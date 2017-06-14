WH40K: Dawn of War 3 adding Dawn of War-ier modes

Relic Entertainment say they’ve been listening to what players think of Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 3 [official site] since its launch almost seven weeks ago, and they’re going to make some changes. They’re adding new multiplayer modes they say are closer to the first Dawn of War, which will “challenge you to wipe out every last Waaagh Tower and Webway Gate to earn that victory screen.” They’re also reintroducing buildable turrets through Doctrines, for turtlefolk. Hey, don’t look at me: they say this is what you wanted. These won’t replace the the old multiplayer modes, sitting alongside ’em. Look for the launch in a free update next week.
“[. . .] we’re proud of the innovations we’ve made within the genre, and we think the game is full of potential,” Relic said in yesterday’s statement.
“But… we’re humans who have the internet. We know there are lots of you who don’t feel the same way. That matters. We make these games for you, and we need you in order to keep making games.
“Dawn of War III was meant to reunite our Dawn of War and Dawn of War II fans with a bombastic, action-RTS packed with incredible heroes, giant space lasers, and whole, new planets made of things that go BOOM. While we’ve checked those boxes, it’s clear that those weren’t the only things that you were looking for. So, what now?”
Well, they haven’t revealed the full plan but they will start by adding Annihilation modes.
Annihilation Classic will require players to destroy all their opponent’s core structures to win, rather than just their Power Core. Accompanying it will be ‘Annihilation with Defenses’ mode, which starts players with several turrets already up on the map – “buying you more time to build up your army”, Relic say. Annihilation modes will work on all maps.
As for buildable turrets, they’ll be a Doctrine available across all multiplayer modes (not the campaign) and given free to all players without a need to pay the ‘Skull’ virtuacoins.
This update is due next Tuesday, June 20th. It’ll also bring a new map, Mortis Vale, and free new skins for the Imperial Knight Paladin, Wraithknight, and Gorkanaut.
Relic do have more plans to rework and improve Dawn of War 3, but they’re not talking about those yet.
14/06/2017 at 13:55 Drib says:
I loved DoW and DoW2, despite how different they were from one another.
I played DoW 3 for maybe an hour.
I dunno. Just wasn’t fun. I’d offer more interesting feedback if I had it, but I just don’t.
14/06/2017 at 15:38 Eightball says:
Yup, I think the compromise between the two managed to be worse than both.
14/06/2017 at 14:23 Sp4rkR4t says:
One step in the right direction, about 10,000 more to go.
14/06/2017 at 15:04 Eleven says:
DoW 3 is now significantly less popular than both the Company of Heroes games in terms of players per day, that’s got to be embarrassing.
DoW 3 was not a bad game, but I felt like the wrong audience for it. I really enjoyed the DoW2/Chaos Rising single player, but DoW3 really wants you to ignore the campaign and start streaming your 1v1s on Twitch.
14/06/2017 at 15:25 gtb says:
Man, sales must have hurt for them to be doing this already. I wonder how shocked they were that apparently nobody wanted another MOBA. Like.. how were we to know? It’s a completely untapped market!
14/06/2017 at 15:26 Hoot says:
After the open beta this went from a “essential purchase” to a “not even if it’s 90% off” game.
They actually made massive strides with DoW 2 toward a genuine, competitive RTS. All they had to do, was update the engine, get rid of sync kills and keep more or less everything else the same. I would have spent a thousand hours on it, instead of the 2 that I actually did.
DoW 1 was good but very much a product of it’s time. DoW 2 was the closest they came to online RTS excellence. In that game the units had serious weight. In DoW 3 everyone fires pea shooters that do varying degrees of damage, not to mention no retreat mechanic, no squad longevity.
If I want a purely economic-control based RTS, I can already play the best example of that within the genre, Starcraft 2.
What made DoW 2 so enjoyable was the squad system, the cover system, the epic 3v3 clashes and the hero mechanics. How the fuck did they lose sight of this?
14/06/2017 at 15:40 mavrik says:
The fact that they went to focus on multi-player is probably the reason why it’s dying out there right now.
Relic was known by excellent single-player RTSes (with good MPs on top) and copying a crappy MOBA won’t make their fans buy this thing.
14/06/2017 at 15:46 Frog says:
That’s what I wonder. How clueless are the committees that make these decisions. Kinda reminds me of some of the game-movie adaptations like Doom. We’ll take out everything that people associate with the franchise and hope for the best.
14/06/2017 at 15:36 Frog says:
So I’m a fan of the ME franchise, I really felt burned by Andromeda. So, given that I truly enjoyed DOW and DOW II, I decided to wait and see. And, reading the reviewes, I’m just not interested. It’s not the game for me.
I mention Andromeda because I’m amazed at the devs of both games. To me, Andromeda has a repetitive, unbelievable, boring story and largely forgettable characters. And so, of course, the patches released are largely about making more characters amiable to a homosexual relationship and the accurate portrayal of trans characters. Right. No more of my money going there.
And so, DOW III. They ignore the story, characters and single player aspect. That pretty much excludes me. And the big patch they tout changes the multiplayer victory conditions and allow the player to build turrets? The game is not selling well, reviews are mixed, the official statement is that they are “proud of the innovations”. Right.
Maybe they were really aiming at the next LOL or DOTA. Fine, why sell it as the next DOW game? Call it League of Spacemarines and sell it to the people that get excited by that genre.
14/06/2017 at 15:43 mavrik says:
Yeah, those moves are baffling to me as well. Most people STILL play games ex clusively in single-player (stats for Starcraft 2 of all games show that like 70%+ players never pressed the multiplayer button). Why did Relic think that switching from SP/RTS to a MOBA clone will go well with their fanbase? And why did they think we really need another MP MOBA clone?
14/06/2017 at 16:35 Xocrates says:
They took some MOBA elements, this does not make it a MOBA.
Saying DOW III is a MOBA, e like saying LoL and Dota are RTSs. They share some mechanics, this does not mean they’re the same thing.
14/06/2017 at 16:37 mavrik says:
Well game journalists keep saying that MOBAs are replacements for RTSes and that (apparently) have the same audience. And then wonder why games that follow that trend don’t sell ;)
14/06/2017 at 16:31 Bing_oh says:
This is exactly my problem. Purchased both DoW and DoW2, plus multiple expansions. Despite their differences, I enjoyed both through multiple play-through’s.
However, I simply don’t get into multiplayer RTS’s…they’re simply not my thing. With reviews saying that DoW3 focuses so heavily on multiplayer while almost totally ignoring a single player campaign, I skipped it…which was a real downer for me, because I was really looking forward to another DoW game.
14/06/2017 at 15:52 Ethaor says:
I like how their statement is admitting the absolute minimal amount of error with carefully postitive chosen words while still managing to focus on praising what they ‘achieved’… To announce something that they absolutly didn’t want to do.
It doesn’t matter anyway, it’s too late. DOW III is now known as another video game disaster that will stain Relic for a good long while and serve as yet another ‘exemple’ in the industry.
What where they thinking… It should have been sold as a completely new IP.
14/06/2017 at 16:07 goon buggy says:
I guess now that Denuvos been cracked for the single player, they think they had better make the rest of the game.