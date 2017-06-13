Monster Hunter World is coming to PC

Monster Hunter, a franchise about hunting monsters, will be coming to PC in 2018, in the form of Monster Hunter World [official site]. Announced at Sony’s conference, the latest game in the series will hit Xbone (standard, slim and Eggs) and PS4 early in the year, and to PC at a later date.

There have been online spin-offs on PC before now, some of which were exclusively launched in China, but this will be the first mainline installment on PC. Unless ‘World’ being in the title means it is an online spin-off. Hmm.

Whether its multiplayer or not, and we only have the trailer to go on for now, the fact that it isn’t a numbered title – 5 would be the next – suggests it isn’t part of the core series. They tend to live on Nintendo consoles these days, so it’d make sense that 5 will end up on Switch, while the rest of us play World.

I haven’t played any of Monster Hunters so it means nothing to me that the trailer has grappling hooks and stealthy stuff rather than straight-up monster biffing with giant swords.

There are definitely monsters and they are being hunted. And they’re in a world of some sort, I guess.

We’ll no doubt learn more later in the week and I’ll be sure to keep you all informed about all the news from Planet Monster Hunter (which is a much better title).