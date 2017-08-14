Deadlight free on GOG as lucky dip sale starts

It’s never been easier to buy things you don’t want. Back in the day, random purchase enthusiasts would tour village fêtes to play lucky dips and tombolas. Hardcore ‘luckers’ (as they called themselves) would even visit Argos to order random item numbers. Now with subscription services delivering boxes of tat to your door monthly and loot crates offering random skins for video games, it’s never been easier to buy things without even knowing what they are. Digital store GOG are in on the fun too, today launching another ‘piñata’ sale where £2.39 buys a random game.
If you don’t want to do any of that, you can simply swing by for a free copy of Deadlight: Director’s Cut.
GOG’s Piñata Madness event sells digital piñatas for £2.39/2,69€/$3, each containing a random game from a list of over 100 that usually cost between $5.99 and $44.99. GOG don’t say which games are in the piñata pool, naming only Pillars of Eternity, Shadow Warrior 2, Heroes of Might and Magic 5, Victor Vran, and Saints Row 4 as examples.
Shadow Warrior 2 for £2.39 would be a bargain. Equally, you might get a game which you don’t want and which has cost about that much in sales before anyway. The system will at least avoiding giving duplicates until you own every last piñata game, at which point you’ll get gift copies for extras.
If you don’t have the nerve, the pockets, and the pre-opening jitters of a hardcore lucker, hey, Deadlight: Director’s Cut is free for everyone. It’s the 2016 revamp of the 2012 fight-o-puzzle platformer that’s bit like Limbo in a zombie apocalypse. Deadlight isn’t great but this is free. Look for the giveaway button on GOG’s front page.
GOG are also running a regular sale with regular discounts on regular games which you can see and assess before buying. I’d imagine that sale’s offerings overlap a fair bit with the piñata pool. Those discounts are just on the front page and seem far more sensible.
Alternatively, £3 will get you six Kinder Surprise Eggs at Tesco this week. Chocolate guaranteed.
14/08/2017 at 14:20 Drib says:
This is getting a bit silly, isn’t it?
That said, people like buying blindbag toys, so I guess this isn’t so different.
Collect ’em all, kids.
14/08/2017 at 15:18 TechnicalBen says:
I don’t like blindbags…
14/08/2017 at 19:50 p2mc28 says:
*squints*
…Are you people…?
14/08/2017 at 15:33 Addie says:
I used to enjoy a Kinder Surprise, until they started coming with ready-made figurines in the centre rather than a toy to assemble. That’s not a fun kind of surprise. Three quid can also get you two 200g bars of Cadbury’s whole nut in Tesco’s at the moment, which is enough calories to sustain you for a whole day’s fell running right there, and is guaranteed not to contain a disappointing toy.
14/08/2017 at 15:50 Janichsan says:
So, what you are saying is that you never enjoyed Kinder Surprise? Because they had ready-made figurines right since its introduction in 1974. In fact, quite a few of these figurines are highly sought-after collectibles, like some of the Smurfs from the 1980s or some of the Happy Hippos.
14/08/2017 at 16:27 Addie says:
In which case, I must have been very lucky with them always containing eg. a toy car (with flywheel!) to assemble, between the age of about five and twelve. ‘Collectible’ didn’t mean a great deal to me at that age, whereas wrangling fiddly inanimate parts into a greater whole certainly did.
14/08/2017 at 17:59 Sin Vega says:
They may have gone back and forth (and/or varied by country, which seems pretty plausible given different standards of manufacture * food safety infrastructure and legislation), but there was definitely a period when the toys came in 2-5 pieces you had to clip together.
The chocolate was shite anyway, mind. So were the toys, come to think of it.
14/08/2017 at 15:54 Jalan says:
…
Paid for one, walked away with a strategy game I’ll never play.
On a related note, each time they’ve done this (or sales similar to it) I’ve bought in once and every time I’ve had a strategy title that I’ll never play. Each time it happened in the past I always say to myself “Well, that’s a lesson learned” and so far I’ve habitually let myself down in that regard.
Just once I’d like to get a Shadow Warrior 2 or really anything that isn’t a damned strategy title. At this point I’m beginning to believe 80% of GOG’s library is strategy titles and I’ll have chipped away at it through blind buys as the years roll onward.
14/08/2017 at 16:23 Pogs says:
Sounds like you need a better strategy…
14/08/2017 at 18:37 Jalan says:
I nearly made the joke myself but thought better of robbing others of having the fun.
I suppose the potential positive is that the game I got from this gimmick sale actually outpriced the amount spent to get it, where the other times I didn’t get so lucky with the shelf line of things I’ll just never play.
14/08/2017 at 16:27 Landiss says:
To be honest, I believe things like that should be illegal. That’s gambling and it preys on the weakest. Put 500 games that never sell, advertise with a few top hits, perhaps even make sure that percentage to drop a more expensive game is lower than for cheaper games. Withholding that information is not a good practice (I found nothing about that in their FAQ and I found no legal document about this promotion, but maybe I didn’t look hard enough).
Such deals are not benefiting the customers. The house always wins. I would strongly advice to stay clear of this and wish RPS would not cover such manipulative deals.
14/08/2017 at 16:30 Drib says:
Yeah! I shouldn’t be able to roll the dice and get something maybe interesting! Let’s ban everything that might be bad for weak people!
Like, say, any sale at all! It preys on those weak to temptation!
14/08/2017 at 16:40 Landiss says:
There is a reason why gambling in most civilised countries of the world is heavily restricted.
15/08/2017 at 01:30 April March says:
And that’s because it’s very easy to use it to launder money.
14/08/2017 at 16:44 Tinotoin says:
I, for one, am glad they covered this story – as it means a free game for me that I bought back on the 360 and never played :)
14/08/2017 at 17:13 Wahooka says:
Well it would be gambling if there was a risk of getting nothing out of it. However, you do get something and some of the games are pretty great. Here is a list of confirmed drops.
14/08/2017 at 17:27 Landiss says:
Getting a game that you are absolutely not interested in or that you already own on a different platform is de facto getting nothing.
14/08/2017 at 18:02 Sin Vega says:
Not when you can give it away, it’s not. If not giving them to friends, I’m sure you could co-ordinate with others to set up some sort of game swapping system. And having it on gog means it’s yours forever, which is uncommon on other shops. It’s still a let down, obviously, but it’s not really the all or nothing situation that gambling implies.
14/08/2017 at 19:26 Landiss says:
I don’t think you can give away the game you get this way.
14/08/2017 at 17:17 MisterFurious says:
Hey, survival of the fittest. The weak should be preyed upon. It’s Nature’s way. Laws shouldn’t be written to coddle the stupid. If someone is stupid enough to throw their money away on something so dumb then they don’t deserve that money.
14/08/2017 at 17:26 Landiss says:
I’m honestly not sure if that’s sarcasm or genuine.
15/08/2017 at 01:31 April March says:
Me neither. I mean, I wouldn’t phrase it that way, but I could argue that the entire purpose of laws is coddling the weak and the stupid.
15/08/2017 at 01:48 that_guy_strife says:
I do believe societies are built to (and thrive because of) protecting the weakest links. I used to think it ridiculous as well, then I wasn’t a teenager anymore.
Judging by the amount of people who seem like reasonable and well-educated adults that have that opinion (as I’ve read on gacha games groups), he’s probably very serious.
14/08/2017 at 19:14 tomimt says:
I wouldn’t call it gambling, more than I’d call it a fishing game. You know, the kind of where you buy a ticket and “fish” from behind a curtain in order to get something.
Still, I don’t think it’s a good practice, as it is aimed to get those “never move” games to move. But the problem with still is the same as if they’d be a part of a bundle: you still never play them.
14/08/2017 at 18:00 aschaeffer says:
I put in $12 out of curiosity.
I got four games I would have probably never bought and probably will never actually play..go figure.
Amrikrog, which I was pretty meh on when it came out..not to mention was a buggy mess at the time of release.
Darksiders 2, A game that I really wasn’t into the first time around and nulled 4 or 5 hours in, despite actually enjoying the first one.
Guild of Dungeoneering, a turn based – and I’ve already fallen asleep. Wasted on me completely.
Sexy Brutale..I have no idea to be honest. I looked at the store page and I still don’t really know what this is about at all. Of all 4 games, I’d most likely give this one an actual go..someday.
Total sale price of all 4 games I got currently- 28 bucks
14/08/2017 at 19:02 mattevansc3 says:
Can you gift them or are they locked to your account?
14/08/2017 at 20:56 mechavolt says:
Sexy Brutale is a great little adventure game, in which you relive the same few hours over and over again until you can prevent a series of murders.
15/08/2017 at 01:32 April March says:
That’s a pretty good haul. Sexy Brutale is on my wishlist, and by that price it’s highway robbery. Darksiders 2 isn’t no shrinker either.
15/08/2017 at 01:50 Ser Crumbsalot says:
… aside from Darksiders which I own, I’d have loved to have gotten any of those. Instead I got shit. How’s that fucking fair >_>.
Btw you can request support to turn those into gifts I think. I’d love to trade if you’d be up for it =)
14/08/2017 at 19:55 cpt_freakout says:
Took the bait and got The Signal From Tölva, which was an excellent surprise since I had wishlisted it ever since it came out. Good luck to everyone who jumps in!
14/08/2017 at 23:26 andregurov says:
Yes, it is a bit of silly gambling; the hope of getting a steal fuels a run of purchases for many, but for others this is bit more akin to something like the Humble Monthly subscription. You spend a few dollars … get a few games … and then (hopefully) play those games that are probably outside your normal comfort/gaming zone.
14/08/2017 at 23:39 crankypants says:
Bought one and got Her Story. I’m fine with that.
15/08/2017 at 01:28 racccoon says:
Good pick up.
I was playing No mans sky yesterday from scratch, what a great game it is all through the Gog launcher.
Gog’s a PC friendly system & with their launcher you have the ability to mod it & do what & as you wish! Unlike the PC gaming monopoly steam, who holds us all to ransom. With gog you have freedom of choice.
Thats what PC gaming is all about, Freedom of choice.
Your choice to change what you want to see & have,
Break free from constraints! Stop the manipulation of the PC through STEAM’s conglomerated puss.
Support GOG!
Support PC freedom.