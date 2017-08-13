Survive ’em up Dead in Vinland drops you on a desert island

Dead in Vinland [official site] is a survival game about managing a band of exiles on a faraway island, and it looks pretty neat if you ask me. It’s the sequel (ish) to Dead in Bermuda, which put you in charge of eight plane crash survivors. You had to assign them tasks, research and craft new gear and explore the island. Dead in Vinland is not a direct follow up, but expect the same sort of thing in a fantasy settings: more cloth tunic than beach shorts.
Its hand-drawn art style looks great, like something straight out of a comic book. It’s out early next year.
You build up your base camp and then strike out into the island on the hunt for useful gear (and other humans). There’s elements of randomness and the story is non-linear, so expect to make some choices along the way. It’s all turn-based, and you’ll have a limited amount that you can do per turn. So, lots of plate-spinning then.
There’s 14 playable characters, each of which has traits, skills, and levels, which is where the RPG bit comes in.
It reminds me a teensy bit of Darkest Dungeon (although with less shading and a reduced focus on combat), and just like in that game you’ll have to manage both the physical and mental state of your characters.
“Exiled on a faraway, unknown land, lead Eirik and his family on their quest to survive. Manage their physical and mental health, explore the island, organize your camp and deal with other human beings. Some will help you, if you want, and some will be less docile…
“Unveil the esoteric mysteries of Vinland. They could save your life… or lead you to your demise.”
The Steam page is here. If you played Dead in Bermuda, what did you think?
13/08/2017 at 18:11 Faxanadu says:
The art (googled) looks wicked amazing. Def keeping an eye on this.
P.S. If someone goes datamining for the devs political opinions, please keep it to yourself – while I don’t want to support despicable opinions as much as the next person, what I want even less is a horrid split-in-two dystopia where we select everything based on politics. So I’d just rather not know. Then again, this is RPS so I understand making gaming political is a bit of a thing here.
13/08/2017 at 19:17 MvBuren says:
Sorry to be pedantic, but surely Vinland can’t be a desert island? It’s the name the Vikings gave to Nova Scotia, and the art of the boat at sea in the trailer seems to be modeled on the painting Wikipedia uses to illustrate its account of their attempt to colonize it .
13/08/2017 at 19:31 Captain Narol says:
Indeed, one of the problems that occured to the colonizers was that Vinland was NOT that much desert…
Anyway, the game looks great, like a gloomy crossover beetween The Banner Saga and Darkest Dungeon, color me interested for sure.
13/08/2017 at 20:54 Someoldguy says:
I like the concept a lot, but I’m not sure I’m so taken with the idea of a fixed set of 14 personalities and representing people’s status in percentage terms. If someone is well I would rather see them ‘glowing with health’ than “0% sickness” otherwise it just feels like number crunching rather than helping a small community survive and hopefully thrive.
13/08/2017 at 22:02 DeepSleeper says:
I read through a Let’s Play of Dead in Bermuda and when it hit the ending, I thought perhaps the person playing had ragequit and made up some kind of “hilarious” joke ending.
No, it really ends that poorly.
When they gave the game away free on Origin I didn’t even bother adding it to my account. I don’t know that I’ll bother picking this one up either.
13/08/2017 at 23:52 Arcanestomper says:
I just want to second this. I played through Dead in Bermuda and was having a decent enough time. The gameplay wasn’t the tightest experience, but it was fun enough. And the story was interesting.
But the ending just kills it. It’s horrible. Just a few splash pages that totally negate everything you’ve done in the entire game.
I’d buy Dead in Vinland in a heartbeat if it wasn’t made by these developers. It looks like just the sort of game I like. But since it was I’m going to wait for someone to verify it doesn’t have the same sort of ending first.
13/08/2017 at 23:01 TheAngriestHobo says:
Vinland? More commonly known as Newfoundland? That’s not a faraway island for all of us.