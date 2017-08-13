Moons of Madness is Lovecraftian horror on Mars

Moons of Madness [official site] wants to be a lot of things: a Lovecraftian horror game set on Mars, a mature exploration of mental health issues and a hard sci-fi space simulator. Gulp. Its trailer certainly looks scary to me, although I’m the kind of person that can only play horror games in 15 minute bursts (I’ve been on Alien: Isolation for the last two months and still haven’t finished).
You’re astronaut Shane Newart, who is battling hallucinations to try and solve the supernatural goings-on on research station Trailblazer Alpha. From the looks of it, the gameplay will be a mixture of environmental puzzles (some of which will be very “technical”, apparently) and exploration/spooky segments.
It’s due out early next year, by the end of March. Here’s the trailer:
Most of the focus on mental health will happen through hallucinations that combine Shane’s memories with events that will happen in the future. Here’s developer Rock Pocket Games (of Olive and Spike):
“These events bend the player’s perception of reality by making them question what was a hallucination and what was real. Players can explore Shane’s subconscious and discover background details of the characters and game world. These events serve both as foreshadowing and to display the condition of Shane’s faltering mental state.”
The developers say they want to make a “scary game that does not antagonise any mental illness sufferers”, and the team have written a blog post about how they’ll do that (they’re particularly keen to avoid video game tropes).
The thing that most caught my eye about the trailer is, oddly enough, the HUD. I love minimal HUDs, and Moons of Madness has a belter: all the information you need is projected onto the bottom of your helmet. If you’re standing straight looking dead ahead you can’t see it, so you have to look down slightly to view your oxygen levels, inventory slots and space suit pressure. Now, I’ve no idea if you stay in that helmet for the duration of the game, but it’s a promising start.
13/08/2017 at 22:35 Buuurr says:
Sounds terrifying… I mean, Shane? Really? Scary name.
13/08/2017 at 22:45 Daymare says:
There have been so many Lovecraft-inspired games announced over the last few years. I don’t think even one has actually been released. Yet. But still.
I mean, SOMA counts, but I think that’s pretty much it. And even that’s 2 years old by now.
14/08/2017 at 01:13 dethtoll says:
SOMA isn’t even Lovecraftian really. At best it draws some visual ideas from Alien, but as weird and sinister and inhuman as the WAU is, it’s not Lovecraftian.
14/08/2017 at 01:43 Daymare says:
Sure, it’s got no elder gods *specifically* reaching out from unimaginable depths yada yada, to end mankind. It’s a highly intellligent artificial intelligence instead. And *SPOILERS* mankind was already ended before. Comes close though, I’d say. Does trigger my cosmic horror sense.
The fact that this is the only one I could come up with that even comes close to Lovecraftian makes it all the more disappointing.
Was a good one, though.
13/08/2017 at 22:57 TheAngriestHobo says:
To be fair, you could play Alien: Isolation for two months straight and still not reach the end. That’s one game that really overstays its welcome.
14/08/2017 at 01:07 MrBehemoth says:
In all honesty, I could have went for a few more hours. (But I know that makes me weird.)
14/08/2017 at 00:35 Zenicetus says:
Okay, Mars setting plus Lovecraftian themes, I can get with that.
Mental health issues? Really? Is this the new way to boost a meme to advertise a game? I’ve lived with the real thing (family member), and this is not something I want to see exploited in a game.
And yeah, it’s exploitation. “Hallucinations” are not what mental health issues are about.
14/08/2017 at 01:01 MrBehemoth says:
I second this, including the positive parts. The game looks great, and don’t get me wrong, I enjoy some games with portrayals of mental health that I know are awful, including the kind of hallucinations in the trailer (e.g. Amnesia, or Layers of Fear) but let’s not pretend that these game-tropey-style hallucinations part of a respectful treatment of mental health.
Also, Lovecraftian is the #1 misused literary tag. If we could stop calling everything Lovecraftian that has madness and/or monsters in it, that would be nice.
The kind of mental health issues that Lovecraft’s characters experience is basically post-traumatic stress disorder. The Horror At Red Hook has a good example of it. A man saw some terrible things that shook up his whole view of reality, and nearly lost his life. As a consequence, he experiences a panic attack when he is reminded of it. That’s it – to the best of my knowledge, Lovecraft didn’t actually write about sanity meters or that thing when you kill a monster but it turns out to be your mum, or whatever.
#2 most misused literary tag is Kafka-esque. Rant over.
14/08/2017 at 01:03 Nucas says:
well that sums it up. the more i think about it, the more laughable i find the “focus on mental health” notion. it’s like saying Modern Warfare 2 is about “the shadow terrorism and it’s impact on international relations.”
14/08/2017 at 00:52 Nucas says:
saying a game whose character is receiving supernatural visions of the future has “a focus on mental health” is *quite* a stretch there. game seems interesting though.
“lovecraftian” seems to be the new meme designator for indies now, though. the only game i’ve played that really delivered on that was Conarium.