JRPG Ys Seven slashes out later this month

Nihon Falcom’s JRPG Ys Seven [official site] will hit PC on 30th August, publishers XSeed Games have announced. The port of the 2009 PlayStation Portable original is a “full upscaled HD” version and will feature lots of resolution options, new achievements and a refreshed translation from the Japanese version, XSeed say.
It will set you back £19.99/24.99€/$24.99, and there will be a 10% discount on Steam, GOG and Humble Store to kick things off. For that you’re getting an action-heavy RPG and a story spanning more than 20 hours. It’s the sixth game in the series to come to western PCs after Ys I, II, III: The Oath in Felghana, VI: The Ark of Napishtim and prequel Ys Origin. They’ve been a mixed bag, but Seven has a good reputation so it’s worth keeping an eye on.
You’ve got a three-man party and there’s no split between the real-time combat and exploration and segments like you have in some JRPGs. I watched some gameplay footage on an XSeed Twitch stream last month (sadly, the video is no longer up) and thought it looked decent. I mean, it looked like a PSP game upscaled, but the combat looked enjoyable and suitably flashy.
Here’s a trailer from a few weeks ago:
It continues the glut of older JRPGs coming to PC this year, including two games in the Nihon Falcom’s Legend of Heroes series: Trails of Cold Steel and Trails in the Sky the Third. And if you missed Tales of Berseria in February, that’s definitely one to check out.
12/08/2017 at 18:12 BlackeyeVuk says:
Pardon my French, but…
These mothefuckers are on the roll, they been importing everything on PC lately. I wonder why. I mean, what’s best platform for keeping (old) games relevant and sellable forever? With back-compatibility/or in case stuff needs updating some-nerd-freak-wizard-fan doing it for free, and with neverdying community no matter the obscurity. Yes. Yeees. PC. Ladies.
So join us , we need you desperately. Sincerely.
12/08/2017 at 19:11 wcq says:
Nihon Falcom does seem to be one of the friendliest and most forward-thinking Japanese game companies out there, which is doubly impressive considering they’re also one of the oldest. Stuff like their free-use policy for music certainly cements them as good guys in my book.
As an aside, I recently realized that Falcom has put their whole music library of amazing soundtracks on Spotify. If you have an account, I strongly recommend listening to them right this instant.
12/08/2017 at 19:59 BlackeyeVuk says:
As a matter of music, I do collect awesome stuff from games. Thank you for this info.
As a appreciation here some old gem epic stuff for your pleasure.
13/08/2017 at 09:08 Neurotic says:
I wonder if it’s a complete re-translation, or just another proofreading pass. Probably the latter. Either way, it’s nice to see it done.
13/08/2017 at 21:17 buzzmong says:
How do you actually pronounce “Ys”?
Eyes? Is? Whys?
13/08/2017 at 21:38 wcq says:
It’s pronounced more or less like “ease”. The name is a reference to the mythical lost city, Ys.