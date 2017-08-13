Ram skyscrapers and blow up aliens in new Megaton Rainfall trailer

Megaton Rainfall [official site] will let you “become a supersonic indestructible interdimensional superbeing”. Which sounds alright, if you ask me. It’s a first-person superhero game in which you have to repel an alien invasion by firing energy missiles at them from your hands.
It was first announced back in 2015 – developer Pentadimensional Games has gone a bit quiet since but has popped up with a new trailer and a PS4 release date of 26 September. It sadly can’t be more specific for the PC release date than “later”. Hmph.
The trailer, below, shows aliens invading Earth, and you can spy real monuments like the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Dubai’s Palm Islands and Big Ben in London. I’m not sure they’re entirely accurate portrayals of the cities (Big Ben’s tower isn’t standing next to the River Thames from what I can see) but having those real-world references is a nice touch.
The video’s description encourages you to “keep an eye on the collateral damage”, and then proceeds to do nothing of the sort by showing the hero smashing into skyscrapers and firing wildly, sometimes hitting the aliens but mainly destroying the office buildings behind. There’s a casualty count so you can know just how inept you are.
Towards the end of the trailer it shows the hero flying through space as well. Does that mean you’re taking the fight to the aliens?
Either way, it looks promising and I love the concept. It will be shown at Gamescom later this month so look out for footage from there, and hopefully we’ll have a PC release date very soon.
Oh, and it’ll support VR too, which seems a natural fit.
13/08/2017 at 20:07 grandstander says:
The title of this game made me realize that it never rained in Megaton- or anywhere else in the DC Wasteland for that matter. Guess they were going through a drought when my Lone Wanderer passed through
13/08/2017 at 20:09 Sound says:
Very strange music choice. There’s a significant tonal mismatch between trance and horrific-collateral-damage-alien-fighting.
13/08/2017 at 20:56 modzero says:
That’s contrast, and I thought it was rather pleasant.
13/08/2017 at 21:15 Napalm Sushi says:
As before, I’m concerned about an apparent dissonance between the spectacular destruction technology that forms the game’s main draw, and that technology seeming to basically be a signal of player failure that you’re supposed to prevent happening.
Of course, it’s difficult to tell at this point how exactly the game plays, so maybe that’s somehow a huge oversimplification.
13/08/2017 at 21:16 LennyLeonardo says:
This looks bonkers.
13/08/2017 at 22:16 particlese says:
I concur.
13/08/2017 at 21:27 Baines says:
“Oh, and it’ll support VR too, which seems a natural fit.”
Rather than a natural fit, it looks like it was designed first and foremost for VR.
Character actions and animations both appear very simplistic. You’ve got a basic hover (that just floats in the air) with basic directional strafing, the ability to fire single shots (left hand), the ability to fire a continuous beam (right hand), forward flight (kind of a superman pose), and a forward charging attack (both fists forward). It all looks kind of sluggish, and there isn’t any of the fancier animation or action chaining (much less adaptation) that you might find outside of a VR-first title. Nor the world interaction, beyond direct destruction, that you might find else
One could argue the fairly basic enemy designs are also an indicator, as well as the limited numbers encountered.
13/08/2017 at 21:37 Matsimo says:
“hopefully we’ll have a PC release date very soon”
Well on Steam it gives the 26. October as release date.
13/08/2017 at 21:53 gplads says:
Hey! I think that’s actually the Tokyo Tower in the trailer, not the Eiffel Tower.
13/08/2017 at 22:13 particlese says:
OH MAN, it’s the banana skyscraper game! Yuss.
Thanks for the update – I’d gotten excited for this game but then forgotten all about it in the intervening years. Except for the banana part, apparently.
13/08/2017 at 23:07 April March says:
This is the kind of game that looks amazing, but I wouldn’t know how to translate it into a concept that actually felt fun instead of bopping aliens ad infinitum.
I’ll be impressed if they actually create a life-size Earth, even if it’s procedurally generated beyond a few landmarks.
13/08/2017 at 23:31 The Almighty Moo says:
I played an early version of this at… EGX I think, and the concept was excellent, but just blasting projectiles felt a little wooly when what I’d sort of hoped for was being able to test apart aliens with my hands and get hurled against buildings. That said, I have no concept of how that work work in play, and that version was years ago.