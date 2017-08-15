Rez Infinite is the greatest VR game to date

I’ll defer from any commentary on the health of the VR industry and speak only personally: until today, there was enough dust on my goggles to craft a life-size Jeff Fahey statue. With the shock release of ur-console musical shooter Rez Infinite [official site] on PC last week, that’s all changed. Whatever the future might hold for VR, the blissful lines, colours and rhythm of Rez writ wraparound and gigantic is a moment of redemption for the whole concept.
Rez was one of those games that seemed almost like virtual reality, long before any of us really knew what that meant. Gridlike sci-fi abstractions, a persistent but non-oppressive beat and a world of ever-changing wonders that pulsed and twitched and throbbed in time with its inextricably interwoven soundtrack. Virtual tourism to a higher state of consciousness, and also a fluid shooter whose on-rails flight and lock-on system both spared it from frustration and meant the action did not overwhelm the soundscape.
Then I played it in actual VR, and it comfortably passed a test that I’ve found precious few other VR games have done: it made its non-VR equivalent feel entirely redundant. On a monitor, Rez Infinite now seems so flat and small, absolutely like looking through a small window – a window to a better place, yes, but not stepping through the threshold into it.
I mean, I’m sure I’d adjust back and the goggless incarnation of Rez would regain its grandeur if I left the VR version alone for a while, but for now I’m lucky enough to have the choice.
Traditional Rez – a high definition remastering of the Sega-published Dreamcast and PS2 original – is one thing. Its precision-directed on-rails motion and simple polygon shapes retain bags of style and even some lingering sense of the futuristic 16 years later. But it does show its age, arguably even more so in VR, where the fuzzy image amps up the CRT vibes.
That’s a comfort blanket of nostalgia in some ways, of course it is, but there is a very slight sense that the overwhelming thereness of using your head to look around this vast otherwordly space that wraps all around you is undermined by the great simplicity of Rez’s original graphics tech. Then I fired up the other major mode from the main menu screen, Area X, and…
…this dark world of ours was blessed with absolute good. Area X is a sort of trial run for a full this-generation Rez, moving from the simple shapes and on-rails movement of its original form to a celestial vision of coloured particles and free flight of a sort. Your little Rez-fella is no longer some manner of cyber-thing but instead a creature made of starlight, occasionally adopting a zen meditation pose in the one thing here that’s perhaps a little too on the nose.
It’s majestic, all told, and it feels like a statement: this is what can be done with today’s technology, this is why Rez is still relevant and, most of all, this is what your ridiculous, sweaty plastic face-box is for.
Area X is a dramatic spectacle, a real toe in the waters of a different reality. All issues around room-scale controls are discarded, as you use your controller (or motion controller) to waft your entity around the beautiful void and feel as though you have infinite space even though you are sat or (ideally) stood still. You can pull a trigger to ‘fly’ or brake, and seem to cover galactic distances in a heartbeat, even if the reality is that you rarely travel far from your next target. Smoke and mirrors, but what smoke and mirrors they are.
Area X’s action is similar to Rez’s – you essentially paint targets onto your chosen enemies, release the button and then they’re automatically shot. Rinse and repeat, although increasingly you need to prioritise foes (and their missiles) and respond rapidly in order to avoid death. It’s less frantic than trad. Rez can get however, which I think is a combination of changed design values in 2017 and being determined to create and enable you to soak in a more blissed-out atmosphere.
Enjoyment of either mode requires that you can give yourself to the music, however. Some of us have souls and some of us are cold and dead inside, to reignite the Audiosurf wars of 2008, and so I acknowledge that there are those who will find Rez/Area X to be dull and pointless, mechanical pew-pewing to a constant soundtrack that never goes anywhere. These people are villains whom you must excise from your life without hesitation or regret.
These are not songs that I hum in the shower or dredge up from Spotify. It is another sort of a music, fuel for a disappearance into another state of mind, effective only in tandem with Rez Infinite’s two art styles, coupled with boss fights and level transitions and those moments when your every action not just matches but augments the sounds perfectly. I think sound has been a secondary, if not tertiary or lower still, element in too much VR, which dismally sidesteps the idea that virtual reality is supposed to be a sensory takeover, not merely another way of looking at a screen.
Rez, and particularly the majestic Area X, understands that ears are as important as eyes for that other place illusion to be sustained past the initial moments of goggling at big 3D things. I think that’s a major element in why this feels like the single most essential VR game to date. (What a shame it is that the Rift’s middling built-in headphones and the Vive’s fiddly wire-nightmare make hearing those sounds with a degree of splendour to match the sights overly complicated).
Poor old standard Rez Infinite. An amazing, groundbreaking thing rendered so plain by dint of another option in its own menu. Clearly, it’s only an option for a few of us, but for those this is VR gaming’s highest watermark. A reason to buy a headset? Well, perhaps not, given that anything else is diminishing returns after this, but it’s certainly a reason to not regret your purchase.
Don’t forget about our ears, developers. They matter too.
15/08/2017 at 19:30 Eleven says:
I think I said this in another thread, but the Area X mode really is a work of minor genius. It gave me one of those precious moments in gaming, few and far between, where I lost myself in it like a great movie or a good book. It wasn’t the simplistic gameplay, though it kept me engaged, more how perfectly they executed their concept of synaesthesia, of how different graphics and music feel when you’re actively participating. It’s exhilarating, an impressive achievement when a player needs a awkward headset strapped to their face for full effect.
I hadn’t considered that Area X might be a sign of a new updated Rez, but now you’ve got me hopeful.
15/08/2017 at 19:30 Sakkura says:
You need to try some of the other stuff that’s come out in recent months. Lone Echo is absolutely amazing, and Echo Arena is bordering on being VR’s Rocket League.
15/08/2017 at 19:31 Unclepauly says:
Buy a VR and play this or smoke DMT? Choices, choices
15/08/2017 at 21:44 Fiatil says:
Why are you not doing all of this at once?
15/08/2017 at 22:26 Zanchito says:
If you’re smoking dmt and can still hold a controller, you’re smoking it wrong. 25 MG of lsd or a shroom tea, on the other hand…
15/08/2017 at 19:33 Drib says:
“until today, there was enough dust on my goggles to craft a life-size Jeff Fahey statue. ”
I bought a Rift a few weeks ago at the start of the sale.
… Yeah. Same.
Robo Recall was fun, Superhot VR was fun, but there’s just not much.
But hey, here’s another title to take a look at. $25 is cheaper than most VR titles, so all the better.
15/08/2017 at 19:37 Sakkura says:
Lone Echo, Echo Arena, Thumper, The Mage’s Tale, Witchblood, The Climb, Dead & Buried, Edge of Nowhere, Ultrawings, Arizona Sunshine, Chronos, Redout, Subnautica, Windlands, Onward, Gorn, Dirt Rally… there is quite a lot of content worth your while.
15/08/2017 at 19:48 Drib says:
Of those:
Echo Arena: Makes me nauseous, if I’m thinking of the right one. The thing where you lean side to side to woosh over that direction?
Subnautica: 2spooky. I can manage on a desktop. In VR, I… super cannot manage.
Gorn: Too much movement, makes me ill. Also, the animations/styling is in that ‘deliberately wacky’ territory which isn’t funny to me and just grates.
Dirt Rally: Sickness again. It’s weird, because I never get motion sick except in VR.
But yeah, I’ll grant there’s plenty for folks who don’t get sick easily or have money to drop. I feel like VR titles in general have to rely on high price per sale rather than volume, for obvious reasons.
15/08/2017 at 19:53 Sakkura says:
First one sounds like Ripcoil, not Echo Arena. Fair enough about the sickness in some of the games though.
Some games have received external funding and sell for less than they’d have to if they were going to be profitable just via sales revenue. Oculus has spent particularly large sums on this.
15/08/2017 at 20:09 Vandelay says:
Agreed. I bought my Vive about 6 weeks ago and I’ve been using it pretty much consistently since. Only games I’ve played that haven’t been VR since have been Dota with friends and a bit of TellTale’s Game of Thrones.
Perhaps the novelty just hasn’t worn off yet, but Alec saying that this is the only game that he has played where he wouldn’t rather play the flat screen version seems completely bizarre to me (the only game I can think where that could be understandable is Subnautica, but that is more to do with some obvious UI issues that they just need to get around to fixing and those don’t deter my enjoyment enough to make me want to play on my monitor.) I really could not imagine wanting to play Project Cars or Elite on a regular screen unless I had to.
15/08/2017 at 21:48 Fiatil says:
The audio complaints are odd too — a lot of VR games take advantage of the binaural audio that VR offers, and do it really well. There are definitely some that don’t give it love, but that is not the norm at all.
But hey, we actually got a generally positive VR article out of RPS post $600 price announcment. It’s the first, even if it takes a few shots that don’t have much basis in reality.
15/08/2017 at 20:52 DoomBroom says:
Deluxe Audio Strap!? It’s a must have accessory to the Vive! Please get it for a much more comfortable and practical experience! The Vive is a very moddable HMD with lots of third party stuff that can expand upon the base experience. Here’s an example: link to youtube.com
There’s also really a huge amount of games and experiences for VR now and even more if you install Revive to access the Oculus exclusives. There’s sooo many hidden treasures if you just care to look around.
And Rez Infinte’s Area X was a very delightful transcendental experience. I really hope they expand upon that!
15/08/2017 at 22:50 TheAngriestHobo says:
The eagerness, intensity, and language choices in this post make it read like it was written by HTC’s marketing division.
15/08/2017 at 23:44 DoomBroom says:
Yes I’m a shill from HTC… They made a great VR HMD mostly thanks to Valve, although by no means perfect. There’s issues with the trackpad breaking etc. (though it’s easily fixable if you know how) and customer support from hell! Right now I have no problem recommending Rift over Vive if you’re low on cash. But if you have the money Vive is a good choice, just beware of the caveats. It also need some more competition. Hopefully we see the release of more SteamVR HMDs that use lighthouse tracking, like the one from LG.
15/08/2017 at 21:45 Thirith says:
It’s funny how different people’s reactions are. I’ve been mostly sold on VR pretty much from the start, but my actual hallelujah moment was SUPERHOT VR. Rez Infinite? I enjoyed it, but it didn’t stay with me at all. Once I was out of the Rift and doing the next thing, there wasn’t much of a trace of the experience.
15/08/2017 at 22:45 particlese says:
It is interesting, yeah, and I’m with you on Superhot.
I jumped straight into Res Infinite’s Area X (after reading here and elsewhere that it’s the place to be with a facebox, and after reading the tutorial), and I was definitely having a good, musical, half-chilled out, half-whatIsGoingOn time up until it crashed during a boss fight. Or maybe I died, and it shut the game down as some in-joke I didn’t get – I’m not really sure. I won’t hold that ousting against it for now, either way.
But I jumped back into my second Superhot VR session (having freshly recovered from a slightly pulled hamstring after last time) and had an absolute blast again: Precision angled bullet-time squat, GO! And hoooold…hooooooooooold it… See what’s going on? Okay! Now, angle under those incoming bullets – not too quickly – slowly roll under the pool table, and punch the shotgunner in the kneecap…NOW!
And on top of the incidental exercise, you end up feeling like the marginally sweaty star of an awesome action movie scene afterwards. I remain pretty thrilled by To The Top, too, but Superhot VR is a level beyond even that, for me.
Videogames!
15/08/2017 at 23:00 particlese says:
N.B.: I am slightly excited having just finished playing, but still.
Note 2: Rolling under pool tables does require a little space, as does punching faces and grabbing guns out of dudes’ hands with one’s own outstretched hand, etc., so Superhot VR might not work out for all with the inclination to try it.
Note 3: Mellower games are definitely welcome, so I’m glad things like Lucid Trips and now Res Infinite, also with its proper treatment of music in tow, exist.
15/08/2017 at 21:51 rubmon says:
Folks are saying it’s not 3D, so, meh.