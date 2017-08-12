JRPG Ys Seven slashes out later this month

Nihon Falcom’s JRPG Ys Seven [official site] will hit PC on 30th August, publishers XSeed Games have announced. The port of the 2009 PlayStation Portable original is a “full upscaled HD” version and will feature lots of resolution options, new achievements and a refreshed translation from the Japanese version, XSeed say.

It will set you back £19.99/24.99€/$24.99, and there will be a 10% discount on Steam, GOG and Humble Store to kick things off. For that you’re getting an action-heavy RPG and a story spanning more than 20 hours. It’s the sixth game in the series to come to western PCs after Ys I, II, III: The Oath in Felghana, VI: The Ark of Napishtim and prequel Ys Origin. They’ve been a mixed bag, but Seven has a good reputation so it’s worth keeping an eye on.

You’ve got a three-man party and there’s no split between the real-time combat and exploration and segments like you have in some JRPGs. I watched some gameplay footage on an XSeed Twitch stream last month (sadly, the video is no longer up) and thought it looked decent. I mean, it looked like a PSP game upscaled, but the combat looked enjoyable and suitably flashy.

Here’s a trailer from a few weeks ago:

It continues the glut of older JRPGs coming to PC this year, including two games in the Nihon Falcom’s Legend of Heroes series: Trails of Cold Steel and Trails in the Sky the Third. And if you missed Tales of Berseria in February, that’s definitely one to check out.