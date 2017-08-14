Rainbow Six Siege’s Hong Kong update due August 29th

Three new characters and one new map will arrive in Rainbow Six Siege [official site] on August 29th with the launch of its ‘Operation Blood Orchid’ update, Ubisoft confirmed on Friday. Visiting Hong Kong, this content was once expected in May but Ubisoft delayed it to focus on improving the base game. Operation Blood Orchid seems to be off to an amusement park, which should be a lark.
Two of the new Operators are from Hong Kong, which the third is Polish. Officially, the update is under wraps until Saturday, August 26th, when Ubisoft will reveal all during the livestreamed Rainbow Six Siege Pro League Finals at 5.15pm BST
Ubisoft pretend they’re keeping everything secret until then, but a lot of the announcement won’t be surprising. Months ago, data miners found references to two of the new operatives being named Caltrop and Dazzler. The data suggests Caltrop will have explosive and toxic mines. Folks found references to the QBZ-95 bullpup rifle and JS9 suppressed submachine gun too.
Bigger than all that, Ubisoft apparently accidentally uploaded the schematics of the new map (under the name Theme Park) to the game’s website. They’ve since removed that but you have a look in this video.
Operation Blood Orchid was held up by Operation Health, the string of patches to shore up the base game rather than add new content, but that doesn’t mean Health has properly ended. One facet of Operation Health has only begun. Ubisoft plan to optimise every map over the next year. How much have you noticed the improvements of Operation Health so far, gang?
14/08/2017 at 16:37 stringerdell says:
wish they would pay the tiniest bit of attention to terrorist hunt. That mode would be greatly improved with a few small, simple changes and options.
14/08/2017 at 17:20 Maxheadroom says:
Ditto this. I’m old and my reflexes are gone. On the few occasions ive ventured into multiplayer winning or losing is almost entirely dependant on the rest of the team and im lucky to even see who kills me, much less get a shot off
I know Terrorise Hunt isn’t the focus since they’re pushing the whole e-sports thing but that’s much more my speed, and a laugh if played with a few friends. It would be nice if they threw a token update or another mode at it once in a while
14/08/2017 at 17:50 Avus says:
yes x100
Like don’t always give that “sh!tty yellow mist disarm bomb” university map. I have NO PROBLEM with that map but when the game load this map for Terrorist Hunt, 90% of the time is in Disarm Bomb mode and 100% is with that yellow mist that blind all players but no effect on AI!! Why can’t the game give more regular Terrorist Hunt or Protect Hostage for this map? Why can’t the game give random chance to take away that yellow mist in Disarm Bomb mode??
14/08/2017 at 18:11 stevesx says:
You can. In the settings menu you can choose what modes and maps you want to play in terrorist hunt AND also multiplayer.
14/08/2017 at 21:56 Banks says:
We haven’t had new proper content since january. It has been painful.