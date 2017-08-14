Party like it’s 1998! StarCraft: Remastered out today

We’ve trapped in two main cycles of revamps, revivals, remakes, and rethings. One is giving us revivals and remakes of games from 20 years ago, while the other goes revamping games released during the previous generation of consoles. StarCraft: Remastered [official site] is from the former camp, a remake of Blizzard’s wonderful sci-fi real-time strategy game from 1998, now fancied up with new art and better support for modern systems and all that. And it’s out today.
If you had expected it to be out by now, hold on. Blizzard say that “our deployment is taking longer than initially expected” so the launch is due around 9pm (1pm PDT).
StarCraft: Remastered is the same old StarCraft (and its expansion, Brood War) with some new clothes and a few new tricks. It boasts new art and “higher fidelity” music and sound, plus the ability to switch all that off and go back to old StarCraft with the press of a button. It also packs support for modern screen resolutions and aspect ratios, cloud saves, and multiplayer matchmaking with leaderboards.
Even if you prefer the old look (I might?) the backend stuff is nifty.
StarCraft: Remastered will cost £12.99/$14.99 from Blizzard when it comes out in, er, maybe two hours?
Blizzard are hosting a two-day launch stream with a load of old StarCraft players including White-Ra and Ret, plus of course the casting Archon of Dan ‘Artosis’ Stemkoski and Nick ‘Tasteless’ Plott. That’s due to start at 8pm (noon PDT) on the Twitch channel of Day[9], the other Plott lad.
Do remember that old StarCraft is free these days, bundled with Brood War as the ‘StarCraft Anthology’. Blizzard had once planned for the Anthology to get Remastered’s matchmaking too, but changed their minds and said it would be too likely to be abused by griefers.
14/08/2017 at 19:19 Earl-Grey says:
The only memory I have of Starcraft (Brood War, I think) is trying it for the first time in a LAN match with my asshole Zerg maining friend.
By the time I had two bunkers with marines I was drowning in a sea of Zerglings.
Yeah, I didn’t bother after that.
14/08/2017 at 20:48 H. Vetinari says:
a LAN match with my asshole Zerg maining friend.
By the time I had two bunkers with marines I was drowning in a sea of Zerglings.
he was just being a good friend – drowning a noob in Zerglings was a propper method of introducing the multiplayer game for us :-)
I’m getting this, however, just for the campaign. I’ve been dying for a proper strategy campaign.
14/08/2017 at 19:38 wonkavision says:
Going by their examples, I prefer the original in every way. The interface, the particle effects, the grass, the way objects fit in their environment. The original still looks like great pixel art. The new version looks like bad 3D from back when developers first started using it.
14/08/2017 at 19:53 Riaktion says:
The good news for you is that the original version is free if you fancy?
14/08/2017 at 19:49 DoomBroom says:
Is the camera still stuck in the dirt without any way to zoom out?
After seeing how it looked in the level editor compared to the actual game I never touched it again. The zoom level was perfect in the level editor.
14/08/2017 at 19:53 Riaktion says:
I haven’t played the new version yet obviously, however there is a zoom function.
14/08/2017 at 20:10 DoomBroom says:
There is? You mean the old or remastered? Can I zoom out like shown at 0:36 in that trailer?
14/08/2017 at 20:24 DoomBroom says:
0:35 to see the actual zooming out.
14/08/2017 at 19:49 Senethro says:
Does it have grid hotkeys and uncapped unit selection?
14/08/2017 at 20:50 DarkFenix says:
Judging by the UI at 0:38, unit selection is still capped at 12.
14/08/2017 at 21:31 dontnormally says:
I understand why but it is a shame they didn’t opt to address this.
14/08/2017 at 21:54 Moraven says:
What would there be to address?
limited Unit selection is a big part of BW’s identity at this point, even if it was a programming limitation at the time.
Building selection to hot key groups. I wish that was a bit less tedious. But its part of the identity also.
14/08/2017 at 21:55 elder_pegasus says:
Assume it’s because it’s targeted solely at esports market, the old interface is ridiculously dated.
Worth checking out “mass recall” for a fan attempt to do originals in sc2 engine.
14/08/2017 at 21:55 Moraven says:
I never played BW on competitive maps. Really only BGH and mods.
SC2 I got into laddering quite a bit and had fun at it. Will certainly give BW:Re some knocks and see how bad my control is.