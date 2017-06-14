Metal Gear Survive delayed into 2018

The still-surprising Metal Gear Solid V spin-off Metal Gear Survive [official site], where Snake’s MSF pals are sucked through a portal to a world crawling with zombies, has been delayed. Konami confirmed during E3 that it won’t make its planned 2017 launch, being pushed back a few months so they can work on it more. They want it to be good, y’see. It’s now expected in early 2018.

Metal Gear Survive is an open-world sneak-o-shooter where players also build bases and craft fortifications to fend off hordes of zombies with crystals where their heads were. Along with singleplayer, it’ll support four-player cooperative multiplayer.

Konami haven’t formally announced the delay with press releases and fireworks but Polgon say they did confirm at E3 that Survive has been “pushed back a few months”. They don’t say why but the usual reason for delaying a game is because its makers think it isn’t ready yet, yeah?

Surve is the first big Metal Gear game made at Konami since series creator Hideo Kojima split to start a new studio and pal around with Norman Reedus.

Given that they’re clearly not going to drop Metal Gear now Kojima is gone, I am glad to see Konami are at least doing something slightly different and using the guts of Metal Gear Solid V. I’d hope they will do something more interesting with the idea of wormholes snatching things off worlds, throwing together some truly weird things – not just zombies. Or they could grind Metal Gear into dust and keep going. Looking at what Konami have done to Silent Hill, ah, oh dear.

Here, this gameplay video from September 2016 shows some cooperative action: