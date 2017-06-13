Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom out on 10 November

For the longest time I had Ni no Kuni confused with Noby Noby Boy. This is because I have a real tin-ear for languages and both would cause me to get Dragostea Din Tei stuck in my head because of the lyrics being “nu ma, nu ma iei, nu ma, nu ma, nu ma iei”. I guess that means that for me the main news in this story is that they are not. Turns out that Ni no Kuni is an RPG series and NOT a weird stretchy body game. I am still listening to Dragostea Din Tei though. The news for YOU is that Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom [official site] now has a release date. It’s November 10 this year (2017).

“Explore a beautifully crafted world and experience a gripping story in an all-new RPG adventure. Famed Japanese developer, LEVEL-5, reunites with former Studio Ghibli artist, Yoshiyuki Momose, for character design, and Joe Hisaishi for music composition in the production of the next Ni no Kuni tale. In the world of Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom, players enter the kingdom of Ding Dong Dell, where cats, mice, and humans once lived in harmony. After a treacherous coup, Evan, the boy king of Ding Dong Dell is banished from his kingdom. Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom recounts the story of this deposed king and his journey to build his own kingdom and unite the entire world.”

Looking into the naming of the game, the internet tells me that Ni No Kuni means “second country” so the title here is something like “Second country 2: Revenant Kingdom” so obviously I’m now preoccupied with unpicking that in a really unhelpful way – like, is a second country twice really a fourth country, or is it a second country which is double the area? And does the revenant part mean that the kingdom is an EXTRA country or land which has returned or is it revenant because they’re talking about the FIRST second country which has now returned for a second game? Or is it that there is a kingdom within the second or fourth country which is full of people which have returned?

So many questions, all of them about as relevant to this game as Dragostea Din Tei. On the plus side I really like the look of the battle encounters in Ni no Kuni II so I’m glad I looked all of this up.