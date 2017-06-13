Life Is Strange: Before the Storm’s Chloe has a new voice actor, because of the strike

Gameplay snippets from Life Is Strange: Before The Storm [official site], a miniseries prequel focused on the wonderful teen melodrama’s gal pal co-star Chloe, have oozed out of E3 and- hey wait, that’s not Chloe! Turns out, she has been replaced. While Chloe’s original voice actor, Ashly Burch, is consulting on the prequel, she isn’t actually playing Chloe this time. This wasn’t a creative decision, but rather down to the ongoing voice actor union strike. You can hear Chloe’s new voice in this video, between folks from the Ian Games Network rabbiting on:
Before The Storm is a three-episode prequel starring Chloe, set after the death of her father and around the beginning of her doomed friendship with Rachel Amber.
Burch did pop up in the announcement video developer diary talking about her role as a writing consultant but I hadn’t twigged that she wasn’t voicing Chloe this time. “My main focus has been on Chloe and Chloe’s voice, in terms of just her dialogue and her psychology,” Burch said, “and so I’ve given notes on different aspects of the script, about things I think Chloe would or wouldn’t do, things she would or wouldn’t say.” But she won’t actually be saying those things herself.
“Hey y’all, to the fans asking – I wasn’t able to reprise my role as Chloe in Life is Strange: Before The Storm due to the SAG-AFTRA strike,” Burch tweeted yesterday.
“Chloe means a lot to me,” she continued. “Grateful for the opportunity to consult on her character.”
Burch’s Chloe is Chloe to me, so this is weird. In such a character-focused series, the change is a shame.
The strike by SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild and American Foundation of Television and Radio Artists) started in October 2016, seeking changes including better pay and more breaks to avoid the dangers of vocal stress. The strike is focused on games started since February 2015 by 11 companies, including bigguns like Electronic Arts, Activision, and Take-Two. And, evidently, Before The Storm was hit too. The strike is ongoing against the big eleven, though SAG-AFTRA say they’ve signed a number of other companies and games up for their new arrangement.
A new Chloe isn’t the only change. Before The Storm is being made by a different studio, Deck Nine Games. Series creators Dontnod Entertainment are working on their own new Life Is Strange too, so we have two games coming.
Life Is Strange: Before The Storm will start on August 31st. The three-episode season will cost £13.99/16,99€/$16.99, or £20.22 for the Deluxe Edition which includes extra outfits and a bonus episode starring a young Max. Publishers Square Enix swear blind that Before The Storm is a complete story without that extra episode, that it is an optional bonus. An update to the Deluxe Edition will be sold separately too.
13/06/2017 at 17:13 Faxmachinen says:
Are you surreal? I’m not sure that’s hecka cool.
13/06/2017 at 17:24 Mecha_Rocky says:
Easy fix: It’s an alternate timeline. Like Treehouse of Horror V, when Homer had to settle with his family having lizard tongues after his bout with the time traveling toaster.
13/06/2017 at 17:28 Halk says:
So this guild is not allowing her to? Or is she herself refusing?
13/06/2017 at 18:35 Jalan says:
Being part of the union prevents her from working while the strike is in effect. No doubt someone else could elaborate better than that since that’s my (very basic) understanding of how a labor union strike operates.
13/06/2017 at 18:58 GunnerMcCaffrey says:
Members voted something like 95% in favour of striking, and Burch’s tweets supporting strikers suggest she’s not one of the 5%.
13/06/2017 at 18:56 Ksempac says:
I don’t know the details for this voice actress or this project.
However, usually, when you go on strike you agree to stick together in refusing to work, even if you get interesting individual opportunities, until the union’s demands have been accepted. Otherwise, it would be very easy to break the strike by peeling off people here and there until there are not enough strikers left to hinder the employers.
Interestingly, for this particular strike, the union is not trying to get a global deal with every game maker at the same time. They are trying to get individual deal with individual game project. And it’s apparently a successful strategy ( link to arstechnica.co.uk )
So, not knowing the specifics, it seems like the people in charge of Life is Strange have decided they do not want to sign a deal with the union, or at least not for Life is Strange.
13/06/2017 at 18:29 Hyena Grin says:
Ugh, that sucks a lot of the wind out of the sails for me.
Burch was integral as Chloe, and it’s going to really eat away at me to play with someone else’s voice. Like, without Burch as Chloe I’m not sure it was the right time to make this prequel. I’d almost say they should’ve waited.
I was totally committed to getting this. I still probably will, but now I’m less certain and I might wait for a review before making a decision.
13/06/2017 at 19:02 GunnerMcCaffrey says:
In other words, either Squeenix or Deck Nine (or both) are happy to work with scabs. Maybe you could’ve reached out to them for comment?
13/06/2017 at 19:18 Thirdrail says:
Oh, Chloe is the friend, not the main character. We were Max. Ok. Yeah, the only way I’d ever play any more Life is Strange is if Chloe never ever speaks again. Her personality was so awful. Easily the most I’ve disliked any video game character since Kefka poisoned the castle back on the SNES.
13/06/2017 at 19:24 skyturnedred says:
“Hey, listen!”
13/06/2017 at 19:36 Someoldguy says:
I hadn’t appreciated that we were only getting chapter 1 in August. Is there any ETA for chapters 2, 3 & the bonus?