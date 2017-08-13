The International 2017: And the winners are…!

THIS IS YOUR SPOILER WARNING IN CASE YOU NEEDED SLEEP AT THE TIME BUT NOW WANT TO WATCH THE FINALE OF THE DOTA 2 INTERNATIONAL 2017 UNFOLD FOR YOURSELF!
Dota 2’s International 2017 is over, and Team Liquid are its champions! The pan-European squad captained by Kuro ‘KuroKy’ Takhasomi swept China’s Newbee 3-0 in the best-of-five grand final, earning themselves more than $10.8 million in prize cash and by far the competitive scene’s highest honour, an inscription on the Aegis of Champions trophy.
It’s a phenomenal result for a team that initially looked like they might be headed out early after losing the opening upper bracket game to Invictus Gaming. However, a lower bracket run that saw them best Team Secret, Empire, Virtus.pro, LGD Gaming and LGD.Forever Young (LFY) led them all the way to this dominant grand final – the first 3-0 grand final in the International’s history. Even more impressively, it wasn’t their only match of the day – they’d had to play a stunning lower bracket final against LFY in the hours beforehand.
Let’s look at that intense MOBA amuse-bouche first, then.
The lower bracket final started off well for LFY, who employed an effective tactic of Du ‘Monet’ Peng (as the tanky Lifestealer) rushing Liquid while Xie ‘Super’ Junhao’s Sniper laid into them at range. A sneaky split-push by Lasse ‘Matumbaman’ Urpalainen bought Liquid some breathing room, but LFY maintained control, sealing the deal with a wonderfully chaotic teamfight within Liquid’s base. (The vid below should start with Matumbaman’s ratting but head to 12m19s for that teamfight!)
Game 2 saw even more action, with too many noteworthy individual plays to actually list here, but this time it was Liquid finding the favourable trades, allowing Amer ‘Miracle-‘ Al-Barkawi’s Alchemist to get terrifyingly rich. LFY tapped out at only 31 minutes in, though the game felt over long before that.
Game 3 had another explosive start for Liquid, and even when LFY managed to get six kills out of a five-man team, they were still losing barracks to yet another split-push play. Hope crept back in for supporters of the Chinese side as LFY picked up another three kills at Roshan’s pit, despite a cheeky Aegis snatch from Ivan ‘Mind_Control’ Ivanov:
But an even better fight for Liquid just three minutes later was too much for the erstwhile tournament favourites and they simply couldn’t come back from that.
Thus, Newbee (who’d won Friday’s upper bracket final against LFY) faced off against Team Liquid in the most important Dota 2 match of the year. Game 1 began with another immaculate early game performance from Liquid, Maroun ‘GH’ Merhej’s Slardar and Mind_Control’s Nature’s Prophet always in the right place at the right time. Newbee had constructed a relatively delicate lineup for the game, centered around a Song ‘Sccc’ Chun mid Lina, and it just couldn’t stand up to the intense physical damage of Matumbaman’s Lifestealer and Miracle-‘s Troll Warlord.
There was a reversal of fortunes at the start of game 2, Newbee chaining successful ganks to build up a healthy lead in kills and gold – even with Miracle- running another greedy Alchemist. However, Liquid’s attempt to sneak a Roshan kill at around the 25 minute mark turned into the successful teamfight they so desperately needed, and with momentum back on their side, that Alchemist was soon able to sit hitting Newbee’s base buildings with near-impunity. A kill on Xu ‘Moogy’ Han’s buyback-less Anti-Mage secured Liquid the game, and match point.
Game 3 was even for ages, neither team carving out a big lead until a full-scale clash at – wouldn’t you know it – the Rosh pit:
Support duo GH and KuroKy’s ultimates tore through a bunched-up Newbee, who still managed to hold their base for a while longer. They even came close to a vital kill on Miracle-, who was playing Juggernaut, as he went for a Double Damage rune – but then, in the biggest turnaround play of the final, he managed to grab the rune, survive Newbee’s initiation with mere pixels of health on his health bar, Omnislash-bounce his way out of the melee, and kill three of his attackers while his teammates piled in to take care of the rest.
From there, it was a simple case of chopping down the Chinese team’s buildings. One last, heroic base defence by Newbee wasn’t enough to prevent the first 3-0 grand final in TI history. The full match highlights are below or you could enjoy a retrospective series of heart attacks via the full Twitch VOD.
While this result denies Newbee the distinction of being the first organisation to claim two TI wins (their captain Zeng ‘Faith’ Hongda would have been the first individual player to win it twice) it does feel particularly poignant for Liquid to come out on top. KuroKy is one of the longest-standing DotA and Dota 2 veterans, finally getting his name on the Aegis with a team he assembled and led himself. GH is now a world champion after not even playing on a top team until November last year, and Miracle-, the prodigious pubstar made good, found redemption after his shock exit from the 2016 International as part of OG. Not to forget about Matumbaman and Mind_Control, of course – one is the very model of a stable, reliable carry, and the other is a world-class offlaner who repeatedly proved instrumental in securing Liquid’s early game advantages, especially on Nature’s Prophet.
Congrats to all!
We now look towards the next season of professional Dota. There are big changes afoot, what with Valve’s ambitious new Majors and Minors system (which will apparently run on a monthly basis – hopefully leading to constant wizard fight thrills and not exhausted burnouts) and, more imminently, the traditional post-TI roster shuffle.
Until next time!
13/08/2017 at 14:47 BaronKreight says:
I haven’t been following this. Partly because I prefer LoL, dota is a bit too hardcore for me. In LoL asians dominate, so I guess it’s good to hear things are different in dota.
13/08/2017 at 17:26 lagiacrux says:
there is a long standing traditions involving TI champions.
TI1: NaVi (West)
TI2: IG (East)
TI3: Alliance (West)
TI4: NewBee (East)
TI5: EG (West)
TI6: Wings Gaming (East)
TI7: Team Liquid (West)
and everyone is pretty happy that we kept up with this tradition :)
13/08/2017 at 17:32 Godwhacker says:
Sort of like the amount of hair Russian leaders have
13/08/2017 at 14:57 mpk says:
Reading this article, I think I now know how people who don’t know how to football feel when they’re inundated with football stories on the news. I understood many of the words used, in an individual sense, but quite a lot of the sentences were completely unintelligible.
13/08/2017 at 16:58 Synesthesia says:
The LFY matches were absolutely nailbiting. Between that and the pga I had a full plate yesterday. Good shit!
13/08/2017 at 17:31 Godwhacker says:
Seems like you need at least 50 hours invested to work out what the hell is going on, but hooray!
13/08/2017 at 21:49 Provender says:
I’ve never played any flavour of dota before, but thought I’d try watching a match earlier in the week and got completely hooked.
It took a little while to understand the concepts but the newcomer twitch stream had loads of explanatory popups and the folks in chat were filling in the gaps.
I stayed up to watch the final and thoroughly enjoyed it, highly recommended even for noobs.
13/08/2017 at 19:38 shagen454 says:
Haven’t played DOTA 2 since HOTS came out. But, I still love watching the TI every year – this one was not exception. Liquid did fantastic and I still consider DOTA a superior game to HOTS. After TI, a friend nearly forced me to play – I kept saying, “I haven’t played in years.” – “I’m going to have to play Drow *hint hint*.
The game had changed much since the last time I had played, so after the picks were made a screen popped up – with an accumulation of experience or something like this about “towers”. Our team 337, the other team 2,789: the game went exactly the way I thought – after the brutality I went limping and crying back to HOTS… *turns brain off* – ah yes, this is where I belong.
13/08/2017 at 21:08 Vandelay says:
I wouldn’t put much stock in the tower level thing. That is just based on the Battle Pass levels of each player. The Battle Pass is something you can buy leading up to the TI (as well as the Majors,) that gives you access to quests like “Kill x number of heroes after using Black King Bar”, cosmetics, fantasy card, etc. Anyone who has a level about 50 or so has likely bought additional Battle Pass points. The higher the number, the more they have spent (for an idea, 25 levels costs $10.) It is no indication of how good they are.
As you were facing against a team with such a high level of tower, I would assume that they had at least one person with at least 1,000 Battle Pass levels. Let’s say they bought the Battle Pass that starts you at level 75 ($37) and we can be generous and say that they managed to earn 100 levels from just playing the game. To reach level 1000 you would still need another 825 levels. You are looking at having to spend $330!
13/08/2017 at 22:29 Shinard says:
Damn, that LB final game 3 was legendary. A tier 1 that early, and LFY still tied it up! They were so close to winning – for the last twenty minutes I honestly couldn’t call it, it could’ve gone either way. Liquid slowly but surely sieging down rax after rax, and LFY making them pay for every inch in blood. All credit to Monet, his Morphling was amazing. But the better team squeaked it out in the end.
The final was a bit of a letdown after that, to be honest. It wasn’t TI4 level or anything, but it wasn’t TI3 level either (I’m an Alliance fan from back in the No Tidehunter days, so the TI3 final is officially the best Dota match of all time for me. With Game 5 being the best game). The games were close, but it’s a bit hard to get too enthused now about a 3-0 win. Game 3 was great though, and I did cheer at Miracle’s clutch Omni. Congrats to Liquid, they were worthy winners.