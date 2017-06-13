Elder Scrolls Legends off to Skyrim in first expansion

Free-to-play card game The Elder Scrolls: Legends [official site] will take a trip to the icy land of Skyrim in its first expansion on June 29th. Legends already has a splash of Skyrim, with cards representing Skythings from Draugr to ha-ha-hilariously taking an Arrow in the Knee, but this will really Fus Go for it. Bethesda say the ‘Legends of Skyrim’ expansion will add “more than 150” Skyrim-themed cards (so, like, 151?), including dragons and their mighty shouts.

Here’s what Bethesda said about Dragon Cards in Sunday’s announcement:

“Dragons of legend like Alduin and Paarthurnax bring incredible new abilities appearing across all attributes as they soar from the sky to crush opponents with debilitating damage and other effects. Many cards will reward players for using them in conjunction with Dragons, adding a variety of lethal combinations to your deck.”

And the official word on Shout Cards:

“One of the biggest new gameplay changes in Heroes of Skyrim is the introduction of new keywords, in the form of Shouts, which allow players to master the language of dragons. Where in TES V: Skyrim, players ‘leveled up; a Shout by finding words of power, in Heroes of Skyrim, Shouts power up, resulting in changing abilities each time you use them (up to three levels).

The Elder Scrolls: Legends initially launched exclusive to Bethesda’s own launcher doodad but it is on Steam nowadays too.