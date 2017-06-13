Mens shoot mens in fresh Call of Duty: WWII trailer

We’ve already had some Nazi shooting with Wolfenstein 2 this E3, so why not shoot some more? Sony have shown off some more Call of Duty: WWII [official site] footage. This time it’s what multiplayer will look like (er, once all the names hovering above your friends and enemies are stripped away and it’s recorded from many other cinematic angles, that is) along with all the accompanying sounds of war – M1 Garand pings, shotgun cher-chicks and flamethrower fffsssshhhhhhhhssss’s. Yup, it’s CoD. War! Bullet belts! Grenade pins! I am duty bound to show you this footage because I am on the night shift! Pow pow! Etc!



I’m not on board the hype amphibious-vessel for this Call of Duty – based on previous outing’s I’m skeptical the campaign will handle the subject matter well. But I also recognise that most people are into the series for its chaotic multiplayer gunfights and skill-based murdering. And that’s fine – this does seem to stick to that explodey formula by the looks of it so far.

If you’re one of the militant faithful, it’s due out November 3. And we’ve got a previous trailer here, if your eyes haven’t been shot out by this one.