, doesn’t it? I’ve been tricked into playing a puzzle game and specifically the kind of puzzle game where I have to think five moves head because I’m controlling a character who can only move in straight lines and has no brakes. I slide into a victim and realise I’ve trapped myself in a dead-end so I have to restart. And then I’m scaring people so that they move into just the right position that allows me to bounce around the level picking off everyone in sight.
Oh, and occasionally there are cats and I must never kill the cats, but they get scared and run into water and drown. It’s very difficult, but I’m having a good time.
It’s a terrifying realisation, this. Maybe it was never the puzzle games that were the problem, maybe it was just the themes, or lack of them. No men working in warehouses, no abstract shapes, just a good old-fashioned slasher flick. If the maths exams had been similarly themed, maybe I’d have a completely different career.
13/06/2017 at 15:57 bluewizard says:
If you want to find Slayaway Camp, we’re on Android (as of today!), iOS, and Steam! Or just visit http://slayawaycamp.com.
13/06/2017 at 16:18 SebfromMTL says:
Not on Android as far as I can see
13/06/2017 at 16:00 Jalan says:
I have played it and quite enjoyed it. The approach to DLC with it is not necessarily something I enjoy, but far be it from me to begrudge them from wanting to make more money.
13/06/2017 at 16:15 buschap says:
When I was in high school, I found out that my dad used the same physics textbook in college that I had, though an earlier edition, of course.
We compared the exercises.
In his edition: A cube slides across a frictionless surface at 1m/s …
In my edition: A rowdy fan at a hockey game throws a squid onto the ice. Assuming the ice is frictionless and the squid is traveling at 1m/s…
So, yeah, theming can go a long way.
13/06/2017 at 16:15 Eight Rooks says:
I have also played it! I… sort of got a bit tired of it, over time? The whole theme no longer seemed quite as funny as it did when I started? But then I do not have the emotional attachment to 80s horror that some people do. Still, it’s unquestionably a Good Game in my book, and even if I never finish it I feel like I got my money’s worth. Not my favorite puzzle game, but it’s still an easy recommendation.