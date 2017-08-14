BattleTech delayed into 2018

The turn-based tactical BattleTech [official site] “is the mech game I’ve always wanted”, our Adam declared after playing a bit. “It’s likely to be one of my favourite games of 2017,” he said. Well then. Let’s blame him for flipping well jinxing it, as BattleTech is now delayed. It was due later this year but is instead now pushed into some time in “early 2018”. Why the delay? The people making BattleTech — Shadowrun Returns devs Harebrained Schemes — say it’s to make the game good, yeah?
Based on the tabletop mech wargame created by Harebrained co-founder Jordan Weisman, BattleTech hit Kickstarter in 2015 and hits its goal within an hour. Harebrained needed to recalibrate their plans as the crowfunding ploughed through stretch goals, and they still have a way to go. Weisman said in today’s announcement:
“We’d previously been projecting a late 2017 release but now that we’ve revised our AI & combat mechanics in reaction to your feedback, completed a thorough review of the work remaining on the game, and are poised to release the Multiplayer Backer Beta update, all indications are that Paradox & HBS will release BattleTech in early 2018.
“Throughout development, the message we’ve received has been clear, ‘Don’t rush it, just make it great.’ and we have taken that to heart.”
For people already playing in the backer beta, a big update is coming this week.
BattleTech was certainly promising when Adam played in May. He said:
“The most surprising thing about BattleTech is how beautiful the damage models are, and how much weight there is to the combat and movement. Lasers scorch and singe the metal, missiles leave steaming gouges in armour, and flames encase overheating mechs, cooking the poor pilot.
“They’re super-weapons, yes, but they’re also giant, heavy, precarious, vertical tanks. Formidable for sure, but when they clash against others of their kind they can suddenly seem terrifyingly vulnerable.”
Ooh go on, I’ll wait. Better late than rubbo.
14/08/2017 at 18:04 Drib says:
Well, the game looks like it’ll be good. Given how we’ve seen a fair number of undercooked games come out recently, all bug-ridden and panned, I would say sure, keep working on this until it’s properly done.
I’d rather wait to play a game that is widely-loved and genuinely good, than play a half-baked piece of crap now.
14/08/2017 at 18:23 Robert The Rebuilder says:
flipping will
Poor Will – always serving as the scapegoat for Adam.
14/08/2017 at 18:48 mashkeyboardgetusername says:
Outstanding alt text on that image.
14/08/2017 at 18:57 wombat191 says:
It’s not mentioned but I was expecting this when the lawsuit was announced
14/08/2017 at 19:24 colw00t says:
Harmony Gold is getting ambitious this time, they’re claiming that the Atlas is infringing now. Hopefully HBS/Paradox stand up to them and end the nonsense.
14/08/2017 at 19:05 Someoldguy says:
Looking forward to this, although I enjoyed the Mech design part of BattleTech probably more than the actual battling. Maybe that’ll come in an expansion if the game is a hit.
14/08/2017 at 19:26 floogles says:
Good. Release date pressure ruins too many games.
14/08/2017 at 20:14 HothMonster says:
They certainly have a point with that rifleman comparison though. Also Piranha started bringing back the Unseen (Mechs unarguably based on HG designs which have not been shown in universe for decades due to previous lawsuit.) which I assumed meant they had come to some kind of agreement with HG which they clearly have not so that isn’t great for them. Slightly modifying an old design that was clearly infringing and using the name that it originally had doesn’t really show that they were trying to avoid imitating HG’s IP.
HG claims against the Atlas, and a few of the other more reaching examples, however may help Piranha since it supports their claim that HG will find anything infringing if it happens to be a tall humanoid robot (I enjoyed seeing the term ‘robot warrior’ so much in their filings) so they would not work with Piranha in good faith to avoid an IP conflict issue.
Harmony Gold can get fucked but reading what little I have of the complaints it does seem like Piranha was knowingly courting (ha) trouble with HG. Shame Harebrained had to get tied up in this especially with Jordan’s history with HG.