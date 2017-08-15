Football Manager 2018 announced for November

Football Manager 2018 [official site] is a game which exists and will launch on November 10th, publishers Sega announced today. Football Manager Touch 2018 also exists and will also launch on November 10th. That is about all Sega say. What’s new with this year’s instalment? They won’t tell us until September. As Sega won’t offer details, we’ve turned to our trusted secret sources [it’s Ian Video Games wearing an assortment of fake moustaches and a Darth Vader Voice Changer Helmet -ed.].
“The first details of new features and updates in Football Manager 2018 will be revealed in late September” Sega said in today’s announcement. They could have done that today but they don’t want to. Myself, Pip, and Adam have reached out to our trusted sources and can confirm the following details:
- Cheese strats, lane pushing, earmuffs, dance parties
- A futuristic mode called Football Mañanager: The football manager of tomorrow
- Newly promoted Huddersfield will win the Premier League every season from now until the end of time
- Players will not be allowed to pick which team they manage. Taking a cue from FIFA’s The Journey, players will start managing a local youth team before breaking into Essex Senior League, up to the National League, and into the EFL League One, then suffering a fatal slip on the icy steps of Keepmoat Stadium and having to start over with a new character
- As well as pre-ordering, you will be able to buy a lifetime subscription and even write Sega into your will to ensure your heirs receive Football Manager for life
- The Premium Gold Spite Bequeathal tier will let you lock someone’s Football Manager to a team of your choosing – perhaps force your least favourite child to play Gillingham for life
- Sonic the Hedgehog joins the roster with perfect stats, but players will mistake his spindash form for a ball and corner him by the flag and quite simply kick his guts out
Our sources weren’t willing to confirm it as fact, but rumours say that the Skaven are a playable faction.
Football Manager 2018 and its streamlined counterpart, Football Manager Touch 2018, will both come to Windows, Mac, and Linux on November 10th. Seeing as Football Manager is largely the same every year, you can read Adam’s review of FM2017 and basically know what it’s like. Read our communal pass-and-save diary and you’ll know how quickly a team can go from riches to rags.
15/08/2017 at 15:05 Vurogj says:
Well done RPS, I’ve been sitting here watching Miles Jacobson’s twitter feed like a hawk and you beat him to it.
BRAVO!
15/08/2017 at 15:54 Gothnak says:
I played FM15 Classic to death and took me ages to get into FM17 Touch, but am now playing as FC Halifax in the Conf North and leading for a change and it’s become fun again.
Still hate the fact the game goes on prolonged ‘morale binges’ where the team’s morale goes sky high (or rock bottom) for weeks on end, meaning you can’t lose (or win) a match whatever you do. Probably my least favourite thing about the games, morale should affect the games a lot less.
15/08/2017 at 17:50 Cederic says:
That one single issue and their response to it has lost them my custom. I’m not going to keep buying a football management sim in which one single player wanting to leave the club two months after joining creates a spiral of despair that leads to relegation no matter which options you select.
Maybe some people can be bothered to learn the game systems to avoid this. I’ll use the time to play better games.
15/08/2017 at 15:55 Zaxwerks says:
I just watch foot-to-ball for the kissing and cuddling that goes on after a goal. If they got as many points as they do in rugby it’d be like a gay porno for people who were “really into grass-based man on man action”
15/08/2017 at 16:32 Gothnak says:
As you are partial to that kind of thing you should go out and play rugby, then you don’t need to just watch, you can get your arm up between other sweaty men’s crotches in the scrums.
15/08/2017 at 15:55 Drib says:
“Our sources weren’t willing to confirm it as fact, but rumours say that the Skaven are a playable faction.”
Waiting for Sega to announce that owners of Football Manager 2017 can play on a combined pitch between the two games, shortly after release.
15/08/2017 at 16:00 Zaxwerks says:
Wouldn’t be much of a game the humans would all feign injuries every 5 minutes and would be unable to stand up until the next turn at a cost of 3 movement points.
15/08/2017 at 16:33 Gothnak says:
Still waiting for Blood Bowl 2 Legendary Edition for the Single Player mode.
I’d be all over a Fantasy Football Manager.
15/08/2017 at 20:19 sagredo1632 says:
I second this. The mechanics of individual matches are great, a credit to the original board game design. Cyanide’s gross mismanagement of just about every other aspect of the PC version, including just about every “novelty” they’ve tried to tack on, has been disheartening. Probably why they ditched the single player campaign on Blood Bowl (v)2 (i.e Blood Bowl 1, with better graphics).
Everything about their commercial release mechanism has the stench of profiteering as well, given BB1’s multiple re-releases and BB2’s egregiously overpriced DLC policy. Out of curiosity, are online leagues DLC-gated? That is, if you want league play against Nurgle, all parties need the Nurgle DLC?. If so, that’s another strike against Cyanide.
Sorry for the tangential rant. Back to topic, I would *love* for there to be a halfway decent metagame created for Blood Bowl 2, but I just don’t trust the developers at all.
15/08/2017 at 17:08 TrenchFoot says:
Still waiting for release of Orc Manager.
15/08/2017 at 19:21 Captain Narol says:
They plan to add women’s leagues and will then rebrand the game “Football Mama Manager 2018”.
15/08/2017 at 19:45 Waznei says:
I wonder why FM17 is discounted at 80% now but FM17Touch is still at full price. Strange pricing, I think. Maybe sales are not as good as they hoped for the Touch version?
15/08/2017 at 20:32 Styxie says:
RPS has the best foot-to-ball correspondents!