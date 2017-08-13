Survive ’em up Dead in Vinland drops you on a desert island

Dead in Vinland [official site] is a survival game about managing a band of exiles on a faraway island, and it looks pretty neat if you ask me. It’s the sequel (ish) to Dead in Bermuda, which put you in charge of eight plane crash survivors. You had to assign them tasks, research and craft new gear and explore the island. Dead in Vinland is not a direct follow up, but expect the same sort of thing in a fantasy settings: more cloth tunic than beach shorts.

Its hand-drawn art style looks great, like something straight out of a comic book. It’s out early next year.

You build up your base camp and then strike out into the island on the hunt for useful gear (and other humans). There’s elements of randomness and the story is non-linear, so expect to make some choices along the way. It’s all turn-based, and you’ll have a limited amount that you can do per turn. So, lots of plate-spinning then.

There’s 14 playable characters, each of which has traits, skills, and levels, which is where the RPG bit comes in.

It reminds me a teensy bit of Darkest Dungeon (although with less shading and a reduced focus on combat), and just like in that game you’ll have to manage both the physical and mental state of your characters.

“Exiled on a faraway, unknown land, lead Eirik and his family on their quest to survive. Manage their physical and mental health, explore the island, organize your camp and deal with other human beings. Some will help you, if you want, and some will be less docile… “Unveil the esoteric mysteries of Vinland. They could save your life… or lead you to your demise.”

The Steam page is here. If you played Dead in Bermuda, what did you think?