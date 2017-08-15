Pure Farming 2018 trundles out in March 2018

Just as E3 rides a wave of big flashy announcements from American games full of headshots, Gamescom is drifting in atop news about German favourites like industrial simulators. Techland today announced that Pure Farming 2018 [official site], which they’re publishing but not making, will launch on March 13th 2018. A new trailer shows that coo, this is looking pretty swish – a possible rival for Giants Software’s ruling Farming Simulator rather that yet another scrappy little oddity created for the budget rack. Big-budget farming. Fancy farming for fancy farmers. Subsidised up the wazoo.
This here trailer is to show off the lands Pure Farming will visit: Colombia, Montana in the US of A, Italy, and Japan.
Don’t mind that German map at the end there: that’s an extra being cut out for a pre-order bonus. Yeah, I know, right?
Pure Farming 2018 used to be Pure Farming 17 but ended up delayed enough to need a new name – this isn’t a sequel or anything.
Unlike Farming Simulator, Pure Farming only offers singleplayer – as far as Technland have publicly announced, at least. For all I know, Gamescom will bring a surprise announcement of multiplayer. The collected European journalists will whoop, scream, and cheer even louder than American journalists witnessing the announcement of platform-exclusive content for a multiplatform FPS.
15/08/2017 at 17:45 Unsheep says:
So the Germany-map is only available for pre-order (and later on as DLC perhaps)? Germany is probably the biggest market for this game, so that’s a clever/shitty(?) move by the Publishers.
Having four available continents to play on is a big pull for me, especially the more exotic locations like Japan and Colombia. So to me, this already gives the game an advantage over Farming Simulator 18.
15/08/2017 at 17:59 wombat191 says:
Oh this is interesting “Travel between your farms located in Italy, Colombia, Japan and Montana, USA.” + Germany.
You aren’t wrong that is such a huge advantage over FS18
15/08/2017 at 19:52 GrumpyCatFace says:
Shut up and take my money.