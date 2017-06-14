Thargoids returning properly with Elite Dangerous 2.4

After yonks of warning signs, hints, puzzles, and tense first encounters in Elite Dangerous: Horizons [official site], the alien Thargoids are almost ready to start preparing to properly arrive in a bit. Frontier Developments have announced that the space ’em up’s Update 2.4, codenamed The Return, will kick off story events that will finally see Thargoids return to Elite as a proper part of the game. Yup, the wait continues but the end is in sight. When the Thargoids arrive, Frontier say, they’ll shake the galaxy up.
Thargoids are a powerful and mysterious who have appeared in previous Elite games but have, so far, only been a tourist attraction in Elite Dangerous. That will change with Update 2.4, which is slated to launch by the end of September. Frontier’s announcement says:
“Elite Dangerous: Horizons 2.4 – The Return continues the Horizons season with ongoing story events that will see pilots thrust into battle against the Thargoids for the first time in gaming’s modern age. More will be revealed in coming months about this terrifying alien menace as humanity’s relationship with the Thargoids evolves throughout Elite Dangerous 2.3 and 2.4, bringing a new dynamic to the Elite Dangerous galaxy. Players will be forced to develop new tactics and technologies of their own, or see humanity’s grip on our sectors of the galaxy recede.”
So yes, exactly what they’ll do is a little hazy. Presumably they’ll be a menace roaming the galaxy roughing humies up but, y’know, we do deserve it. Me, I’d befriend the Thargoids and fly my own spaceshell to help wipe out the human menace, if I could. I don’t know if that’s possible. We don’t know anything concrete about what Thargoids do.
Elite co-creator David Braben added:
“Story events have hinted at the Thargoids’ return for a long time, but the Thargoids are returning at a moment when humanity is at its most divided. The Federation and Empire are at each other’s throats, a second tiny human-occupied bubble has scattered humanity’s greatest pilots, and Thargoid scout ships are drawing near. They have already probed our space, infiltrated our starports and found humanity to be vulnerable. What happens next will be decided by every Elite Dangerous player.”
Or perhaps it’ll be decided by Harry Potter again.
Here’s Braben again, excited about filling the galaxy with aliens:
14/06/2017 at 15:30 dontnormally says:
Am I the only one that really wanted this game to be filled with a living, thriving universe of many cultures and governments (and maybe but not necessarily species)?
I was turned off when I learned there was a “bubble” where all civilization is. I wanted to live inside the most interesting part of a 4x game, as an individual.
14/06/2017 at 16:00 Blackcompany says:
You aren’t alone.
The implementation of the “dynamic” (it’s not) galaxy in Elite has been.one of the most disappointing mechanics I have encountered in modern gaming. Right up there with their RNG grind and slot machine mechanics.
I honestly don’t think Frontier have the tech to make the game they promised. Elite is a space combat game. Period. It’s a sad realization, but one I am slowly making peace with as I put away the HOTAS, possibly for good but certainly until they develop something not directly focused on combat.
14/06/2017 at 16:30 Mungrul says:
Yeah, I stopped playing pretty soon after the introduction of the Engineers, dipping my toe in every once in a while, but always going from zero-to-bored in record time.
While, yes, it has become pretty much solely a space combat game, that combat isn’t even very good, and devolves into overly long turning battles.
On top of which, I quickly realised that the triple-layered instancing / travel system is perhaps the game’s biggest weakness, especially in Open, where there’s no opportunity for stealth in Supercruise whatsoever.
And to get anywhere relatively interesting requires a constant, mind-numbing, lengthy and repetitive, let alone minimally interactive, application of hyperspace. Align with vector, hyperspace, brake on re-entry, align with vector, hyperspace, repeat ad nauseam.
It had such potential, with peerless sound design, excellent graphics, and nailing the mundane stuff (docking and launch is still one of the best realised concepts in the entire game). But it gets dull very quickly, and the shoe-horning of MMO-type grind into the game just killed it dead for me.
14/06/2017 at 16:01 Ugubriat says:
14/06/2017 at 15:38 Rao Dao Zao says:
I can’t help but read “Thargoids” as a contraction of “Thanks, Argoids.”
14/06/2017 at 15:46 Zanchito says:
It could be worse, whenever I read an article about Tyranny, I unconsciously miss the first “y” and end up staring at the screen for a couple of seconds in befuddlement.