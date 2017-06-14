LEGO Worlds blasting off to vintage Space in first DLC

LEGO’s classic Space set is coming to the Minecraftbut LEGO Worlds [official site] in its first themed DLC pack. To some, the sight of that little spacecar and the honking great spaceship might inspire nostalgic joy. Myself, I am reminded that the greatest shame of my childhood was stealing a LEGOman from a family friend because LEGO was a once-a-year birthday treat and I ached for that knight with a horse wearing a dress. As soon as I finish explaining about the DLC and how it’s due out in July for a couple quid, I will phone and apologise. First, let’s look at this trailer:

I didn’t steal any of those because, aside from the monorail, spacemen weren’t as cool. Also, because I felt sick with shame and fear and only the dazzling combination of knight hat + horse dress could break through that. But those sure are some old LEGO Space bits. Here’s what publishers Warner Bros. have to say:

“The Classic Space Pack will include brand new quests, characters, builds, and vehicles from the wildly popular LEGO® Space playsets. Players can blast off and explore the farthest reaches of space and embark on new adventures with friends as they travel across Worlds in a Space Buggy, fly through the atmosphere in the Space Cruiser, excavate the new Moon biome in the Mineral Detector, or land the one man spaceship on the new Classic Space Theme World!”

Classic Space is due on July 5th, priced at £2.99/$4.99.

LEGO Worlds left early access in March, after almost two years in early access. Curiously, the final big change of early access was hiding everything away behind quests and unlocks, but a sandbox mode was patched in during May.