Dota 2’s underwater terrain has some gorgeous wildlife!

Remember how Dota 2’s current seasonal Battle Pass/money pit has an under the sea theme? WELL, my Battle Pass is now sufficiently levelled up that I can swap the usual map with its trees and woodland wildlife for an underwater variant called Reef’s Edge! After booting up a game replay I swapped to the free camera mode, ditched the HUD elements that were getting in the way of my watery tourism and went exploring. Seahorses, eels and clams were just some of the things I found! Come see!

If you’re interested in the creatures which normally wander the map I did a little nature tour as part of the Dote Night column. I should also add that here I was focusing on the more mobile or obvious lifeforms. There are also shells, anemones, kelp, multiple types of coral, starfish and other bits and pieces which I could have included but it would have made the feature balloon because I could take pictures of underwater game stuff for HOURS.